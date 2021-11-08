Skip to main content
November 8, 2021
Argentinian Exchange Lemon Cash Launches 2% Bitcoin Cashback Visa Card
Publish date:

Argentinian Exchange Lemon Cash Launches 2% Bitcoin Cashback Visa Card

Users can use the Visa card internationally to purchase regular goods with cryptocurrency and receive 2% cashback in BTC.
Author:

Users can use the Visa card internationally to purchase regular goods with cryptocurrency and receive 2% cashback in BTC.

  • Argentinian bitcoin exchange Lemon Cash launched a Visa card that offers a 2% cashback in BTC for each purchase.
  • Users can use the international card to buy everyday consumer items at any merchant that accepts Visa.
  • Lemon automatically converts the necessary amount of cryptocurrency from the user’s account into Argentinian pesos to make the payment.

Argentina-based bitcoin exchange Lemon Cash has launched a bitcoin card in conjunction with Visa that offers 2% cashback in BTC for each purchase, reported Bloomberg Línea. The offering is the first card of its kind to combine pesos, the national fiat currency, with cryptocurrency in Argentina, and allows users to make regular purchases with their cryptocurrency holdings.

“Visa aligned with our plans to do things in Argentina and we could make this an international card, which has both a digital and physical use,” Marcelo Cavazzoli, CEO of Lemon, told Bloomberg Línea.

Lemon will deliver 100,000 cards on launch day for users that were on the waiting list, Cavazzoli said, adding that his company’s mission is to “fill Argentina with bitcoin and make people enter this world that is the future.” Making the 2% cashback on each purchase be paid in BTC is central to achieving that goal, he said.

“We want people to save in bitcoin,” Cavazzoli said. “We have hacked traditional finance by inserting crypto into the day-to-day. We are going to be the bridge between the traditional system and cryptocurrencies.”

Adults in Argentina can solicit and use the card after signing up for an account with Lemon Cash. Buying everyday consumer items will be made possible through an instant conversion of any cryptocurrency in the user’s account to pesos at the moment the purchase is made. The 2% cashback in bitcoin is then credited to the user and automatically added to their Lemon Earn savings account.

FCjDoS4WEAUZdXN.jfif
Business

Mastercard Launches Bitcoin Payment Cards In Asia Pacific

1 hour ago
With the potential of the Lightning Network and the growth of bitcoin rewards programs, the age of bitcoin-powered discounts may be here.
Business

Fintech Firm Upgrade Launches 1.5% Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Jul 21, 2021
Payments - This New Lightning Wallet Allows You to Receive Tips Without Running a Node
Business

Venmo Is Letting Users Convert Cash-Back To Bitcoin For Free

Aug 10, 2021
Payments - Coinbase Introduces Debit Card Linked to Cryptocurrency Balances for U.K. Customers
Business

Coinbase Card Users Can Now Make Bitcoin Payments And Reap Rewards With Apple Pay

Jun 1, 2021
Despite mixed developments, a lawmaker in India has confirmed that the country has no cryptocurrency ban.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange Unocoin Will Allow Indians To Purchase Everyday Products With Bitcoin

Aug 11, 2021
Op-ed - Coinbase and Shift Payments Introduce a Visa-branded Bitcoin Debit Card That Works Everywhere Visa is Accepted
Technical

Coinbase and Shift Payments Introduce a Visa-branded Bitcoin Debit Card That Works Everywhere Visa is Accepted

Nov 24, 2015
Investing - Gemini Exchange Announces Full Adoption of the SegWit Protocol
Technical

Gemini To Launch Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

Jan 14, 2021
“Thanks to the arrival of bitcoin, Argentines may finally have a sound money alternative before them.”
Business

Argentina Authorities Require Bitcoin Exchanges To Provide Transaction Data

May 14, 2021
Investing - Coinfloor Turns to Trading Technologies to Monitor Market Manipulation
Business

Investing Platform Public Holdings Launches Bitcoin Trading

Oct 7, 2021
Coinbase is a major cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S. where users can buy, sell and trade bitcoin (BTC).
Business

Coinbase Builds $4 Billion Cash Pile, Neglects Bitcoin

Aug 18, 2021
Startups - Abra Announces New Credit Card Payment Options for Bitcoin Purchases
Business

Abra Announces New Credit Card Payment Options for Bitcoin Purchases

Jul 12, 2018
As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange Bybit To Require Stricter KYC, Including Facial Recognition

Jul 6, 2021
john
Technical

Spend Bitcoin Online at Any Merchant that Accepts VISA with E-Coin’s New Virtual Debit Card

Sep 9, 2015
Op-ed - How Bitcoin Can Actually Help Iranians and Argentinians
Culture

How Bitcoin Can Actually Help Iranians and Argentinians

Jul 23, 2013
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Strike Launches Pay Me In Bitcoin Feature To Allow Income Conversion Into Bitcoin

Oct 14, 2021