Skip to main content
Bitcoin Is A Movement For Financial Freedom. Cryptocurrency Is Not
Opinion

Bitcoin Is A Movement For Financial Freedom. Cryptocurrency Is Not

Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer financial system and its ideology of financial freedom make a stronger case than the claims of other cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer financial system and its ideology of financial freedom make a stronger case than the claims of other cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency’s rise to mainstream pop-culture phenomenon has certainly transformed the overall blockchain ecosystem for the better; more people than ever before are actively participating and aware of the technology, institutions once rejecting cryptocurrency are investing millions of dollars in it and even “old-money” strongholds such as J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs are publishing reports on the performance of various digital assets.

Yet, the mainstream acceptance of blockchain technology has also brought with it some negatives. While the initial growth of the space in 2017 was centered around bitcoin (it was the first time that a lot of individuals, including myself, learned about bitcoin), recent growth has been more centered around alternative platforms. Although bitcoin has certainly appreciated in value over the past two years, it has almost become taken for granted within the broader cryptocurrency community.

Cryptocurrency influencers, and the media at large, seems to be more focused on the next dog-themed coin or the next rollout of ape-based non fungible tokens (NFTs). Cryptocurrency-focused social groups, such as community subreddits, often focus on sub-assets and decentralized applications (DApps) built on other platforms. To them, bitcoin is boring; a great proof of concept for blockchain technology, but nothing more. This is made all the more evident by the tendency for most to compare bitcoin with gold; while it is a plausible, and even sometimes accurate comparison, it paints bitcoin as a simple financial asset, something to hold and forget about.

This is in contrast to platforms such as Ethereum and its subchains, which are seen as innovative marvels much like a “tech” stock on the New York Stock Exchange. Thus, for those of us looking to expand bitcoin’s ideas by educating others about them, the question we often have to answer is: Why Bitcoin?

Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer financial system and its ideology of financial freedom make a stronger case than the claims of other cryptocurrencies.

(Source) Bitcoin is often compared to gold, but it is a little more than that …

There are certainly two camps in the pro-Bitcoin community: those who believe that the best way for Bitcoin to compete with other networks is to expand its smart contract and decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities, and those that believe that Bitcoin’s purpose is beyond that of other cryptocurrencies. In fact, Guillaume Girard recently wrote a piece in Bitcoin Magazine addressing this divide, painting the former as Bitcoin “progressives'' and the latter as Bitcoin “conservatives.” Although I am certainly against political labels for anything Bitcoin-related, I do think this is an apt description. Much like a traditional political split, members of both parties believe that their philosophies and ideas will ultimately be better for Bitcoin’s evolution, helping it stave off other platforms. But, like most political discussions, one way of thinking is certainly more helpful for Bitcoin’s growth than the other, at least in the short term.

The truth is: Bitcoin was never meant to be a smart contract or DeFi platform.

While the innovation being done on the Lightning Network is certainly amazing, and has empowered developers to build more on the Bitcoin blockchain, Bitcoin should not be competing with other chains. Having previously built on alternative chains, I believe I can share a unique perspective regarding Bitcoin’s current position in the market, and why Bitcoin remains, and will remain, the digital asset that is powering our financial revolution. Alternative chains are much like application layers: they are designed not to power financial assets, but to power on-chain applications. This is especially true of modern-day blockchain networks who often compete with each other to attract developers, have the largest number of on-chain DApps and have the highest transactions per second (TPS).

These networks thrive through the creation of DeFi and NFT platforms: as more money is locked into an on-chain yield smart contract promising high annual percentage yields (APY), spent on the next on-chain Shiba or spent buying NFTs on an on-chain marketplace, the traffic and overall value of the network increases. Smart contracts certainly have a place in our future: they are helping (although not as much as most might think) to decentralize and create an open-source internet. In fact, the Lightning Network is helping to power the creation of smart contract powered DApps on the Bitcoin blockchain, and more and more developers are slowly flocking back to Bitcoin to build on Lightning.

The purpose of this article is not to deride smart contracts or to even discourage the adoption of smart contracts by the Bitcoin ecosystem. (I actually believe that DApps, although currently in their infancy, will one day make up a significant part of internet-based apps.) Rather, it is to provide an alternative view of thinking about Bitcoin in relation to other blockchains. Bitcoin, at its core, is an alternative financial system supported in part by blockchain technology, but also by a community of people who are willing to fight for their financial independence, and who passionately believe in the vision that Satoshi Nakamoto created 13 years ago. In fact, Bitcoin’s white paper makes no mention of on-chain applications or smart contracts; it defines Bitcoin for what it is: a decentralized payment system that allows users to send transactions anonymously over a peer-to-peer network without the need for intermediaries.

