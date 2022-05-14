Skip to main content
Going Against The Flow With Bitcoin
Podcast

Going Against The Flow With Bitcoin

A broadcast recorded at Bitcoin2022, reflecting on El Salvador’s bitcoin legal tender law and the intersection of health as it relates to Bitcoin.

A broadcast recorded at Bitcoin2022, reflecting on El Salvador’s bitcoin legal tender law and the intersection of health as it relates to Bitcoin.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To The Episode Here:

Mike Hobart returns for Episode 30 with C.J. Wilson, cohost of “Bitcoin Bottom Line,” for a live broadcast from the Bitcoin22 conference.

The two begin by discussing the conference, meeting celebrities in the Bitcoin space and the approaching one year anniversary of El Salvador announcing their plan to make Bitcoin legal tender. Hobart said, “El Salvador making the move was like the one person willing to go against the flow. Since that country doesn’t have a history of innovation in that way, people didn’t follow them right away.” Wilson responded, “Things are changing.”

The two go on to discuss the role that bitcoin is playing in the current war between Russia and Ukraine, and how the currency is helping the Ukrainian government. Wilson continues by mentioning, “If the government is running out of FUD [fear uncertainty and doubt] weapons, and Bitcoin is growing at the same time, you’re going to have more voices that can attack those FUD vectors faster.”

Hobart shares about the release of an article through Bitcoin Magazine in which he interviewed one of Bitcoin Twitter’s favorite female personalities, HumbleWarrior, and she talked about how bitcoin made her value health in a new way. “With health, it’s all proof of work,” he continues, “If we don’t have new kids to grow the economy, in terms of not only consumption but new thoughts and ideas, we don’t solve the problems.”

Listen to the full episode for more!

BIP 324, proposed by Jonas Schnelli, is designed to protect Bitcoin peers against man-in-the-middle attacks using an action called a “handshake” to share keys more privately.
Culture

Celebrating A New Year In Bitcoin With A Roundtable Of Influencers

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 20, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin’s Energy Use Compared To Other Major Industries
Culture

Understanding Bitcoin's Energy Consumption

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 3, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

What Is The Future Of International Bitcoin Adoption?

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 10, 2022
Podcast
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Discussing The Impact Of Biden's Executive Order On Crypto

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 18, 2022
Podcast
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Culture

Discussing Governmental Bitcoin Adoption With Congressional Candidate Taylor Burke

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 15, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin Beach And The El Salvador Bitcoin Law

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 15, 2021
The US Federal Reserve is trying to maintain global dollar hegemony and dominance through financial tactics and Bitcoin fixes this.
Markets

Bonds And The Bitcoin Market

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 26, 2022
Podcast
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Business

Protecting Bitcoin Mining Featuring Nick Hansen Of Luxor

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 3, 2022
Podcast
The third-ever Bitcoin Halving was a chance to celebrate and explore one of Bitcoiners’ favorite topics: hyperbitcoinization.
Culture

There Will Never Be More Than 21 Million Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 21, 2022
Podcast
The bitcoin bull represents the most bullish of all things; the price of bitcoin.
Culture

Professional Wrestler Summer Rae Is Bullish On Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 4, 2022
Podcast
Author Jimmy Song discusses his book "Thank God For Bitcoin" and parellels between Bitcoin and Bible scripture.
Culture

Bitcoin And Religion With Jimmy Song

By Bitcoin MagazineSep 29, 2021
Nasdaq's head of exchange-traded products discusses listing the first bitcoin-related ETFs on the market.
Markets

Discussing The Bitcoin ETF Listing Process With Nasdaq

By Bitcoin MagazineNov 17, 2021
Choosing Bitcoin is a way to opt out of the inflationary fiat institutional system.
Markets

Bonds Are Worthless But Bitcoin Isn’t

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 24, 2022
Podcast
The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Traditional Banks And Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 2, 2022
Podcast
North America
Culture

The Bitcoin Freedom Ride Across America

By Casey CarrilloMar 15, 2022
Podcast