Skip to main content
Bitcoin Can Free Puerto Rico
Opinion

Bitcoin Can Free Puerto Rico

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

This is an opinion editorial by Michael Markle, a member of the San Juan BitDevs meetup.

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

Sources: Puerto Rican flag and Bitcoin logo

Puerto Rico has seen it all, from currency devaluations, confiscation of wealth, natural disasters, colonizers and fights for independence, all in less than 100 years. Before that, Pedro Albizu Campos fought for Puerto Rico to have its own identity, its own independence and its own sovereignty.

But now the world has a decentralized money that can provide Puerto Rico with the independence and identity that it has been starved for and deserves.

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

Yauco, Puerto Rico

The History Of Currency In Puerto Rico

In 1889, Puerto Rico suffered a 40% currency devaluation, crippling the Puerto Rican economy. This was caused by the United States setting up the American Colonial Bank and declaring the U.S. dollar as legal tender (the official money) of Puerto Rico, changing it from the peso.

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

American Colonial Bank in Old San Juan.

However, in 1899, one peso was only worth 60 cents, meaning the local businesses of Puerto Rico and its citizens lost 40% of their net worths overnight from causes totally outside of their control. This resulted in Puerto Ricans, attempting to save their net worths, borrowing money from the American Colonial Bank. However, high interest rates made it very unlikely that locals were going to be able to pay back their loans, causing many Puerto Ricans to default on their debt. The result was that the bank seized their assets (in these days, typically their land).

Puerto Rico Fiat
2
Gallery
2 Images

The Response From The United States Central Bank In 2020

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

This chart represents all of the dollars in the U.S. and Puerto Rican economy. Source: M2 (M2SL), FRED, St. Louis Fed (stlouisfed.org).

Puerto Rico uses the U.S. dollar as its legal tender and is vulnerable to the consequences of reckless monetary policy, including the expansion of this money supply (inflation), and has already experienced major currency devaluation (as noted above). Looking at the 2020 section of the chart above, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States central bank printed about 20% of the total dollars circulating in the economy, flooding the market with dollars. Money printing has devastating consequences on local economies, especially for lower- and middle-income families. Money printing results in a wider wealth gap with goods and services becoming more expensive. Home prices and food prices in Puerto Rico are rapidly increasing.

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

Boquerón, Puerto Rico

The Legacy Of Pedro Albizu Campos

Pedro Albizu Campos Laser Eyes
Pedro Albizu Campos Hat Tip
Pedro Albizu Campos Laser Eyes
2
Gallery
2 Images

Who was Pedro Albizu Campos? A man who valued human freedoms, the right to privacy, self sovereignty, independence and prosperity.

He grew up in the Machuelo Abajo section of Ponce, Puerto Rico. Incredibly well educated, Campos graduated from a top-tier school in the United States and could speak six languages. He was that guy, he led by example, showed up every day to lead, instilled values, dreamed big and provided inclusiveness regardless of class or status. He was a true man of the people, who understood the power within others, recognizing that they don’t need to be dependent on anyone else.

During his time, his focus in particular was Puerto Rico’s freedom and independence. Understanding the in-depth history of Puerto Rico is crucial to understanding why he chose this focus. If Alibuzu Campos was alive today, he would be a Bitcoiner. I encourage everyone to read the “War Against All Puerto Ricans” by Nelson A. Denis for the full story.

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

Albizu Campos speaks to sugar cane workers

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

“Albizu also used his legal skills to create a series of bonds that were registered on Wall Street. These bonds were an investment in the Republic of Puerto Rico, redeemable from the island’s treasury on the day it became independent. The first bond offering was for $200,000 in increments of $10, $50 and $100 bonds.”

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

Albizu Campos speaks at the University of Puerto Rico in Rio Piedras

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

Albizu Campos at Sixto Escobar Stadium

Banking The Unbanked

Puerto Rico has about 3.2 million residents and many are estimated to have 36% of its population unbanked.

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

Photo credit: Javi Cintron

When individuals don’t have access to proper banking or financial services, the implications are devastating. Bitcoin not only allows anyone to open a bank account, it allows anyone to become their own banker.

Why Bitcoin?

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

Source

Bitcoin is:

  • Decentralized: Bitcoin is the first form of money in the history of human existence that is not controlled by any individual, corporation or government.
  • Open: Bitcoin allows anyone to participate in the network. It doesn’t recognize race, borders, religions or any cultural identities. On a deeper level, it doesn’t even recognize humans or age.
  • Permissionless: Bitcoin doesn’t require permission from a government or third party to save or transact value, meaning that the only participants in a financial transaction are the senders and receivers. No banks, PayPals, Venmos, ATH Móvil, etc. are involved. You don’t need permission to open a savings account.
  • Unconfiscatable: With Bitcoin, your wealth is protected for generations to come. This is made possible by encrypted keys (passwords) that only you may know. It cannot be frozen, seized or stolen from you. If you die without a contingency plan, your bitcoin will die with you and can’t ever be spent.
  • Transparent: Bitcoin’s transaction ledger is available to anyone at any time. Issuance of the currency is known and cannot be changed. Bitcoin’s network audits the ledger every 10 minutes to ensure all participants are operating within the rules of the network.
  • Absolute Scarcity: Bitcoin has absolute scarcity. Only 21 million bitcoin will ever exist. Bitcoin can’t be replicated, duplicated, counterfeited or double spent. Bitcoin is the perfect unit of account.
  • Growth In The Future: Bitcoin allows Puerto Ricans to become individually sovereign. Bitcoin separates money from the power of the State, just as critically as the separation of the church from the government was in the 18th century, which led to the great enlightenment. We can’t rely on systems of trust in individuals, institutions or governments to have control over our financial destiny. Bitcoin is trustless — verify everything.

