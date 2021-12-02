Skip to main content
December 2, 2021
Arculus Offering Bitcoin Black Friday Deal On Cold Storage Bitcoin Wallet Solution
Sponsored Story
Publish date:

Arculus Offering Bitcoin Black Friday Deal On Cold Storage Bitcoin Wallet Solution

Bitcoin wallet provider Arculus has teamed with Bitcoin Black Friday to offer a major discount on its secure, cold storage solution.
Author:

Bitcoin wallet provider Arculus has teamed with Bitcoin Black Friday to offer a major discount on its secure, cold storage solution.

This is a promoted story provided by Bitcoin Black Friday.

For 2021, Bitcoin Black Friday is more than just a single day to get some of the best deals on Bitcoin-related items. Running from November 26 to December 26, 2021, this year’s month-long rendition of the holiday will see all proceeds raised through BitcoinBlackFriday.com donated to the Built With Bitcoin Foundation, a nonprofit that provides humanitarian aid to the regions around the world that need it most.

And central to the Bitcoin Black Friday missions of supporting the BTC circular economy and raising these critical donations has been Arculus, a secure cold storage bitcoin wallet solution and the main sponsor of the event.

As a permissionless value system free from any third party influence, Bitcoin can have a relatively high barrier of entry for new users — particularly around the security of their funds. Many new bitcoin investors tend to leave their BTC on the exchanges that they used to buy it in the first place, but this is not a best practice as it necessitates trust in the exchange providers to safely maintain these funds (Bitcoin’s history is rife with examples of this going wrong). Bitcoin has no built-in insurance policy and there is no helpline to call if the private keys used to control your bitcoin are forgotten or stolen.

So, many seasoned Bitcoiners turn to cold storage solutions to protect their private keys themselves, known as hardware wallets. These wallets come in all shapes and sizes, but Arculus offers a particularly user-friendly and sleek version.

Arculus’ solution is air gapped (so private keys are never connected to the internet or put at risk of hack), it maintains three-factor authentication, it’s easy to use and all of the hardware is fit inside of a discreet and firm credit-card-like body.

The Arculus bitcoin wallet solution.

The Arculus bitcoin wallet solution.

As the main sponsor of Bitcoin Black Friday, Arculus is also offering a particularly tempting deal as part of the holiday, too. Customers can receive 10% off at checkout when purchasing the Arculus Key bitcoin cold storage solution until the end of the year.

Bitcoin Black Friday is hosting deals on a range of Bitcoin-focused gear, apparel and more through December 26.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin Black Friday Offering Best Deals On Bitcoin Gear Through Christmas

Dec 1, 2021
The best deals in Bitcoin return with Bitcoin Black Friday on November 26, 2021.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin Black Friday, Best Bitcoin Deals Return November 26

Nov 24, 2021
Screen Shot 2020-11-25 at 3.23.41 PM
Industry Events

Bitcoin Black Friday Is Back On November 27!

Nov 26, 2020
Bitcoin Black Friday, which runs through December 26, 2021, is offering unique Bitcoin collectibles and experiences, with the proceeds going to charity.
Sponsored Story

Bitcoin Black Friday Offering Unique Collectibles, Experiences To Raise Charitable Donations

Nov 30, 2021
Bitcoin Black Friday is returning in full force for 2020, emphasizing Bitcoin’s power as a payments tool with major discounts on retail items.
Industry Events

Bitcoin Black Friday 2020 Will Host Major Discounts For BTC Payments

Aug 4, 2020
BitcoinBlackFriday_Twitter (1)
Culture

Here’s A Chance To HODL 1 BTC With Bitcoin Black Friday

Nov 11, 2020
To help our readers celebrate Bitcoin Black Friday, we’ve compiled a set of articles on the importance of the Bitcoin circular economy.
Technical

Celebrate Bitcoin Black Friday, Propel The Bitcoin Circular Economy

Nov 25, 2020
Startups - IcyWallet Offers a Cold Storage Bitcoin Wallet for the Visually Impaired
Business

IcyWallet Offers a Cold Storage Bitcoin Wallet for the Visually Impaired

Dec 12, 2017
Op-ed - Purse.io Announces Black Friday Deals – Save 20% On Amazon By Paying in Bitcoin.
Press Releases

Purse.io Announces Black Friday Deals – Save 20% On Amazon By Paying in Bitcoin.

Nov 27, 2014
Adoption & community - Bitcoin Black Friday Deals for the Digital Currency Enthusiast
Culture

Bitcoin Black Friday Deals for the Digital Currency Enthusiast

Nov 25, 2016
GK8 cold wallet
Culture

New Cold Wallet Custody Solution Strives to Eliminate Cryptocurrency Hacks

Sep 19, 2019
cold storage
Culture

Op Ed: HODLing Bitcoin? Cold Storage Is Worth the Extra Effort

Nov 21, 2019
Op-ed - Bitcoin Bargains Make Black Friday at Amazon Even Bigger
Business

Bitcoin Bargains Make Black Friday at Amazon Even Bigger

Nov 26, 2014
The Top 5 Products That Every Bitcoiner Needs
Business

The Top 5 Products That Every Bitcoiner Needs

Sep 4, 2020
Op-ed - Review of TitanBTC’s Cold Storage
Technical

Review of TitanBTC’s Cold Storage

Aug 20, 2014