Interview: Austrian Economics And Understanding Bitcoin With Hodlberry

For this episode of Bitcoin Magazine’s “Meet The Taco Plebs,” I was joined by Hodlberry (@hodlberry), a faithful, honest and hardworking pleb.

This conversation started off with Hodlberry sharing his Bitcoin rabbit hole story. He went into detail on some fun things he was doing at the time he found Bitcoin, like hosting a gun-related podcast. Then he shared how when he first got into the space he bought some shitcoins, but ended his shitcoin phase early as he already understood Austrian economics. From my own personal experience and seeing others as well, having/learning Austrian economic teachings is crucial to getting a firm understanding of Bitcoin. Because of this understanding of Austrian economics, he was already into gold and silver, but dropped those for more bitcoin eventually.

Before Bitcoin, Hodlberry was living above his means and not saving a lot of money. Now with Bitcoin, he has adopted a lower time preference which is causing him to live below his means, and save more in bitcoin. He shared his thoughts on the book “Human Action” by Ludwig von Mises and why it’s so important. This is a book I’ve yet to read, but I have read similar books, such as “The Theory of Money And Credit” by Ludwig von Mises and the lessons you learn in these books are life changing.

We also got into topics like home schooling children, how Bitcoin solved the problem of triple entry accounting, what Hodlberry wants to see moving forward with the Lightning Network and more.

Below are some of Hodlberry’s most interesting thoughts shared during the interview. And be sure to check out the full episode for more.

How Did You Find Bitcoin And Fall Down The Rabbit Hole?

I don't remember how I heard about Bitcoin, but I started with alts in February of 2017 with Ethereum. I was doing what a lot of people are doing today with the alt casinos. It was a crazy time, you made money on everything and anything you bought. It just went up and up. During early 2017, I started to learn more about maximalism from guys like Saife, Pierre, Bitstein, Marty and Stephan Livera. I watched lectures on how bitcoin actually worked and was hooked. I consumed a lot of content and was orange pilled pretty early in my journey.

How Has Bitcoin Changed Your Life?

I've saved more money than I ever have in my life. I have confidence that building things for the future won't be a waste of time because they are no longer on the sandy foundation of fiat. The low time preference aspect of Bitcoin touches so many areas of life. In short, it's made me an adult.

What Is The Most Amazing Thing About Bitcoin To You?

Bitcoin is like a beautiful diamond with many wondrous facets. You look at it one way, and it shines like a beautiful piece of computer science engineering. You look at it another way, and it's a perfectly designed game theory machine that keeps everyone in consensus. I personally love the sound money aspect, because it allows humans to create civilization on solid footing.

What Are You Most Looking Forward To In The Bitcoin Space?

I'd like to see the circular economy grow a little more. I love HODLing, but when we can spend in bitcoin only for most transactions, that will be an exciting day. I want to cash in my last dollar, forever.

What Is Your Price Prediction For The End Of 2021 And The End Of 2030?

I'm predicting $150,000 to $250,000 by the end of the year and $10,000,000 by the end of the decade. I think that's a reasonable expectation for the most sound money ever created.