Hungarian Bitcoin Groups To Erect Statue Honoring Satoshi Nakamoto

Hungarian Bitcoin Groups To Erect Statue Honoring Satoshi Nakamoto

A bronze bust depicting a hooded figure with a mirrored surface will be erected in Hungary to honor Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.
Author:
Publish date:
A bronze bust depicting a hooded figure with a mirrored surface will be erected in Hungary to honor Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto.

Hungary will erect a life-sized bronze bust honoring Bitcoin's creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, in Budapest. The initial design plans depict a hooded figure that is meant to depict the pseudonymous creator as well as the "people of the internet," per a report by Hungary Today.

András Györfi, the project's initiator, said that the Bitcoin creator's real-world identity doesn't matter. Instead, he claimed, Nakamoto's invention is what "opened a new chapter in the history of the internet," according to the report.

In light of Nakamoto's unknown real identity, the sculpture will have a mirrored surface as its face. The idea is to allow each observer to see themselves when standing in front of the bronze bust, reinforcing the idea that any visitor should see themselves in Nakamoto.

Györfi later added, per the report, that Nakamoto's invention "eliminates distrust between people and can make the world a better place in many areas ... and that seems to be a legacy worth commemorating."

By hosting Nakamoto's life-sized bronze bust, Hungary will reportedly become the world's first country with a statue of the creator of Bitcoin. Réka Gergely and Tamás Gilly are the two sculptors who designed the bust.

Four Hungarian organizations are financing the project: Crypto Academy, Blockchain Hungary Association, Blockchain Budapest and Mr. Coin They are being aided by 27 other organizations and individuals. The bust will be raised in Graphisoft Park in Budapest's third district.

BitcoinMagazine®-thumbnails-HBDS2021 (1)
Culture

Happy Birthday, Satoshi!

NFTs Bitcoin and Art
Culture

We Are All Satoshi Nakamoto

Op-ed - Op Ed: Why Satoshi Nakamoto Deserves a Nobel Prize
Culture

Op Ed: Why Satoshi Nakamoto Deserves a Nobel Prize

Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Reflections On Satoshi With Adam Back And Pete Rizzo

Op-ed - Satoshi
Culture

Satoshi

Bitcoin’s iconic logo is known the world over. But there's more to its design than meets the eye.
Culture

The History and Symbolism Behind Bitcoin’s Logo

Op-ed - Satoshi Nakamoto Nominated for the 2016 Nobel Prize in Economics
Culture

Satoshi Nakamoto Nominated for the 2016 Nobel Prize in Economics

Screen Shot 2021-04-21 at 5.55.18 PM
Technical

The Last Days of Satoshi: What Happened When Bitcoin’s Creator Disappeared

Op-ed - Cypherpunk Comic ‘Hunt for Satoshi Nakamoto’ to launch Crowdfund on SWARM platform
Culture

Cypherpunk Comic ‘Hunt for Satoshi Nakamoto’ to launch Crowdfund on SWARM platform

Adoption & community - Satoshi’s Treasure: The Chase Is on for a $1 Million Bitcoin Prize
Culture

Satoshi’s Treasure: The Chase Is on for a $1 Million Bitcoin Prize

Satoshi Roundtable organizer and long-time Bitcoin advocate Bruce Fenton discusses his early days in Bitcoin, scaling debates and outlook on privacy.
Culture

Video: Bruce Fenton on the Bitcoin Foundation, Satoshi Roundtable and Scaling

Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Culture

Subsidized Energy And Shrinking Economy Lead To Bitcoin Mining Boom In Argentina

Mining - New Research Claims Satoshi Mined Far Fewer Bitcoins Than Previously Thought
Business

New Research Claims Satoshi Mined Far Fewer Bitcoins Than Previously Thought

With concepts exploring Bitcoin’s societal impacts and implementation of technologies like augmented reality, the Bitcoin art scene has arrived.
Culture

Making the Tech an Aesthetic, the Bitcoin Art Scene Is Blossoming

bitcoin-magazine-glitch2-800x529
Culture

Video: Vitus Zeller On Team Satoshi And Bitcoin Advocacy Through Sports