While Bitcoin’s consensus mechanism may be slower and more energy-intensive than others, it is the most socioeconomically sound. Bitcoin’s value is partially derived from the commitment of a scarce resource (computing power), and it is fairly distributed to those who spend said scarce resource on the upkeep of the network (miners). Bitcoin’s scripting language is intentionally limited: its original creator(s) did not make the script Turing complete because it was meant to allow users to create more complex financial transactions, not build large scale applications that could be exploited (and often are on other platforms). Bitcoin is, and will always be, a peer-to-peer financial system. Its ideology and community will always be partially connected to the cypherpunks, who believed in a freer and more private society.

So, the next time you hear “Why Bitcoin?” in comparison to other cryptocurrencies on social media, at the office or at the dinner table, encourage your peers to look beyond numerical metrics such as TPS, the number of dog coins created on a platform, or the APY provided by a DeFi protocol on their favorite new alternative chain. Ask them to instead think about the philosophy of Bitcoin, the motivation behind why it was created and its eventual goal.

Transforming one’s perspective from looking at the cryptocurrency space as a tool for financial investment to looking at it as a movement for financial freedom is certainly difficult, but if they are willing to take that next step, then they will undergo the same transformation that a majority of members of the Bitcoin community, including myself, had to go through, and become true Bitcoiners.

Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer financial system and its ideology of financial freedom make a stronger case than the claims of other cryptocurrencies.

(Source) The time is now!

This is a guest post by Archie Chaudhury. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc. or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin can free us from fiat chains, the legacy financial system and censorship.
Culture

Bitcoin Offers Freedom In A World Of Slavery By Design

By Anderson Benavides PradoNov 14, 2021
A Cold Card bitcoin hardware wallet, with a picture of Satoshi rendered as Guy Fawkes, and 6.15 BTC on it.
Culture

Free From Politics, Bitcoin Is A Platform For Independent Philanthropy

By Archie ChaudhuryMar 11, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin is literally the only thing separating us from climate catastrophe that kills the environment, war and violence.
Culture

Slave Coin Or Freedom Coin: Which Way Western Man?

By Aleksandar SvetskiApr 14, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin can free us from fiat chains, the legacy financial system and censorship.
Culture

A Story Of Freedom In Taliban-Controlled Afghanistan

By NoorOct 5, 2021
Bitcoin can free us from fiat chains, the legacy financial system and censorship.
Culture

If Bitcoin Dies, Freedom Dies With It

By Andrew ThrouvalasMar 24, 2022
Opinion
Bitcoin is literally the only thing separating us from climate catastrophe that kills the environment, war and violence.
Culture

Bitcoin Is Freedom From Institutional Plans To Control The World

By Koty AuditoreSep 21, 2021
BitcoinMagazine®-thumbnails-AlexGladstein
Culture

Bitcoin Is A Trojan Horse For Freedom

By Alex GladsteinSep 21, 2021
Bitcoin offers libertarians the perfect vehicle for starving the state of its outsized control over personal freedoms.
Culture

18 Wheels, 21 Million Coins — Bitcoin Keeps Truckin’

By Mark GoodwinFeb 4, 2022
Opinion
Privacy & security - Percentage of CoinJoin Bitcoin Transactions Triples Over Past Year
Culture

The Quickest Way To Achieve Financial Freedom Is With Bitcoin

By Casey CarrilloJun 19, 2021
Choosing Bitcoin is a way to opt out of the inflationary fiat institutional system.
Culture

Why The Bitcoin Network Is The Original DAO

By Archie ChaudhuryOct 27, 2021
The philosophy and idea of bitcoin is a dream as represented by this plant.
Culture

The Shared Connection Of The Bitcoin Community

By Archie ChaudhuryDec 23, 2021
The philosophy and idea of bitcoin is a dream as represented by this plant.
Culture

As The World Population Increases, Bitcoin Offers Freedom

By Eva Vasileiadou and David ShowunmiOct 25, 2021
Bitcoin is a chance for the future and industrial society to become better.
Culture

Bitcoin's Promise For The Fourth Industrial Revolution

By Frankie Wallace2 hours ago
Opinion
Bitcoin has proven its most potent use case as a permissionless financial rail for supporting the Canadian trucker protest.
Culture

With Freedom Convoy, Bitcoin Passes Fundraising Test In Face Of Financial Surveillance

By Jesse WillmsFeb 22, 2022
Feature
Bitcoin is the center of the universe, as it should be.
Technical

Bitcoin Is How We Really Build A New Financial System

By Pascal HügliNov 20, 2021