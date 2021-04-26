Interview: Gabriel Shapiro On Bitcoin Regulations

Interview: Gabriel Shapiro On Bitcoin Regulations

In this episode of “The Biz,” crypto lawyer Gabriel Shapiro discussed Bitcoin and altcoin regulation.
In this episode of “The Biz,” crypto lawyer Gabriel Shapiro discussed Bitcoin and altcoin regulation.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

This episode of “The Biz” featured Gabriel Shapiro, an experienced “crypto” lawyer for both Bitcoin and altcoin businesses. Host John Carvalho and Shapiro bridged the gap of topics across Bitcoin, Ethereum, regulations, contracts and much more.

Shapiro took the time to contrast what he thinks Bitcoiners miss about Ethereum supporters, and what Ethereans miss about Bitcoin. Carvalho managed to remain civil about altcoin topics, trying his best to gather useful info for listeners.

Shapiro clearly understands the value of decentralization while navigating contracts and risks for his clients, and sees “crypto” as a whole as an improvement over fiat and centralized tech companies like Facebook and Google.

Carvalho and Shapiro discussed the track record of how U.S. government agencies have handled and regulated Bitcoin, and their lack of enforcement on shitcoin scams… all while trying to predict how things may unfold in the future. Don’t miss this candid conversation about Bitcoin, shitcoin ethics, law and government powers!

