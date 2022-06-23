Skip to main content
Voyager Announces Large Exposure To Three Arrows Capital
Bitcoin Magazine Pro

Voyager Announces Large Exposure To Three Arrows Capital

Voyager Digital lent over half of its loan book to Three Arrows Capital and announced major losses due to this exposure. The company’s stock took a massive hit.

Voyager Digital lent over half of its loan book to Three Arrows Capital and announced major losses due to this exposure. The company’s stock took a massive hit.

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Banner

The below is an excerpt from a recent edition of Bitcoin Magazine Pro, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

Voyager’s Loan Book Exposure

Early on June 22, 2022, Voyager Digital, a crypto company which enabled users to deposit on their platform for yield, announced it took large losses from loans extended to Three Arrows Capital.

Their announcement follows some of our suspicions last week around Voyager and their lending counterparties. 

Now, looking back at the Voyager press release today on the exposure to 3AC, consisting of 15,250 BTC and $350 million USDC, when marking the bitcoin to its value at the end of Q1, you get an approximate value of $1.04 billion or almost exactly the amount loaned to Counterparty A and B combined. Entry-level detective work brings you to find that 3AC, formerly based in Singapore, relocated to the British Virgin Islands last year before relocating again to Dubai this spring.

Voyager Digital's stock price tanked on the news of the company's exposure to 3AC.

Voyager Digital's stock price tanked on the news of the company's exposure to 3AC.

Unsecured Leverage

The last month in the crypto industry should serve as a lesson for experienced and new participants alike. “Yield,” often generated with layers of unsecured leverage on bearer assets is a ticking time bomb. One of the largest reasons that the effects of the “contagion” have been so strong has been due to this unsecured leverage.

Collateralized borrowing is one thing: You post over collateralized bitcoin in order to borrow dollars, and if the exchange rate of BTC/USD falls the borrower needs to either: 

  • Post more collateral
  • Pay down the dollar-denominated debt
  • Liquidate the bitcoin to pay down the debt

Unsecured lending, and the systemic risks it unveils throughout an industry, is the very thing that bitcoin was created to stop.

“The root problem with conventional currency is all the trust that's required to make it work. The central bank must be trusted not to debase the currency, but the history of fiat currencies is full of breaches of that trust. Banks must be trusted to hold our money and transfer it electronically, but they lend it out in waves of credit bubbles with barely a fraction in reserve.” — Satoshi Nakamoto 

For the sake of the industry and the bitcoin exchange rate, one can hope that we’ve heard the last of second and third order effects of the contagion. 

Bitcoin Magazine Pro Subscribe Button

Bitcoin sucks fiat and U.S. Dollars into a black hole of value because it is sound money.
Business

BlockFi And Voyager Get Bailed Out By FTX

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 22, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin is fierce and poised against the world, not afraid to take on Wall Street Bulls who hate to see us on the moon.
Markets

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings And The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 19, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Immersion cooling has emerged as a rapidly-evolving technique for increasing bitcoin mining rig efficiency, with many pros, cons and details to consider.
Markets

The Performance Cycle Of Public Bitcoin Miners

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 24, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The bitcoin price when carefully studied on a chart using analysis tells us what technical indicators are doing.
Markets

What’s Next for Bitcoin?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 20, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Charts and analysis can help predict where the bitcoin price is headed using technical indicators
Markets

Is A Bear Market In Equities Unfolding?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 7, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

Fears Of Further Contagion In The Bitcoin Market

By Dylan LeClairJun 17, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin Lightning Network has dual channels and competing implementations of two or more.
Business

The State Of Lightning Network Adoption

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 10, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it.
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Balance Hits Three-Year Low

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleDec 9, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
The charts and analytics of bitcoin prove its bullish price with on-chain deep dives.
Markets

State Of The Bitcoin Derivative Market

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 20, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Organizations meant to help Ukraine resist occupation by Russia are raising significant amounts of bitcoin donations. But they need to do so more privately.
Markets

Russia Woes Increase Volatility Across Markets, Especially Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 23, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Fiat money printing, or the U.S. dollar (USD), is the past while Bitcoin is the future.
Markets

The Liquidity Tide Pulls Back: A Reversal In Rising Yields

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMay 27, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Entities transacting on Bitcoin, network value and the number of addresses with non-zero balances all continue to grow, pointing toward greater adoption.
Markets

The Bitcoin Network Is As Healthy As Ever

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJun 8, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Markets

Bitcoin Exchange Balances Are At Three-Year Lows

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleNov 19, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Markets

For Patient Accumulators, Economic Liquidity Issues Present Massive Bitcoin Opportunity

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 8, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin is going to the moon, many in the community say, meaning its price will reach space like an astronaut.
Markets

Bitcoin Realized Market Cap Breaks $400 Billion All-Time High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleOct 5, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro