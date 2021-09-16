September 17, 2021
Bringing Bitcoin To Ethiopia With Kal Kassa

Bitcoin advocate Kal Kassa discusses bringing Bitcoin to Ethiopia and its potential in Africa at large.
Spreading knowledge about the power of Bitcoin doesn’t just happen by accident. Getting information out to those who need it requires expertise and concerted effort from someone like Kal Kassa.

Kassa works with the Lightning Network and is taking on the charge, pouring energy into bringing awareness into more secluded regions. On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” we had the privilege of being joined by Kassa as he discussed his work in Ethiopia and the broader narrative around Bitcoin in Africa.

“I hope to be considered a champion of financial inclusion and not a threat, or an illicit or like criminal actor, but if they do consider me as criminal I'm fine to wear that burden as well,” Kassa said.

Kassa uses remote efforts to empower niche populations through distributed currency, but the corruption and array of problems facing the country mean that regaining some agency through Bitcoin would be real progress. Kassa explained exactly how he envisages this happening, and the most urgent areas needing attention. Later in the episode, we got to pick his brain and dive deep into his long-term perspective on Bitcoin's role in Ethiopia and Africa at large.

“Bitcoin is here for the long haul,” he said. “Bitcoin will last longer than any of these states and any of these, let's say, corrupt leaders.

Make sure to join us for this illuminating conversation with Kal Kassa!

