Bitcoin Exchange Paxful Launches Paxful Pay, Enabling Merchants To Receive Bitcoin Payments

Bitcoin Exchange Paxful Launches Paxful Pay, Enabling Merchants To Receive Bitcoin Payments

Paxful has announced Paxful Pay, an ecommerce checkout integration that allows merchants worldwide to receive bitcoin as payment.
Author:
Publish date:
Paxful has announced Paxful Pay, an ecommerce checkout integration that allows merchants worldwide to receive bitcoin as payment.

Paxful, a global, peer-to-peer bitcoin exchange platform, has announced the launch of Paxful Pay, a new ecommerce solution to allow businesses around the world to receive bitcoin as payment for their goods and services, according to a news release.

"We're thrilled to bring Paxful Pay to our global community," shared Artur Schaback, COO and cofounder of Paxful, per the release. "There is a clear need to offer local options for bitcoin and this product is a culmination of our efforts to deliver on that demand.”

Paxful Pay works as a checkout integration into merchants' ecommerce websites. The tool allows buyers to make purchases with 400 payment methods, then the assets used for the purchases are exchanged into bitcoin that is sent to the merchants’ digital wallets. Interested merchants can start a signup process on the Paxful website.

Transactions made with Paxful's ecommerce integration are handled through the company's peer-to-peer bitcoin exchange platform, which utilizes a robust and secure escrow system. Additionally, all fees are paid by the buyer and vendor, with no expenses incurred in using Paxful Pay as a merchant.

Upon the completion of a successful payment, the merchant can have a callback configured to release the goods to the buyer. And although payment funds get deposited on the seller's merchant account by default, automatic send-outs to any Bitcoin address can be enabled in the dashboard –– which incur fees of 50,000 satoshis. Furthermore, merchants can also track transactions, manage their earnings and convert their funds into local currencies at any time.

By introducing this new ecommerce checkout integration, Paxful is lowering entry barriers for merchants worldwide to receive bitcoin as payment for their goods and services. With six million people already using Paxful to buy and sell bitcoin in a peer-to-peer way around the world, merchants can now tap into a liquid, non-custodial solution to start getting paid with the hardest form of money in the world. And in the medium and long terms, Paxful Pay is also set to further increase bitcoin adoption by incentivizing a decentralized exchange of goods and services for bitcoin.

Startups - Paxful Expands Investment in Africa with Launch of Nigerian Blockchain Incubator Hub
Business

Paxful Expands Investment in Africa with Launch of Nigerian Blockchain Incubator Hub

Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Business

Citcon And Flexa Bring Bitcoin Payments To Global Retailer Network

Startups - FastBitcoins.com Enables Cash-for-Bitcoin Exchange Via the Lightning Network
Business

FastBitcoins.com Enables Cash-for-Bitcoin Exchange Via the Lightning Network

Payments - Coinbase Introduces Debit Card Linked to Cryptocurrency Balances for U.K. Customers
Business

Coinbase Card Users Can Now Make Bitcoin Payments And Reap Rewards With Apple Pay

Payments - Paxful CEO Ray Youssef Shows How Bitcoin Can Be Used for Social Good
Technical

Paxful CEO Ray Youssef Shows How Bitcoin Can Be Used for Social Good

Paxful and AirTM Partner to Increase Bitcoin Adoption in America
Business

Paxful and AirTM Partner to Increase Bitcoin Adoption in America

Payments - BitPay Integrates PAX Stablecoin Into Cryptocurrency Payment Platform
Technical

BitPay Integrates PAX Stablecoin Into Cryptocurrency Payment Platform

Startups - Price Dip Aside
Business

Price Dip Aside, Paxful Anticipates Big Week of Gift Card-to-Bitcoin Trades

Payments - Moon Enables Lightning Network Payments on Amazon
Technical

Moon Enables Lightning Network Payments on Amazon

Investing - Hong Kong Exchange OKEx Rolls Back Futures Transactions
Business

OKEx Integrates The Bitcoin Lightning Network

Op-ed - GoCoin and Ziftr Announce Merger to Grow Payment Processing Platform for Merchants
Business

GoCoin and Ziftr Announce Merger to Grow Payment Processing Platform for Merchants

Regulation - Paxful Introduces AI-Powered
Business

Paxful Introduces AI-Powered, Biometric Verification to Improve KYC and AML

Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Camping World To Accept Bitcoin Payments

Startups - Bitwage Service Adds Payroll Tax Payment Funding Options for U.S. Businesses
Business

Bitwage Service Adds Payroll Tax Payment Funding Options for U.S. Businesses

Op-ed - Bitnet Partners with Computop to Offer Bitcoin Payments for Over 3000 Merchants
Technical

Bitnet Partners with Computop to Offer Bitcoin Payments for Over 3000 Merchants