Love For Puerto Rico

My inspiration to write this piece came from not only being a bitcoiner but from being a local of Puerto Rico. I love the people, the communities and the values that are instilled in this island.

Puerto Rico offers an Act 60 decree for business and individuals who can move form the United States to the island and establish businesses there, which enables them not to pay any capital gains taxes and only a 4% income tax as long as they spend 51% of their time in Puerto Rico.

Now, to be clear, Act 60 provides tremendous value to Puerto Rico and should be embraced. However, on the contrary, Act 60 also provides an open invitation to bad actors and scammers who can walk away from their scams in the form of failed projects/businesses without tax implications. During the 2021 crypto bull market, I saw personally that Puerto Rico became a cesspool of individuals who launched cryptocurrency projects and marketed their questionable financial innovations to everyday investors, only to walk away from the projects with large sums of investors’ money, burning those who invested with funds earned from working real jobs that provided real benefits to the world. There are countless examples of this, which provide context and makes it understandable as to why many locals may have resentment toward cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin is not crypto, Bitcoin is not a Ponzi scheme, Bitcoin is not an individual nor company, Bitcoin is not an Act 60 beneficiary, Bitcoin is not colonialism, Bitcoin is not instilled by the government. Bitcoin is money, Bitcoin is freedom, Bitcoin is independence, Bitcoin allows every Puerto Rican to have the individual prosperity that many locals have defended and died for.

Bitcoin is Puerto Rico’s chance to have an independent identity while allowing its citizens to be 100% self sovereign. Adapting a bitcoin standard would provide tremendous benefit for places like Puerto Rico. Learn what bitcoin is, educate others, become individually sovereign and start building the Puerto Rico your ancestors envisioned.

The people of Puerto Rico have been fighting for self sovereignty for decades. Now, Bitcoin can be a critical tool for that goal.

Source

This is a guest post by Michael Markle. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

Bitcoin Beach Brazil is a project that is inspired by El Salvador's adoption top photo.
Culture

As Puerto Rico Recovers From Hurricane Fiona, Island Advocates Are Turning To The Bitcoin Community

By Keiko Yoshino
Opinion
Digital assets - Puerto Rico Approves Combination Bank for Fiat and Digital Assets
Business

How Bitcoin Adoption Could Bring Major Prosperity To Puerto Rico

By Christopher Tharp
Opinion
Bitcoin lets anyone live and thrive wherever they want, ending government monopoly on our jurisdictions top photo.
Culture

Finding Liberty In Parallel: Bitcoin And The Free Cities Movement

By Stephan Livera
Opinion
Bitcoin gives Palestinians a powerful avenue for peaceful protest, and the opportunity to find sovereignty among oppressive economic policies top photo.
Culture

First-Class Bitcoin Self-Sovereignty Using SeedSigner

By SeedSigner, Keith Mukai and Fadi Elsalameen
Opinion
Digital assets - Puerto Rico Approves Combination Bank for Fiat and Digital Assets
Business

Puerto Rico Approves Combination Bank for Fiat and Digital Assets

By Landon Manning
Stressed economic and political conditions are apparently driving the price of bitcoin in disparate parts of the world.
Culture

In Hong Kong, Bitcoin Is The Last Chance For Freedom

By Margarita Groisman
Opinion
Bitcoin lets anyone live and thrive wherever they want, ending government monopoly on our jurisdictions top photo.
Culture

After FTX Implosion, It's Time To End Bitcoin's Dysfunctional Relationship With Crypto

By Tim Niemeyer
Opinion
After experiencing back-to-back Category 5 hurricanes, one Bitcoiner recognized the clearest way to prepare for an uncertain monetary future.
Culture

Bitcoin Is The Lifeboat When Hurricanes Make Landfall

By Gabriel Vazquez
Opinion
Op Ed: Why We Can All Feel Thankful for Bitcoin
Culture

Bitcoin Can Be The Foundation Of Human Rights

By Gregor Herbort
Opinion
At this year’s Oslo Freedom Forum, we learned why the monetary system enabled by Bitcoin is so important.
Culture

How Bitcoin Found Its Purpose At Oslo Freedom Forum

By Josef Tětek
Opinion
Cyberpunk cities of the future, with neon lights everywhere, will likely integrate Bitcoin as the future. Top photo
Culture

How Bitcoin And Artificial Intelligence Will Free Your Time

By Sydney Bright
Opinion
Bitcoin regulation, even attempted by a judge making a law or ruling, cannot stop the use of Bitcoin top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin And A World Of Rules Without Rulers

By Hermann Vivier
Opinion
The path forward to hyperbitcoinization is a long road of sound money and tech. top photo
Culture

Learning About Bitcoin Is The Path To Financial Freedom

By The Bitcoin General
Opinion
A Cold Card bitcoin hardware wallet, with a picture of Satoshi rendered as Guy Fawkes, and 6.15 BTC on it top photo.
Culture

Free From Politics, Bitcoin Is A Platform For Independent Philanthropy

By Archie Chaudhury
Opinion
Using a Coldcard hardware wallet with Seed XOR, you can split your backup seed phrase and better protect your bitcoin from accidents and bad actors top photo.
Culture

Bitcoin Self-Custody Is Necessary For Financial Sovereignty

By Kudzai Kutukwa
Opinion