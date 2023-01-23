Skip to main content
Announcing “Hunting Sats,” A Bitcoin Wallet Cracking Contest
News

Announcing “Hunting Sats,” A Bitcoin Wallet Cracking Contest

Shadowy super coders and sat stacking anons from all over the internet are welcome to try and crack a wallet containing millions of sats.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Shadowy super coders and sat stacking anons from all over the internet are welcome to try and crack a wallet containing millions of sats.

Wasabi Wallet, along with 12 other bitcoin projects and companies including Blockstream, BTCPay and Trezor, are working together to organize a Bitcoin world treasure hunt called “Hunting Sats.” 

For a full week starting on January 23, 2023,, the entities involved will be revealing seed words of a bitcoin wallet that contains 3,454,811 sats. The companies invite all Bitcoiners to attempt to crack that bitcoin wallet and claim all of its sats.

The announcement sent to Bitcoin Magazine describes how brute forcing will be the method that will allow participants to crack the seed, saying “For this game, brute-forcing a bitcoin wallet means finding the seed words and a passphrase, in this case, arranging them in the right order and using the resulting backup as a way to recover the wallet’s funds. There are many ways to achieve this and general knowledge about bitcoin wallets, script types, derivation paths, checksums, passphrases and BIP-39 seed words will be helpful … As more words are revealed, brute-forcing gets easier, so time is ticking as people from around the world compete to crack the wallet.”

A 12-word, passphrase-protected bitcoin address (BIP39) generated a BTC address which now holds the sats up for grabs. Each word from the wallet, including the passphrase, were shared with the 12 partners. Over the week starting with January 23, each partners will share their word using the hashtag #HuntingSats. At the end of the week, if no one has successfully accessed the bitcoin, more hints will be shared.

The partners involved include:

For all general information regarding the contest, including updates about the words that have been revealed to the public, visit HuntingSats.com

From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Culture

What We Can Learn From Local Bitcoin Communities

By BtcCasey
leger announcement stax
Business

Ledger Announces New Ledger Stax Wallet

By BtcCasey
News
Wasabi Wallet, an open-source Bitcoin wallet that emphasizes privacy through CoinJoin mixing, has announced the next iteration of its flagship product.
Press Releases

The Wasabi Wallet 2.0 Planned Rollout

By BtcCasey
In this video interview, HodlHodl CEO Max Keidun talks about open sourcing the exchange and its API and how that aligns with a cypherpunk vision.
Culture

Nopara73 on Wasabi Wallet and the Quest for Bitcoin Privacy

By Vlad Costea
Privacy Isn’t Radical: How Tor Supports Dissent as a Human Right
Business

Wasabi Bitcoin Wallet Releases Update To Restore Services Amid Tor Attack

By Shawn Amick
News
The third-ever Bitcoin Halving was a chance to celebrate and explore one of Bitcoiners’ favorite topics: hyperbitcoinization.
Culture

Why I Find The Bitcoin Community So Compelling

By BtcCasey
Golden egg, standing out, crowd, unique, gold
Culture

I Saw The Problems Bitcoin Solved Before It Was Invented

By BtcCasey
Podcast
declaration of monetary independence signed
Culture

Thousands At Bitcoin 2022 Call For Separation Of Money From State

By BtcCasey
Opinion
Privacy & security - Version 1.1.4 Gives Wasabi Wallet a Boost in Privacy
Culture

Version 1.1.4 Gives Wasabi Wallet a Boost in Privacy, Security and UX

By Colin Harper
Privacy & security - Wasabi Wallet 1.0 Is Here to Make Bitcoin Transactions More Private
Culture

Wasabi Wallet 1.0 Is Here to Make Bitcoin Transactions More Private

By Colin Harper
Bitcoin Pizza Day is a time to get together with friends and family to remember the day that marked the first time bitcoin had a market value top photo.
Culture

The Evolution Of Bitcoin Pizza Day Celebrations

By BtcCasey
Opinion
Privacy & security - Neutrino: A Privacy-Preserving Light Wallet Protocol
Culture

Neutrino: A Privacy-Preserving Light Wallet Protocol

By Jimmy Song
Bitcoin aliens are going to take over the world as we orange pill the entire earth top photo.
Culture

How A $5 Bitcoin Purchase Cascaded Into A $1.5 Million Viral Movement

By StackchainQuant
Opinion
Bitcoin is a technical open-source software project made of code that can be displayed on a computer screen as 1s and 0s. Top photo
Culture

Goodbye Sats, It’s A ‘Bit’ Of A Bitcoin

By Don McAllister
Opinion
Through the #BitcoinIsSafe, #WasabiIsSafe campaign, the Wasabi Wallet team wants to keep Bitcoin Core from being flagged by antivirus software.
Culture

Wasabi Wallet Launches #BitcoinIsSafe Campaign to Counter Erroneous Antivirus Detections

By Vlad Costea