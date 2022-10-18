Skip to main content
Bringing Clean Water To Communities That Need It With Bitcoin
Opinion

Bringing Clean Water To Communities That Need It With Bitcoin

The humanitarian work being done by Agua x Vida is another example of the power of permissionless money.

The humanitarian work being done by Agua x Vida is another example of the power of permissionless money.

This is an opinion editorial by Renata Rodrigues, global community and education lead at Paxful.

Social Change Powered By Bitcoin: Part One

Bitcoin is changing the face of philanthropy. Not only does bitcoin offer transparency and efficiency to nonprofit work, it also has the ability to bring in new donors. On the other end, the pairing is also reshaping how we view bitcoin.

In this two-part series on bitcoin and social good, I will focus on how two individuals and their respective nonprofits are using bitcoin to change communities around the world. What’s amazing is that you don’t need to understand bitcoin’s underlying technology to see the impact it’s made to the lives of these people.

First, we will take a look at Raul Yazdani and Agua x Vida — a nonprofit that provides access to clean and safe water to communities in Africa.

Bitcoinforthe100 is a collection of stories and use cases that prove that bitcoin is truly for the 100%. Below is one voice that is embracing bitcoin for social good.

Bitcoin For Social Change: Raúl Yazdani, Neuquén, Argentina

Raúl understands the impact that Bitcoin can have through social good. Through the non-governmental organization (NGO) he advises, Agua x Vida, children across Northwestern Africa now have access to drinkable water — all thanks to the power of Bitcoin.

Yazdani was introduced to Bitcoin through a 2012 ad, but his curiosity didn’t take hold until the 2020 market ramped up. As he learned more, he saw how beneficial bitcoin and USDT could be for the nonprofit. Before bitcoin, the organization was facilitating its donations through traditional money transfer services. Through these traditional services, they faced one huge problem: Every time they’d send funds, they’d lose 15-20% of the donations to fees.

Fueled by his knowledge of Bitcoin, Yazdani suggested facilitating these donations through Paxful using bitcoin and USDT so that instead of losing money on transfers, they could actually make a profit in the process: “This non-profit organization went from losing 15% of all donations to gaining 2%.”

In addition to fueling his NGO with bitcoin, Yazdani also runs a coffee shop in Argentina — “Café Con Ciencia” — with the goal of accepting 50% of all payments in Bitcoin. To do that, he runs meetups at the shop called “The Crypto Club,” to help educate the people in the area. He’s also the director of a local political think tank associated with Propuesta Republicana, where he helps develop public policies like the promotion and legislation of Bitcoin.

Yazdani believes that bitcoin is truly a game-changer for younger generations, especially for those who have limited to no access to traditional financial services. He’s seen them improve their standard of living, accumulate wealth and so much more: “I’ve seen firsthand how bitcoin can really impact lives. We’re living in a time where finance is becoming much more open. That’s why I believe bitcoin is important for social change.”

You can learn more about his story here.

This is a guest post by Renata Rodrigues. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

As KYC requirements and censorship grow across the world, Bitcoin will return power to the people to move and live as they want top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin: Opening The Door To Financial Inclusion

By Ray Youssef
Opinion
The apocalypse, or burning oil fields, is an image brought to mind by fiat for many in the bitcoin space top photo.
Culture

How Can The Bitcoin Community Help Bring An End To The War In Ethiopia?

By Michael Abraha
Opinion
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Breaking Barriers For Self-Sovereignty Across The Globe

By Renata Rodrigues
Opinion
bitcoin-magazine-melting-800x529
Culture

Why Every Single Person Needs Bitcoin

By Paul Opoku
Bitcoin philosophy and thoughts are strong ideas to think about, especially the culture top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Speaks To The Human Condition

By CoinsureNZ
Opinion
Culture

Bitcoin and Entrepreneurial Philanthropy: A Q&A With Paxful CEO Ray Youssef

By David Hollerith
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, burns and destroys the money and makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Maximalism Is The Idea That You Need To Fix The Money First

By Nikolaus Jilch
Opinion
BTCMag_Thumbnail_youtube
Culture

Bringing Bitcoin To Ethiopia With Kal Kassa

By Bitcoin Magazine
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world top photo.
Business

How Paxful’s Ray Youssef Uses Bitcoin To Encourage ‘Sovereign Entrepreneurs’

By Mark Maraia
Feature
Africa is ready to adopt bitcoin, as Africans look for a sound store of value top photo.
Culture

Onboarding One Billion People Onto Bitcoin

By Ray Youssef
Opinion
Bitcoin Farmers and farming are all related we must protect our soil by helping crops and beef grow top photo.
Culture

We Need Our Farmers, Our Farmers Need Bitcoin

By Mike Hobart
Opinion
From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Culture

Why More People Need To Start Spending Bitcoin

By Don McAllister
Opinion
Bitcoin is fierce and poised against the world, not afraid to take on Wall Street Bulls who hate to see us on the moon top photo.
Culture

How Bitcoin Ends Injustice And The Importance Of Orange-Pilling Activists

By Dan Weintraub
Opinion
Op Ed: Why We Can All Feel Thankful for Bitcoin
Culture

Bitcoin Can Be The Foundation Of Human Rights

By Gregor Herbort
Opinion
Bitcoin adoption in Africa is a major component of hyperbitcoinization as the continent readily develops for and educates the world top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Projects Are Bringing Financial Inclusion To Feature Phones In Africa

By Heritage Falodun
Opinion