Skip to main content
Reflecting On The Genesis Block And Bitcoin On Its 14th Birthday
Opinion

Reflecting On The Genesis Block And Bitcoin On Its 14th Birthday

Exactly 14 years after Bitcoin was born through the Genesis block, Proof of Keys Day helps us remember why the protocol was invented and where we are today.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Exactly 14 years after Bitcoin was born through the Genesis block, Proof of Keys Day helps us remember why the protocol was invented and where we are today.

14 years ago today, Satoshi Nakamoto created the first block in the Bitcoin blockchain. Whether consciously or not, that move kickstarted an entire movement; one that keeps on breathing and expanding these many years afterwards. The singularity of Nakamoto’s creation has been put on display countless times since the Genesis block was mined, and today, more than ever, its purpose is becoming more clear and, fortunately or not, needed.

Engraved in the Genesis block is Bitcoin’s raison d'être.

FILC6B5XsAYM1ge
FILC6I2X0AEWcTh

"Chancellor on brink of the second bailout for banks." A simple but powerful message. The engraving in and of itself serves as an anchor to the physical world, an atestment to Bitcoin’s birthdate –– or, at least, that it couldn’t have possibly been created before Jan 3, 2009, the date the cover was published. But more importantly, and more philosophically, the message establishes a sort of manifesto, from the start. It makes it clear that the system being ignited by that very block takes a stand against the central bank policies enabled by a culture of easy money. Bitcoin, instead, would seek to restore accountability and antifragility through a monetary system based on sound money; one that can’t be debased or controlled, manipulated or manufactured to benefit a lucky few. Bitcoin would seek to level the playing field, ensuring property rights to millions worldwide, equally and irrespective of their status, race, religious beliefs, gender or nationality.

The fundamental properties of Bitcoin would enable such dream to come true. Powered by a distributed network of nodes, each running the protocol’s software and as such enforcing its rules, Bitcoin would be able to let individuals take up the reins of their financials –– once and for all. As the days and years went by, however, more and more Bitcoin-related activity began drifting to centralized institutions, initially for buying and selling, later for custody, and nowadays for a plethora of services unimaginable in the days of Nakamoto. While such a move enabled a greater participation by people around the world, the initial ideals of Bitcoin have started being neglected. After all, true peer-to-peer electronic cash can’t be actualized in a custodial model where the movement of funds is but an update on a centralized database. Instead, that reality more closely resembles the old, traditional financial system Nakamoto sought to fight in the first place –– one that makes it impossible for people to be sovereign as they can’t be the master of their finances.

While there are multiple requirements for Bitcoin holders to break free of the established system’s reality, this article focuses on a keystone aspect that shares the holiday with Bitcoin’s birthday. Proof of Keys Day, also celebrated on January 3, was started by infamous Trace Mayer, who rallied people to withdraw their bitcoin en masse from centralized exchanges and custodians. The reason? Only by withdrawing their BTC can people ensure companies of the burgeoning industry aren’t taking part on old and established vices like fractional reserve banking. Moreover, only with bitcoin in their possession –– held by a wallet to which they control the keys –– can people be free to do as they please with their BTC. There are many different ways to do self-custody, and while it can be daunting at first, it’s a necessary step to take the leap from the old to the new system.

The "keys" discussed here are the private keys for a given Bitcoin wallet. They can be thought of as the wallet’s actual key in that it "unlocks" the wallet and the bitcoin held in it for spending. Without the keys, no bitcoin can be spent. This is because when a Bitcoin transaction is being formed, the sender "locks" the bitcoin with information about the receiver. Thanks to asymmetric cryptography, this transacting dynamic ensures that only the entity that received the bitcoin can spend it next. And this spending is made possible by the receiver’s private keys. So as long as the receiver takes good care of their private keys, only they will ever be able to spend their bitcoin –– no matter what a government, institution or agency thinks or does about that.

