September 8, 2021
El Salvador Now Owns 550 Bitcoin, President Nayib Bukele Bought The Dip

El Salvador Now Owns 550 Bitcoin, President Nayib Bukele Bought The Dip

After buying 400 bitcoin yesterday, President Nayib Bukele announces they bought the recent price dip and now own 550 BTC.
Author:
Publish date:
After buying 400 bitcoin yesterday, President Nayib Bukele announces they bought the recent price dip and now own 550 BTC.

Today, as bitcoin was declared legal tender in El Salvador, the price declined from around $51,000 down to $43,000, and the President of the country announced that they have bought the dip. Bringing their total amount in reserve from 400 to 550 BTC.

Joking but also seriously, the President took a jab at the IMF, thanking them for the dip. The IMF is not in support of El Salvador adopting a Bitcoin standard, and it is novel and encouraging the president of a country stand his ground against the people who didn’t care about them in the first place. The IMF goes into countries with the aim of centrally planning their economies, but Bukele is helping to take that centralized power away from them by using a decentralized currency.

President Bukele is adopting a Bitcoin standard to help give financial inclusivity, freedom, and hope back to his citizens. About 70% of the active population in El Salvador does not have a bank account. Bitcoin now gives everyone and anyone with an internet connection the ability to be their own bank. This is in addition to BTC officially being declared legal tender today, Bitcoin is now poised to flourish in El Salvador.

With the country and its citizens accumulating bitcoin, El Salvador is heading towards a renaissance. The ability for both the country and citizens to save and grow wealth, create, bring in and keep economic opportunity, grant their citizens’ property rights and more, is going to transform the country from the third world to the first. This is an extremely exciting time to be in Bitcoin as we are seeing how it will work and prosper in the real world  no more speculating on how it would perform, everyone in the world is witnessing the power of Bitcoin with their own two eyes.

IMG_6320 (1) (1)
Business

El Salvador President Confirms The Country Bought 200 Bitcoin

E9cCfEbWEAMElyM (1)
Culture

President of El Salvador: Bitcoin Law Will Be Supported By 200 ATMs and 50 Branches

IMG_6320 (1)
Culture

Thousands of People Plan to Buy $30 Of Bitcoin To Celebrate El Salvador

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy

Screen Shot 2021-08-30 at 12.22.51
Culture

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption Met With Small Protests

Screen Shot 2021-09-01 at 07.06.53
Culture

El Salvador’s Biggest Bitcoin Critics Make Embarrassing Public Statements

E-FnSM2XEAAI-zn
Business

El Salvador's Democratic Assembly Approves $150 Million Bitcoin Trust

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Business

Bank Of America Sees Opportunities With El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

efbb30a8-c3b9-4871-996f-2beb0a6ec75a-new project-3-3
Business

The Inspiring Initiative In El Salvador: Bitcoin Smiles

Shamir Backups, developed by Trezor’s SatoshiLabs, lets users split up their hardware wallet backup seeds.
Culture

El Salvador Announces National Bitcoin Wallet, Plans To Distribute $117 Million In BTC To Citizens

blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Culture

How El Salvador Will Benefit From Adopting Bitcoin

A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

Why Does Bitcoin Officially Becoming Legal Tender In El Salvador Matter?

blog-dispatch-cover-issue-039
Markets

History Is Made: El Salvador Becomes The First Country To Adopt Bitcoin

Law, regulation, gavel, court.
Business

El Salvador Approves Law Making Bitcoin Legal Tender

Blackout-hashtag-activism
Culture

Fast Food Giant McDonald’s Now Accepting Bitcoin in El Salvador