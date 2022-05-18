Skip to main content
Bitcoin Gives Users Total Control Of Their Money
Marty's Bent

Bitcoin Gives Users Total Control Of Their Money

Knowing that I control my money is a type of peace of mind that cannot be provided by a fully “stable” monetary good controlled by central bankers.

Knowing that I control my money is a type of peace of mind that cannot be provided by a fully “stable” monetary good controlled by central bankers.

The below is a direct excerpt of Marty's Bent Issue #1210: “Bitcoin gives you control. That’s the fundamental value.” Sign up for the newsletter here.

Knowing that I control my money is a type of peace of mind that cannot be provided by a fully “stable” monetary good controlled by central bankers.

(Source)

We're at the part of the bitcoin bear cycle where those in the mainstream who have derided the new monetary asset running on its own distributed network as nothing more than a ponzi for degenerate speculators and drug addicts are coming out of the woodwork to claim victory. If you've been paying attention to the headlines and talking heads you've likely heard phrases like:

"See, this is proof that bitcoin is too volatile and can never work as a store of value. Who wants to store value in an asset that fluctuates so violently?"

"It can't even work as a proper medium of exchange due to slow confirmation times and the amount of transactions per second that are supported by the blockchain."

"I told you so!"

These are nothing more than vapid phrases uttered by individuals looking to confirm their flawed biases while hoping that this is truly the bear market that sends bitcoin to zero. The problem for this class of critic is that their view of bitcoin is myopic, wholly focusing on the price at any given time and how rapidly it has fluctuated. While price is certainly an important aspect and a higher price can be viewed as much better than a lower price for bitcoiners, price alone does not capture the fundamental value of the network. A fundamental value that cannot be replicated by any other asset on the planet. As I said in the tweet at the top of this page, bitcoin provides individuals the world over with the ability to easily receive, save and send money in a self-sovereign fashion.

The fundamental value proposition of the network is control over those three functions. Every other monetary asset on the planet falls short of providing individuals with the type of control that bitcoin can provide. Short-term price volatility at the beginning stages of bitcoin's monetization phase is something I am more than happy with stomaching. Knowing that I actually control my money is a type of peace of mind that a fully “stable” monetary good being controlled by corrupted middlemen simply cannot provide.

I know I own x/21,000,000 of the total supply.

I know how my private-public key pairs were created because I made them myself.

I can verify that the bitcoin being sent to my wallet is actually bitcoin.

I can hold that bitcoin for as long as I want without the risk of a bank or payment processor denying me access to my funds because of the particular time of day, my political views or the need for a bail-in of the failing central banking system.

This level of control is extremely powerful. Despite recent and historical price volatility, I believe that more and more individuals across the planet will slowly but surely come to recognize the fundamental value proposition of this level of control over one's money. No amount of pundit screeching or schadenfreude will change the inherent control that the Bitcoin network gives an individual over their money. They can screech and laugh. I'll continue to preach and stack.

Bitcoin offers libertarians the perfect vehicle for starving the state of its outsized control over personal freedoms.
Culture

Reminder: Reject The Financial Action Task Force

By Marty BentJan 27, 2022
Marty's Bent
Startups - This Bitcoin Startup Is Working on Free Speech Alternatives to Patreon
Culture

Trucker Convoy Demonstrates Bitcoin Value Prop

By Marty BentFeb 8, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software determined by its code.
Culture

With Bitcoin, Open-Source Money Is Enhancing Open-Source Code

By Marty BentFeb 10, 2022
Marty's Bent
As surveillance efforts in our society intensify, Bitcoin offers a pseudonymous, even potentially anonymous, lifeline for privacy.
Culture

The IMF Hates Bitcoin Because It Loves Total Control

By Shawn AmickOct 27, 2021
Micropayments are paid out between nodes that host the mesh network.
Culture

Bitcoiners Are Building Mesh Networks In Ukraine

By Marty BentMar 11, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

Abundant Power, Open Trade Enabled By Bitcoin Is Path To Peace

By Marty BentJan 25, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin is going to the moon because it is global and all over the world.
Culture

Two Developments, On Opposite Ends Of The Earth, Highlight Bitcoin's Range Of Utility

By Marty BentFeb 3, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin can free us from fiat chains, the legacy financial system and censorship.
Culture

Hopefully, Bitcoin Will Increase Incentive For Cooperation

By Marty BentFeb 18, 2022
Marty's Bent
On February 24, 2014, infamous bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox went offline after 744,000 BTC — worth billions of dollars today — was stolen.
Culture

Reminder: Withdraw Your Bitcoin Off Exchanges

By Marty BentMay 11, 2022
Marty's Bent
bitcoin on blue and red dollar background
Culture

The 'Make Bitcoin Legal Tender' Momentum Grows

By Marty BentFeb 1, 2022
Marty's Bent
There are numerous factors to consider in weighing the centralization of bitcoin mining, and the industry can only be as decentralized as any one.
Technical

Federated Chaumian Mints Provide A Way For Bitcoin Users To Distribute Trust

By Marty BentApr 15, 2022
Marty's Bent
Satoshi Nakamoto, pseudonymous (not anonymous) founder of Bitcoin and its Genesis Block, is often depicting with a Guy Fawkes mask.
Culture

It Is Our God-Given Right To Alter Or Abolish Our Government

By Marty BentOct 12, 2021
Op-ed - Bitcoin & Money
Culture

Bitcoin & Money

By Pasha TsiorbaApr 16, 2014
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Technical

Bitcoin Improvement Proposal 21 Helps Users

By Marty BentMar 22, 2022
Marty's Bent
Bitcoin miners and mining is an activity that involves the use of ASICs and using electricity.
Culture

Bitcoin Will Use Energy And It Doesn’t Need To Be Renewables

By Marty BentMay 4, 2022
Marty's Bent