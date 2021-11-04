Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Remember, Remember The Fifth Of November
The anniversary of Guy Fawkes’ Gunpowder Plot is a perfect time to remember Bitcoin as truth, and to move another step closer to obsoleting the parasitic nature of the current system.
On what better day and in what better way to remind everyone why we’re all here in the first place, than a little excerpt inspired by “V For Vendetta”?

On this most auspicious day roughly 400 years ago, a man named Guy Fawkes attempted to blow up parliament in England. While he may have failed in the act, his message was remembered.

His act was symbolic. It serves to remind people that their government exists to serve them, not to rule over them.

Here we are in 2021, almost half a millennium later, fighting the same fight, against an arguably more vicious foe. Only this time, we don’t need to blow up any buildings to prove a point. This time we have the ultimate tool, the ultimate weapon and the ultimate symbol.

Bitcoin does what no force or symbol has done before. It removes the ace that all governments throughout history have had up their sleeves, with which they’ve gained the upper hand over the citizenry.

It’s been their mechanism of control, of parasitism and of literally baking moral hazard into the grand game of life.

Yes, I’m talking about the money.

By placing it outside of the reach of any of us, whether individual, government, corporation, central bank or institution of any kind, we have for the first time in human history a true equality of opportunity. In fact, it’s the only equality of opportunity that can be verifiably measured and that actually counts. With it, we also have the potential for a prospering of the commons.

Bitcoin isn’t just “the next financial product” that the monkeys on Wall Street or scammers like Rug Pal would like to have you believe in with their blind attempts at financializing it, and patting themselves on the back over a stupid ETF. Nor is Bitcoin just another “Fourth Turning” event which is transient or cyclical in nature, like the morons who wrote “The Fourth Turning” may believe.

This is so much bigger than what any of us can begin to fathom. And Satoshi Nakamoto themselves knew that viscerally:

Bitcoin is a step change in how humanity will operate. It will usher in a time when the map truly represents the territory, in high fidelity, when the scorecard of life is accurately measurable and incorruptible.

Bitcoin is like a time and energy superconductor which enables economic and behavioral feedback loops, and human coordination across time and space in a way never before achieved.

It is our tool to get through the great filter and we need to remember that. We need to remember it because we’re surrounded by enemies on all sides.

From shitcoiners to Silicon Valley soys and their venture capital firms, to bankers, hedge funds, governments, the media, the intelligentsia, economists, the academics and even cartoon character supervillains cosplaying as Dr. Evil.

All of them hate Bitcoin because it removes their ability to feed like the parasites that they are. I use that word specifically in place of “elites,” because these people are anything but elite. To be elite implies you are exceptional at something. These parasites hate it because it makes all of them and their very existence obsolete.

We all love Bitcoin because it levels the playing field and sets the stage for the good and functional to prevail, while the broken, fraudulent or ineffective either correct or disappear. We love it because in it we find deep meaning and through it we have the chance to bring about a period of human history that’s once again worth remembering.

Like the quote Evey Hammond found in V’s home in “V For Vendetta”:

“Vi veri veniversum vivus vici.

Roughly translated as:

“By the power of truth, I, while living, have conquered the universe.”

Bitcoin is our truth, with which we may conquer the universe. So, let’s use today as a reminder to move closer toward that truth … and, as a side benefit, take another step closer to making obsolete the parasites I mentioned earlier.

This is a guest post by Aleks Svetski, CEO of Amber App. Opinions expressed are entirely their own and do not necessarily reflect those of BTC Inc or Bitcoin Magazine.

