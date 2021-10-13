October 13, 2021
It Is Our God-Given Right To Alter Or Abolish Our Government
Publish date:

It Is Our God-Given Right To Alter Or Abolish Our Government

I think it's high time many societies around the world work to abolish the so-called democracies that are restricting the rights of individuals.
Author:

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1093: "It is our God given right to alter or abolish our current government." Sign up for the newsletter here.

I think it's high time many societies around the world work to abolish the so-called democracies that are restricting the rights of individuals.

Above is but one tweet in a long thread of sanity from our good friend Miles Suter. The thread starts with this tweet:

When the Founding Fathers declared their independence from the British Monarchy, they left the above message not only as a justification for their actions at the time, but as guiding principle for any civilization of people to come after them. And freaks, I think it's high time many societies around the world begin to take these guiding principles to heart and work to abolish the many so-called democracies around the world that are restricting the rights of the individuals within their countries. Whether it be the US, Canada, Australia, or a number of other countries who market themselves as free societies; people need to begin standing up and asserting their rights by actively ignoring and disobeying leaders who deserve absolutely no respect.

There have been rumors flying that many airline pilots and air traffic controllers in the US have been engaging in civil disobedience by staging coordinated "sick-outs" to send a message to an airline industry and a federal government that are attempting to thrust vaccine mandates on them. Your Uncle Marty has been unable to confidently discern what is actually going on as there is an insane amount of conflicting information coming from many different sources. None of which I have much trust in. However, we do know that thousands of flights have been canceled over the last few days.

I would not be the least surprised if a sick-out is actually happening. I hope it is, and if it is, I hope it continues. The tyrants running this country need to feel pain. They need to be disobeyed. They need to be embarrassed. Their power needs to be abolished because it has grown too strong. This is not how a Constitutional Republic is supposed to operate.

Which brings us back to Miles' tweet at the top of this rag. Individuals need to exit the system by displaying civil disobedience. This communicates to the tyrants that their power is fickle. All it takes is a minority of strong willed men and women to send a message. A message that communicates that it is the citizens who actually hold the power in our society. The individuals who wake up and go to work every day to do their jobs as part of a complex economic organism that is dependent on its individual parts functioning well. If some of these individuals feel they are being lorded over instead of treated like free people with inalienable rights, they can disrupt the complex economic organism by refusing to obey and refusing to do their jobs. If coordinated and sustained, their civil disobedience can send a very strong message. It seems like that could be happening in the airline industry at the moment. Again, I hope it is.

Beyond this, individual states need to begin asserting their autonomy more aggressively. We witnessed states begin to do this over the last two years as the federal government grew drunker and drunker with power. The trend needs to expand and accelerate moving forward. Here's to hoping that it does.

Finally, we need to hit them where it hurts, their purse. More specifically, their control of the purse. This is why bitcoin is such a powerful tool and one that should be adopted as quickly and by as many people as possible. The control over the money - whether it be how it is created or how it can be sent and received - is a very high leverage form of control. Adopting bitcoin destroys that leverage and levels the playing field for individuals.

Freedom in the Digital Age can be achieved. We can escape the nightmare federal governments around the world are creating for their citizens. In fact, it is the Right of the People to actively attempt to do so. Are you willing to stand up and fight back?

With the recent price rise, many bitcoin traders have incurred capital gains that need to be reported on year-end tax returns. But how?
Culture

Peer-To-Peer Is Patriotic

Apr 16, 2021
Bitcoin is literally the only thing separating us from climate catastrophe that kills the environment.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Freedom From Institutional Plans To Control The World

Sep 21, 2021
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Culture

Keynesianism Benefits Money Printers, Not The Rest Of Us

Sep 30, 2021
Bitcoin is a key that unlocks a metaphorical prison cell.
Culture

Tired Of COVID Lockdowns? Well, A Cyber Pandemic Seems To Be Next

Oct 5, 2021
Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Culture

The U.S. Empire Has Fallen, Choose Bitcoin

Aug 18, 2021
Iran BTC energy
Business

Is ESG, Bitcoin Energy Criticism, Fascist?

Sep 16, 2021
Op-ed - Op Ed: How Bitcoin’s Protocol of Peace Can End the Nuclear Age
Culture

Can Bitcoin Usher In An Era Of World Peace?

Aug 12, 2021
Credit cards, issued by Visa, Mastercard and others, may quickly be eroded by the growth of Bitcoin.
Culture

Bitcoin And The Myth That Is Capitalism

Sep 17, 2021
Credit cards, issued by Visa, Mastercard and others, may quickly be eroded by the growth of Bitcoin.
Culture

Don't Fall For The Social Credit Scoring System Trojan Horse

Sep 22, 2021
Casa, Human Rights Foundation Partner For Bitcoin Education
Culture

How the Human Rights Foundation and Casa Hope to Improve Bitcoin Sovereignty Around the World

Jul 15, 2020
Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask.
Markets

As China Sees Lehman Moment, Bitcoin Is A Godsend

Sep 21, 2021
France still uses monetary colonialism to exploit 15 African nations. Could Bitcoin be a way out?
Culture

Senegalese Bitcoin Developer: Bitcoin Is A Weapon To Fight Oppression

Sep 15, 2021
The Human Rights Foundation has launched a fund to support development that makes Bitcoin more private. To start, $50,000 will go to the developer of CoinSwap.
Culture

The Human Rights Foundation Is Now Funding Bitcoin Privacy Development, Starting With CoinSwap

Jun 10, 2020
As the Bitcoin hash rate approaches 100 EH/s, it’s important to look at the relationship between the hash rate, price, halving and security.
Culture

How To Restore Our “Value(s)”: An Open Letter To Dr. Mark Carney

Jul 11, 2021
Privacy & security - Percentage of CoinJoin Bitcoin Transactions Triples Over Past Year
Culture

The Quickest Way To Achieve Financial Freedom Is With Bitcoin

Jun 19, 2021