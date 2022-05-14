Going Against The Flow With Bitcoin

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Mike Hobart returns for Episode 30 with C.J. Wilson, cohost of “Bitcoin Bottom Line,” for a live broadcast from the Bitcoin22 conference.

The two begin by discussing the conference, meeting celebrities in the Bitcoin space and the approaching one year anniversary of El Salvador announcing their plan to make Bitcoin legal tender. Hobart said, “El Salvador making the move was like the one person willing to go against the flow. Since that country doesn’t have a history of innovation in that way, people didn’t follow them right away.” Wilson responded, “Things are changing.”

The two go on to discuss the role that bitcoin is playing in the current war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the currency is helping the Ukrainian government. Wilson continues by mentioning, “If the government is running out of FUD [fear uncertainty and doubt] weapons, and Bitcoin is growing at the same time, you’re going to have more voices that can attack those FUD vectors faster.”

Hobart shares about the release of an article through Bitcoin Magazine in which he interviewed one of Bitcoin Twitter’s favorite female personalities, HumbleWarrior, and she talked about how bitcoin made her value health in a new way. “With health, it’s all proof of work,” he continues, “If we don’t have new kids to grow the economy, in terms of not only consumption but new thoughts and ideas, we don’t solve the problems.”

