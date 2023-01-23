Skip to main content
In 2023, Bitcoiners Must Stop Shooting (Or Blocking) The Messengers
Opinion

In 2023, Bitcoiners Must Stop Shooting (Or Blocking) The Messengers

As the New Year begins, Bitcoiners should take this opportunity to engage with constructive criticism.

As the New Year begins, Bitcoiners should take this opportunity to engage with constructive criticism.

This is an opinion editorial by Heidi Porter, an entrepreneur with 35 years in the tech industry.

I love Bitcoin — and the world that Bitcoin helps create — as much as any of the most passionate Bitcoiners do. As such, I want to do and say things that help it succeed. This desire is not even an iota unique.

However, sometimes what does not feel productive, is productive.

Constructive criticism is productive discourse for Bitcoin. Pointing out incorrect assumptions is productive discourse for Bitcoin. Enumerating dangers is productive discourse for Bitcoin. Calling out hypocrisy of goals versus actions is (or can be) productive discourse.

That said, illogical or nonsensical criticism is not productive discourse. Criticizing because you haven’t done the work to understand is not productive discourse. Appealing to authority or intuition versus well-researched information is not productive discourse. Refusing to understand different use cases for different people is not productive discourse.

I think most people would agree in theory with the above. But then, we are human. Our wants, needs and emotions get in the way.

Getting criticism does not feel good. Giving criticism —regardless of merit — feels good. Immediate or short-term gratification does feel good. These are part and parcel of the incentives in the business of being human.

The result is that noise is amplified and signal is de-amplified. The result is that the wisest and most prophetic people in Bitcoin are often dismissed or ignored. Or shot. This shoot-the-messenger behavior is not correlated with price.

Messengers are shot in the bull market. Messengers are shot in the bear market. Messengers are shot in the sideways market. Messengers are just… shot.

The bullet-riddled know who they are. They repeat themselves, repeatedly. Let’s repeat and review just a few of these messages:

  • If you want bitcoin to be for people’s security as well as freedom and human rights, don’t post public photos without people’s consent.
  • If you want people to be physically secure using Bitcoin, stop sharing information with third-party marketing firms that do not meet the security required for Bitcoin customers. At the least, require separate customer emails for use in marketing systems versus account access or downloads.
  • If you want decentralization of miners throughout the world, stop pushing for excessive mining in your city, your company and your country.
  • If you want privacy, don’t shout that something offers complete privacy when that is not completely true.
  • If your organization's stated mission is “defending civil liberties in the digital world,” then you should speak up when a bill is introduced that walks all over those. Looking at you, Electronic Frontier Foundation.
  • If you want people to use money soundly, don’t tell them to run up credit cards or mortgage their homes to put all their money into bitcoin and HODL.
  • If you want a peaceful revolution, definitely don’t suggest that Bitcoin is analogous to weapons.
  • If you want people to understand Bitcoin, don’t make irrational equivalences to explain it. In a recent Bitcoin Magazine article, Stephen Livera wrote about exactly this issue.
  • (Dear reader, insert other similar If-then points here.)

If you don’t think any of the above is that important, then steel man the counter argument of the above. With the possible exception of the last one, all of the above present real threats to both people’s physical safety and security. All of the points are part and parcel of what people are themselves claiming to be the goals of Bitcoin.

Human incentives often operate from short-term or immediate gratification versus a look at long-term consequences or results. It takes humble research, hard work and an effort at discourse to deal with the above issues as well as other technical and business concerns that are raised and need to be solved.

For 2023, let’s not shoot productive messages or their messengers. Instead, let’s all take a good look at our own short-term incentives and gratification — and align them better with the goals we want for Bitcoin…

..in order to make a happier year for more, not just the few.

This is a guest post by Heidi Porter. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Developing a tough mind and a tender heart is a strong foundation for Bitcoin Maximalists to become peaceful warriors on the path to hyperbitcoinization.
Culture

In 2023, Bitcoin Will Enter The ‘And Then They Fight You’ Stage

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Technical Bitcoin development and coding can be represented by a pixelated Bitcoin logo. Top photo
Culture

The Themes That Will Define Bitcoin In 2023

By Stephan Livera
Opinion
Bitcoin is a hourglass of ideas money and cultural significance top photo.
Culture

The Good, The Bad And The Ugly From 2022, Bitcoin’s Year Of The Bear

By Aleksandar Svetski
Opinion
Bitcoin is spreading its orange message across the world map, driving adoption in countries around the globe. Top photo
Culture

2022 Paved The Way For National Bitcoin Adoption, And 2023 Will Be Even Bigger

By Samson Mow
Opinion
As Bitcoin adoption continues, the entire globe of planet earth will enter hyperbitcoinization. Top photo
Culture

From Prediction To Reality: How Bitcoin Will Win In 2023

By Obi Nwosu
Opinion
Bitcoin philosophy and thoughts are strong ideas to think about, especially the culture top photo.
Culture

Single-Issue Bitcoin Voters Or A Singular Bitcoin Apolitical Force

By Heidi Porter
Opinion
This is a brain on fiat - fiat money scrambles your brain like drugs, while bitcoin is a wholesome complete brain top photo.
Culture

“Fiat” Mindsets In A Bitcoin World — Just Trust Me

By Heidi Porter
Opinion
Companies like Chainalysis offer blockchain analysis services that can monitor and trace blockchain activity of Bitcoin transactions, a form of surveillance. Top photo.
Culture

As Financial Surveillance Intensified In 2022, Bitcoin Is Needed By Individuals And Nations Alike

By Kudzai Kutukwa
Opinion
Bitcoin adoption in Africa is a major component of hyperbitcoinization as the continent readily develops for and educates the world top photo.
Culture

Recounting Ethiopia’s Bitcoin Developments In 2022

By Kal Kassa
Opinion
Bitcoin protocol is a cryptocurrency and BTC Magazine is a satoshi technology lover top photo.
Culture

Responding To The Discounting Of Bitcoin And Its Benefits

By Maximilian Brichta
Opinion
Transacting in bitcoin will send it to the moon because of its price action and business usage top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin And Biases: Fund Managers Eating Crow And Welcoming Horses In 2021

By Heidi Porter
As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy top photo.
Culture

So You Think You Don’t Care About Privacy

By Heidi Porter
Opinion
Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask top photo.
Culture

Response To Cole South's ‘Why I Don't Own Bitcoin Anymore’

By Stephan Livera
Opinion
A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Culture

The U.S. Patent System Must Change In The Bitcoin Priced Deflationary Future

By Million Plebs
Opinion
Bitcoin transactions can be thought of as agreements between two parties, shaking hands as one spends bitcoin and the other accepts it. Top photo.
Culture

Jimmy Song, Lee Bratcher And Dennis Porter On Why Bitcoiners Must Be Politically Involved

By Mark Shut
Opinion