Skip to main content
A Day In The Life Of A Bitcoin Core Developer
Podcast

A Day In The Life Of A Bitcoin Core Developer

Bitcoin Core developer Gloria Zhao shares what it’s like to work on Bitcoin and why the code needs to be maintained for the long-term security of the network.

Bitcoin Core developer Gloria Zhao shares what it’s like to work on Bitcoin and why the code needs to be maintained for the long-term security of the network.

Watch This Episode On YouTube

Listen To The Episode Here:

In this week’s episode of “Bitcoin Bottom Line,” hosts C.J. Wilson and Josh Olszewicz are joined by Gloria Zhao, a Bitcoin Core developer who breaks down the behind-the-scenes action.

Wilson begins by asking, “What got you into Bitcoin in the first place?” To which Zhao responds, “There are a lot of ideologies in there from the beginning that I found very appealing, and on top of that, there are a lot of very interesting engineering technical challenges to work on. As a computer science student, obviously I was drawn to that.”

She continues, “I grew up in Silicon Valley so I think that gave me perspective on how endless it is to chase this idea of ‘innovation’ and profit, and that always struck pretty empty to me so Bitcoin was very different and I had an immediate draw to it.”

Olszewicz follows up, “What is your day-to-day like? Zoom calls and meetings? Or do you work independently as a decentralized developer?”

Zhao answers “I work on Bitcoin Core, which is one implementation of a Bitcoin client … Day to day, I’d say, save a few community, cultural changes, it's kind of just like working on any software project, except we don’t have a boss, we just kind of review each other's PRs [pull requests] because we care about them and they are important to Bitcoin. We fix bugs because if they stay in the client then the network might have some troubles, not because our boss told us to.”

To follow this up, Wilson asks, “What's the percentage of time you spend, let’s say, reviewing other people's work, having conversations with other people about what you guys are working on versus just going into the rabbit hole yourself and doing more of a deep dive?”

Zhao responds that because of the nature of her work, she keeps a detailed breakdown of her time. “About 30% of my time on my main project … I try to do about 50% of my time on just peer review, and/or opening small PRs to fix bugs … about 10% of my time on things like advocacy and education … and 10% just pure learning.”

She goes on to say, “I very much value time like this where you are able to send a message … I can tell people, ‘Hey, there's people working on Bitcoin. Hey, it's gonna break if nobody works on it,’ so it's really important to pay the people who do, and get more people to want to be Bitcoin Core developers, because that is very important for Bitcoin's health, developmentally.”

Discussing personal securities, Zhao details, “We live our lives online and there is a lot at stake and a lot to lose. I think everyone should learn how to code a little bit, or equip themselves with tools to protect themselves on the internet.”

Continuing on the discussion of security in regards to Bitcoin, Zhao explains, “We care about operating in this system because there are legitimately people who need money in these systems, and other altcoins where they are not operating under that threat model, and maybe they are doing something or solving an interesting technical challenge that is useful in other aspects, but they don’t have — what I think is — Bitcoin’s core value proposition which is its security model.”

Zhao finishes the episode, “It is going to be built brick by brick, where everything is stable underneath, so we need more people.”

BIP 324, proposed by Jonas Schnelli, is designed to protect Bitcoin peers against man-in-the-middle attacks using an action called a “handshake” to share keys more privately.
Culture

Celebrating A New Year In Bitcoin With A Roundtable Of Influencers

By Bitcoin MagazineJan 20, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin and nuclear energy are technologies that can help save the world by a  renewable clean and green resource for the environment.
Culture

Quality Of Life Is Defined By Energy Use

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 31, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin will ultimately “fix the money” and enable world peace, but we can bring this future about more quickly through contributions to the Bitcoin charity.
Culture

What Is The Future Of International Bitcoin Adoption?

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 10, 2022
Podcast
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software determined by its code.
Technical

The Release Of Bitcoin Core 23.0

By Bitcoin MagazineApr 25, 2022
Podcast
Technical - Bitcoin Core 0.18.0 Release: Here’s What’s New
Technical

The Challenges With Fully Syncing Old Versions Of Bitcoin Core

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 28, 2022
Podcast
Gleb, a Ukrainian and Bitcoin Core developer since 2018, is using BTC to deliver humanitarian supplies in wartorn areas of his native country.
Culture

Meet The Core Dev Using Bitcoin For Humanitarian Aid On The Ground In Ukraine

By NamciosMar 11, 2022
Feature
Different companies mining bitcoin in different industries is an interesting idea, lightbulb, health care, treasury and graph.
Culture

Going Against The Flow With Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 13, 2022
Podcast
Red, white and blue, American flag, U.S.A., U.S. United States of America.
Culture

Discussing The Impact Of Biden's Executive Order On Crypto

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 18, 2022
Podcast
Now Bitcoin Core’s most prolific developer, Marco Falke’s work is the daily maintenance and testing of an open-source project that must reject error.
Culture

How Marco Falke Maintains The Bitcoin Network

By Peter ChawagaSep 1, 2021
Bitcoin’s Energy Use Compared To Other Major Industries
Culture

Understanding Bitcoin's Energy Consumption

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 3, 2022
Podcast
Sports and bitcoin are a common intersection, especially American football.
Culture

Every Athlete Should Buy Bitcoin

By Bitcoin MagazineJun 2, 2022
Podcast
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Culture

Discussing Governmental Bitcoin Adoption With Congressional Candidate Taylor Burke

By Bitcoin MagazineMar 15, 2022
Podcast
As Taproot, the latest consensus protocol change, approaches activation, Bitcoin developers are asking how exactly the network should be upgraded.
Technical

Should The Bitcoin Soft Fork Be Buried?

By Bitcoin MagazineFeb 25, 2022
Podcast
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats.
Business

Protecting Bitcoin Mining Featuring Nick Hansen Of Luxor

By Bitcoin MagazineMay 3, 2022
Podcast
While the United States of America propagates the U.S. dollar, some of the powers of the U.S. support Bitcoin.
Markets

The Bitcoin Policy Institute Helps Shape Political Discourse

By Bitcoin MagazineJun 10, 2022
Podcast