Skip to main content
How El Salvador Introduced 44 Countries To Bitcoin This Week
News

How El Salvador Introduced 44 Countries To Bitcoin This Week

El Salvador hosted a financial inclusion event this week bringing representatives from 44 countries to experience using BTC at Bitcoin Beach.

Central Bankers at Bitcoin Beach/Twitter

El Salvador hosted a financial inclusion event this week bringing representatives from 44 countries to experience using BTC at Bitcoin Beach.

  • El Salvador hosted central bankers and financial authorities from 44 countries for a financial inclusion event this week.
  • All participating members were able to download their own Bitcoin wallets and make purchases with BTC.
  • In July 1944, 44 countries met to determine the Bretton Woods financial system. Once again, 44 countries came together to learn a new system.

On May 15, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele announced that 32 central bankers and 12 financial authorities from 44 countries would meet in his country for an event about achieving financial inclusion and banking the unbanked through Bitcoin’s digital economy.

The event, hosted by the The Central Bank of El Salvador and known as the Digital Financial Services Working Group and the SME Finance Working Group, focused on financial inclusion after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All participating countries are members of the Alliance for Financial Inclusion (AFI).

However, doubts were raised about the relationship between the event and Bitcoin – and if there was any in the first place.

A Bitcoin Event?

Galoy, the open source software company that developed the Bitcoin Beach wallet, wrote a blog post titled “The central bankers were definitely not coming to El Salvador to discuss Bitcoin,” addressing comments that Bukele’s statements could be misrepresenting the intention of the event.

The blog post boasts a number of pictures from the event showing many of the participants actively learning about and enjoying the Bitcoin ecosystem, putting those accusations of misrepresentation to bed.

Roman Martinez (Chimbera) and Nicolas Burtey, community leaders at Bitcoin Beach, sharing the story of the initiative and giving an introduction to Bitcoin and the Lightning Network in the event.

Roman Martinez (Chimbera) and Nicolas Burtey, community leaders at Bitcoin Beach, sharing the story of the initiative and giving an introduction to Bitcoin and the Lightning Network in the event.

Outside of the conference room, the Bitcoin Beach wallet team show attendees how to download and use a Lightning wallet.

Outside of the conference room, the Bitcoin Beach wallet team show attendees how to download and use a Lightning wallet.

After installing Lightning wallets, attendees were able to start transacting in bitcoin, and some chose to buy some coffee and coconuts with this particular vendor.

After installing Lightning wallets, attendees were able to start transacting in bitcoin, and some chose to buy some coffee and coconuts with this particular vendor.

“Twitter has been ablaze with posts about whether or not this was a Bitcoin event. It wasn’t – it was a financial inclusion event. Bitcoin just happens to be the most inclusive financial network in the world,” per Galoy’s blog post.

Even the AFI cleared these concerns on its website addressing the event, saying, “The meetings also align with El Salvador’s recently launched national financial inclusion strategy which has digitization and access to finance to small businesses as a priority.”

A Visit To Bitcoin Beach

On May 19, the last day of the event, 90 central bankers and financial authorities from all participating countries traveled to Bitcoin Beach in El Zonte, El Salvador so they could download their own Bitcoin wallets and experience a new financial system with their own hands.

After the financial authorities discovered bitcoin, they couldn’t help but gather for a commemorative video and photo shoot where they can be heard yelling “Bitcoin!” amid the beautiful landscape of El Zonte.

Vendors that participated in the event were thrilled to be involved, and one particular fruit vendor noted that the central bankers “looked excited at how we use BTC in the area.” Speaking of vendors, the Bitcoin swag being sold for BTC to participants quickly ran out, and the Bitcoin Beach Twitter account made sure to remind themselves to bring more products for an eventual next gathering.

At least some of the bankers will be experiencing a more refreshing – and Bitcoiner – casual Friday this upcoming weekend.

nayib-bukele-bitcoin-el-salvador
Markets

President Nayib Bukele Announces 44 Countries To Meet In El Salvador To Discuss Bitcoin

By NikMay 15, 2022
News
The Beaches Of El Salvador
Culture

El Salvador: One Small Step For Bitcoin

By Aaron van WirdumApr 14, 2022
Feature
GZR_-_El_Salvador_101_Webinar
Sponsored Story

El Salvador Makes History With Bitcoin As Legal Tender, Are You Ready To Be A Part Of History, Too?

By ECI DevelopmentSep 6, 2021
Payments - Hyperloop: A New Concept by Lightning Aiming to Solve Liquidity Problems
Culture

Scaling Lightning: To El Zonte … And Beyond!

By Roy SheinfeldJul 8, 2021
img_6320-1-1 (1) (1)
Markets

El Salvador Buys The Wild Bitcoin Dip With 500 BTC Purchase

By Shawn AmickMay 9, 2022
News
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Interview: Bitcoin Beach And The El Salvador Bitcoin Law

By Bitcoin MagazineJul 15, 2021
With the international attention on El Salvador’s historic adoption of Bitcoin, some critical myths have emerged that are in need of busting.
Culture

Government-Imposed Bitcoin Adoption Is Clashing With Community Efforts On The Ground In El Salvador

By Anita PoschDec 29, 2021
Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

El Salvador Surf Team Rides The Bitcoin Wave

By Casey CarrilloApr 27, 2021
El Zonte
Culture

The Village And The Strongman: The Unlikely Story Of Bitcoin And El Salvador

By Alex GladsteinSep 16, 2021
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

Documenting Our Journey To Hyperbitcoinization, Starting With El Salvador

By Elina MarchenkoNov 17, 2021
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

El Salvador Should Embrace Bitcoin Maximalism

By Max KeiserApr 29, 2022
Opinion
Local nonprofit Bitcoin Beach is creating a circular bitcoin economy for two coastal villages in El Salvador where a banking alternative didn’t exist.
Culture

In Wake Of Tragedy, El Salvador’s Bitcoin Community Raising Donations For Memorial Surf Center

By Peter ChawagaMay 5, 2021
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

How Bitcoin Will Impact El Salvador’s Geopolitics

By Ansel LindnerJul 15, 2021
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Culture

Bitcoin Will Take El Salvador Into The Future

By Bob BurnettAug 29, 2021
FSXdIw1XwAEbg_2
Business

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele Released Model Of Bitcoin City

By Shawn AmickMay 10, 2022
News