By holding bitcoin in a wallet you create, you ensure that only you can move the bitcoin held in that wallet. When a third party custodian holds your bitcoin for you, they create a wallet for you and tell you the address so you can deposit, but ultimately they control that wallet’s private keys and more often that not that is an information you can’t access. As such, there is a need for permission to be asked to move your bitcoin. While such an ask is automated, it is still necessary so you can move your funds. Often, this takes the form of a "withdrawal request" you issue to your exchange. Proof of Keys Day aims to raise people’s awareness to this fact and entice them to take control of their finances once and for all, making the leap from the traditional financial system to the new, decentralized, Bitcoin-based one. As the saying goes, Not your keys, not your bitcoin!

Start your self-custody journey:

  • Find out how to withdraw from the exchange you use here.
  • Quick and easy step-by-step guide for small amounts of bitcoin here.
  • Twitter thread with links to tutorials of different levels of self-custody, from beginner to advanced here.

Op-ed - Ten Years Later
Culture

Ten Years Later, a Reflection on Bitcoin’s Genesis and Satoshi’s Timing

By Colin Harper
The Bitcoin blockchain ensures transactions are transaction history is immutable top photo.
Culture

Reflecting On Satoshi Nakamoto’s Manifesto, The Bitcoin White Paper

By Archie Chaudhury
Opinion
11 years ago, Bitcoin was etched into history with the mining of the Genesis Block. Here’s a data-driven look at how it has grown since last year.
Culture

Happy Birthday Bitcoin! Here’s a Look at Bitcoin’s 11th Year by the Numbers

By Colin Harper
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it top photo.
Culture

Eight Years Since The Meme Was Born, We’re Still HODLing Bitcoin

By Mark Goodwin
The El Salvador Legal Tender Bill was historical regulation, writing and an important document top photo.
Culture

Reflecting On The Original Bitcoin Beach White Paper

By Mike Peterson
Opinion
Today’s virtue signaling is a symptom of the morals imposed by money-printing elites. Bitcoin’s sound money system would put an end to it top photo.
Business

FTX And Bitcoin: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
Adoption & community - Revolutions and Counter Revolutions: Andreas Antonopoulos Reflects on 10 Years of Bitcoin
Culture

Revolutions and Counter Revolutions: Andreas Antonopoulos Reflects on 10 Years of Bitcoin

By Colin Harper
Using a managed multisignature solution is a way for the less technical Bitcoin users to protect themselves from centralized, third-party security holes.
Culture

Multisignature For The Nontechnical Bitcoiner

By Mickey Koss
Opinion
How to take your bitcoin self custody to the next level by backing up your wallet recovery seed on a stainless-steel, fire-proof plate top photo.
Culture

Climbing The Ladder Of Financial Freedom With Bitcoin

By Mark Maraia
Opinion
The bitcoin price when carefully studied on a chart using analysis tells us what technical indicators are doing top photo.
Business

The Hubris Of FTX And The Humility Of Bitcoin

By Josef Tětek
Opinion
Technical Bitcoin development and coding can be represented by a pixelated Bitcoin logo. Top photo
Culture

The Themes That Will Define Bitcoin In 2023

By Stephan Livera
Opinion
Coldcard is one type of bitcoin hardware wallet that provides security for private keys top photo.
Culture

The All-Important Journey To Self-Custody Bitcoin

By Mark Maraia and BtcCasey
Opinion
Michael Saylor
Business

Michael Saylor: We Custody Our Bitcoin And Do Not Lend It Out

By Namcios
Companies like Chainalysis offer blockchain analysis services that can monitor and trace blockchain activity of Bitcoin transactions, a form of surveillance. Top photo.
Culture

Bitcoiners Must Fight The FATF And Its AML Regime

By Stephan Livera
Opinion
Bitcoin security starts with private keys and privacy features of hardware wallets top photo.
Culture

Quantum Resistance: Taking Proof Of Keys Day To The Next Level

By Jameson Lopp