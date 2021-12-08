Skip to main content
December 8, 2021
Visa Opens Bitcoin Consulting Service For Banks
Publish date:

Visa Opens Bitcoin Consulting Service For Banks

The payments giant reportedly said it hopes its new service can help further mainstream adoption of bitcoin and cryptocurrency.
Author:

The payments giant reportedly said it hopes its new service can help further mainstream adoption of bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

Visa is launching an advisory and consulting service on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency for its institutional clients, according to multiple reports Wednesday. The payments giant will advise banks, fintech companies, and retailers looking to implement Bitcoin services.

“Visa hopes its crypto consultancy can help further mainstream adoption of bitcoin,” according to a CNBC report. “Like rival Mastercard, the credit card giant sees cryptocurrencies as a key growth opportunity as it expands into areas beyond card payments.”

Its advisory practice will reportedly be housed within its consulting and analytics division. Visa’s European cryptocurrency lead Nikola Plecas told CNBC that the company sees Bitcoin and cryptocurrency as a “huge new vertical and growth opportunity,” adding that Visa “will be continuing to focus on growing this business moving forward.”

Visa also published a research paper on Wednesday exploring consumer attitudes towards and usage of BTC. The research, conducted in partnership with marketing services firm LRW, surveyed more than 6,000 people globally and revealed that 94% of them are aware of cryptocurrency. In contrast, about one-third have used it.

The study also found that 18% of respondents would be likely or very likely to switch primary banks over the next year to one offering bitcoin-related services. In emerging markets, that number rose to 24%, while 40% of those that already own bitcoin or cryptocurrency said they would make a similar move.

Visa’s head of cryptocurrency, Cuy Sheffield, told Yahoo Finance that the payments company thinks there’s “deep consumer demand” for Bitcoin and cryptocurrency. Every financial institution should have a dedicated strategy to the space, he said. Sheffield explained that was the primary reason they set up the advisory services team.

It is unclear what specific paths Visa would advise its clients regarding Bitcoin services and products. 

A revamped proposal for “Bitcoin Vaults,” a smart-contract setup that could let users reclaim stolen funds without changing the Bitcoin protocol.
Business

Ukrainian Mobile Only Bank Monobank To Provide Bitcoin Trading Services

Jul 6, 2021
Following new forex restrictions that limit the amount of USD that Argentines can buy, bitcoin is poised to become a go-to haven in Argentina.
Business

Argentinian Exchange Lemon Cash Launches 2% Bitcoin Cashback Visa Card

Nov 8, 2021
JP-Morgan_Deutsche-Bank (1)
Business

JPMorgan, Deutsche Bank Oppose Strict Basel Rules For Banks Holding Bitcoin

Sep 21, 2021
E9gw14eWEAU39PN.jfif
Business

Bitcoin Card Embily Joins Visa’s Fast Track Program

Dec 6, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

NYDIG, Q2 Partner To Offer Bitcoin Services To 18.3 Million Bank Customers

Jun 25, 2021
7e414dc9f2ad2f2d5040c94b7ee3c854.jfif
Business

Australia's Largest Bank To Integrate Bitcoin Services In App

Nov 2, 2021
Adoption - Goldman Sachs Plans to Trade Bitcoin Futures Contracts
Business

Report: Goldman Sachs And Other Wall Street Banks Are Exploring Bitcoin-Backed Loans

Dec 2, 2021
visa
Business

Visa to Deploy Blockchain Research Team in Bangalore, India

Aug 12, 2015
A survey of the history, economy, geography and demographics of El Salvador demonstrate that the adoption of Bitcoin will be a major success.
Business

Bank Of America Sees Opportunities With El Salvador’s Bitcoin Adoption

Aug 2, 2021
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Mexican Billionaire Calls Fiat Fraud, Says His Bank Working To Accept Bitcoin

Jun 28, 2021
Startups - Canada’s First All-Crypto Legal Firm Opens Its Doors to Global Clientele
Business

Canada’s First All-Crypto Legal Firm Opens Its Doors to Global Clientele

Jan 11, 2019
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

650 Community Banks Can Now Offer Bitcoin Purchases Through NCR, NYDIG Partnership

Jun 30, 2021
A source tied to China’s central bank has pushed back against reports about the country’s central bank digital currency.
Business

Report: China Bans Financial Institutions From Offering Bitcoin Services

May 18, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-11-08 at 09.30.51
Culture

Report: Zimbabwe Government Consulting Private Sector On Legalizing Bitcoin

Nov 8, 2021
route-fifty-lead-image
Business

FDIC Chairman: US Regulators Exploring How Banks Could Hold Bitcoin

Oct 26, 2021