Bitcoin Magazine's Art Director To Auction Guy Fawkes Painting For Bitcoin

Bitcoin Magazine's Art Director To Auction Guy Fawkes Painting For Bitcoin

If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of art crafted by the creative force behind Bitcoin Magazine, here’s your chance.
Author:
Publish date:
If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of art crafted by the creative force behind Bitcoin Magazine, here’s your chance.

Link To Scarce City Auction Here

Although I’ve been working my dream job here at Bitcoin Magazine since September 2017, I have only published one other article. I hope to write more after the conference, but for now, I will use this platform to shamelessly shill the fact that I am auctioning a painting with Scarce.City on April 20, 2021.

Scarce City is an amazing new project that has been paving the way for bitcoin fine art auctions. We have teamed up with them for the conference and I can’t wait to show everyone what we have planned. It is truly an honor to offer this painting for auction on a platform that has such an amazing vision for art and bitcoin. 

Screenshot 2021-04-19 at 10.08.07

The following is the description from the auction page:

This is an original painting created over the timespan of March 21, 2020, to April 16, 2021. It was painted as a personal project while working as the art director of BTC Inc. (Bitcoin Magazine, Bitcoin 2021 Conference). It has been hanging in the Nashville headquarters, where I have been working on it. It will be available at auction on April 20, 2021, only for bitcoin.

It is mostly acrylic paint and charcoal and ash, with one small piece of shredded paper on hand-stretched canvas.

I planned to leave it untitled, until that one small piece of shredded paper fell out of a bag and onto my table to reveal a simple message in all caps: FOR ALL.

I feel proud and fortunate to have my position here at Bitcoin Magazine. Having a solid understanding of Bitcoin is a necessity for all, and our mission is to advance this knowledge across the planet with the goal of hyperbitcoinization. The need to preserve an individual's right to privacy (self-sovereignty) is paramount throughout this revolution and in perpetuity. The Guy Fawkes mask, to me, will always represent this right to self-sovereignty.

As we embark on this journey together to end fiat once and for all, we must not let privacy become a privilege but a self-evident right FOR ALL.

It is my privilege to auction this piece on Scarce City, a pioneer in bitcoin fine art auctions.

– Tommy Marcheschi
Art Director, BTC Inc

Happy 4/20 and thanks for checking out my art!

Lightning Auctions is a first-of-its-kind online marketplace that instantly and anonymously collateralizes bids using the Lightning Network.
Culture

Scarce City’s Lightning Auctions Debut Fetches 1 Bitcoin For BTC-Themed Art

With concepts exploring Bitcoin’s societal impacts and implementation of technologies like augmented reality, the Bitcoin art scene has arrived.
Culture

Making the Tech an Aesthetic, the Bitcoin Art Scene Is Blossoming

BitcoinMagazine®-ARTPORTAL
Culture

The Bitcoin Magazine Art Portal: Calling All Bitcoin Artists

Payments - Sold! Lightning Network Art Auction Goes to the Lowest Bidder
Technical

Sold! Lightning Network Art Auction Goes to the Lowest Bidder

Adoption & community - The Art of Bitcoin – An Interview with Pierre Bourque
Culture

The Art of Bitcoin – An Interview with Pierre Bourque

Investing - This Gallery Is Selling Indigenous Australian Art for Bitcoin
Culture

This Gallery Is Selling Indigenous Australian Art for Bitcoin

Adoption & community - This Crypto Art Auction Lets Venezuelans Dismantle Maduro Bolivar by Bolivar
Culture

This Crypto Art Auction Lets Venezuelans Dismantle Maduro Bolivar by Bolivar

Self-described propagandist Lucho Poletti is on a mission to evangelize Bitcoin through his art.
Culture

How Propaganda Art Can Spread the Message of Bitcoin

Op-ed - How Bitcoin Can Transform Art
Culture

How Bitcoin Can Transform Art

Op-ed - U.S. Marshals Hold Third Bitcoin Auction
Markets

U.S. Marshals Hold Third Bitcoin Auction

Dark web - U.S. Marshals Will Hold the Final Auction of the Silk Road Bitcoin This Week
Culture

U.S. Marshals Will Hold the Final Auction of the Silk Road Bitcoin This Week

NFTs Bitcoin and Art
Culture

When It Comes to Bitcoin and Art, Let’s Create a Better NFT Experience

There are plenty of Bitcoin-themed holiday gifts out there for the HODLer or precoiners in your life. Here are a few of our favorites.
Culture

The Bitcoin Magazine Holiday Shopping List, for the Bitcoiner in Your Life

art
Culture

10 Examples of Decentralized Art

Adoption & community - The Bitcoin Block Clock Jr. Is Half Full Node
Culture

The Bitcoin Block Clock Jr. Is Half Full Node, Half Work of Art