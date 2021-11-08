Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To This Episode:

Interview Description: In this episode of The Center Cannot Hold, host Alex McShane is joined by the baseball player and racecar driver and team owner CJ Wilson about Bitcoin. The discussion focuses mainly on self-improvement, and how Bitcoin can allow everyone to achieve their full potential and be the person they were destined to be, primarily through the lens of physical health. They also touch on investing in other assets, the car selling business, racing, debt in America, the pleb DCA army, political action, and much more. CJ has been a long-time advocate for and holder of Bitcoin and is making the rounds advocating for good regulatory definitions and clarity in Bitcoin in and around Washington.