Skip to main content
Why Bitcoiners Fear CBDCs: Imagine The DMV Controlling Your Wallet
Podcast

Why Bitcoiners Fear CBDCs: Imagine The DMV Controlling Your Wallet

Bitcoiners seem to be more aware of the dangers of CBDCs, which could enable governments to easily lock citizens out of their own wallets.

Bitcoiners seem to be more aware of the dangers of CBDCs, which could enable governments to easily lock citizens out of their own wallets.

This is a transcribed excerpt of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” hosted by P and Q. In this episode, Q is joined by Lord Norris, the senior vice president of global partnerships at Going Parabolic Ventures, to discuss the looming threat of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

Watch This Episode On YouTube or Rumble

Listen To The Episode Here:

Why Isn’t Everyone Scared Of CBDCs?

Lord Norris: When it comes to CBDCs, like … nobody knows anything and they're not like, concerned about it…

I guess what I'm getting at [is] do you, when you meet random people, when you're talking to them, is this something that people are aware of? Because when I do bring it up, people are like, “oh no, that's not… that would never happen here.” And I'm like, all signs are leading to: They're gonna wanna start pushing this. And you saw the note from the Federal Reserve, like “we're researching it” and all these things like… I'm kind of of lost and maybe it's because I'm in the Bitcoin bubble world that I know about this...

Q: Specific to CBDCs, with my normie friends, absolutely not. I still have a lot of ties to normie land, if I'm being quite honest with you. And it's split. Half of my friends, literally won't stop asking me about Bitcoin- or crypto-related questions. And then the other half just have no interest whatsoever in having those types of conversations with me…

It is nerve-wracking… IF the governments want to roll out a CBDC, I can choose whether or not I interact with that technology and how I interact with that technology. But worrying myself over, they’re gonna introduce this state-controlled monetary surveillance tech? Ultimately, no. It’s out of my control. 

What Is A CBDC, Really?

Q: Truly, all a CBDC is state-run money that they can see every transaction in real time…

There's now gonna just be someone with a government job, so, think a DMV worker who is gonna be watching what you spend your money on. And if you spend your money at the wrong time of day, go to the wrong place, spend it on the wrong thing, or this guy just, I don't know, slips on his fucking keyboard, accidentally, like, now all of a sudden, like your wallet's shut down.

Imagine The DMV Controlling Your Wallet

Q: So imagine now, instead of having to call like a bank where customer service is actually a part of how these banks compete with one another, now all of a sudden you have the government that doesn’t care because they are everyone’s bank. Everyone has got to use them.

Imagine getting locked out on, truly just an accident. Someone pressed the wrong button and you do not have access to your money because it’s state-run money, but you’ve got to wait like a DMV’s line almost to get your wallet unlocked.

That’s a scary proposition.

As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy top photo.
Culture

The IMF Hates Bitcoin Because It Loves Total Control

By Shawn Amick
DTRH-surveillance
Culture

Why Are Nation-State Agencies Ignoring Bitcoin As It Challenges Dollar Hegemony?

By Craig Deutsch
Printing money from the Federal Reserve causes inflation, and bitcoin fixes this top photo.
Culture

Student Loan Forgiveness Makes The Case For Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Saylor MicroStrategy
Culture

How A Bitcoin Standard Makes The World A Better Place

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Decentralized Law Vs Centralized Legislation - Bitcoin is a form of governance and regulation that is separate rule top photo.
Legal

What The Sanctioning Of Tornado Cash Means For Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin held in self-custody runs on an entirely separate financial system than the traditional one, making it a systemic hedge.
Culture

Bitcoin For Boomers To Separate Money And State

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
North America
Culture

The Bitcoin Freedom Ride Across America

By Casey Carrillo
Podcast
Choosing Bitcoin is a way to opt out of the inflationary fiat institutional system top photo.
Culture

Why The Freedom To Choose Your Money Is Important

By Idse Val
Bitcoin in Africa is an elephant in the room for the continent's leaders top photo.
Culture

Discussing The Central African Republic Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Bitcoin transactions can be thought of as agreements between two parties, shaking hands as one spends bitcoin and the other accepts it. Top photo.
Culture

Making Lifelong Friendships Through Common Ground In Bitcoin

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
The accelerator’s three-month program aims to support Bitcoin startups and hone their pitches in order to present to investors and get project funding top photo.
Markets

Which Developed Country Will Be The First To Adopt Bitcoin?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
In a recent Twitter Spaces, convicted Bitcoiners discussed the freedom this network gives them over government servitude.
Culture

Discussing Bitcoin Freedom Vs. Government Servitude

By Bitcoin Magazine
Decentralized Law Vs Centralized Legislation - Bitcoin is a form of governance and regulation that is separate rule top photo.
Legal

How Will Bitcoin Navigate Government Attempts To Control It?

By Bitcoin Magazine
Podcast
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Markets

Why The U.S. Will Be Friendly To Bitcoin

By Ansel Lindner
Podcast
Bitmain’s new service, the World Digital Mining Map, will create a directory of cryptocurrency mining farms to help guide individual miners.
Culture

The Rise Of Bitcoin Nomadism: Is It Right For You?

By Stephan Livera
Feature