Joe Rogan: I Have A Lot Of Hope For Bitcoin

Joe Rogan has “a lot of hope” for cryptocurrencies, but mostly Bitcoin, though he said he doesn’t understand it very well. The podcaster interviewed internet entrepreneur and podcast pioneer Adam Curry on the 1760th episode of The Joe Rogan Experience show on January 8, talking about Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, the metaverse, and beyond.

“What we’re seeing right now is, it’s either going to fall apart completely or we’re going to use this as an opportunity to right the ship and come up with a better way to live our lives,” Rogan said after mentioning that he sees Bitcoin and Ethereum as the two main projects.

“The difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum is that in Bitcoin there will only be 21 million, it cannot be changed,” Curry explained. “It cannot be inflated, and you cannot say the same for Ethereum.”

Curry highlighted how he is a sole believer in Bitcoin and dismisses most of the other cryptocurrencies, because BTC is the only project with an actual limited and unchangeable supply, which according to him is a central and dividing aspect in his assessment of cryptocurrencies.

“I’m just on the Bitcoin train because I believe my money is safer there,” Curry said. “The money system is broken, it causes inflation, misery, it causes wars because it’s linked to oil, so we have to protect all that.”

The internet entrepreneur added that “there’s no CEO of Bitcoin,” which prompted Rogan to ask whether Ethereum had one.

“If you look at the history of [Ethereum], changes can be made,” Curry responded.