VanEck Files To Offer Bitcoin Futures Mutual Fund

VanEck Files To Offer Bitcoin Futures Mutual Fund

Investment firm VanEck has filed with the U.S. SEC to offer a bitcoin futures mutual fund in the U.S.
Author:
Publish date:
Investment firm VanEck has filed with the U.S. SEC to offer a bitcoin futures mutual fund in the U.S.

A new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates that investment firm VanEck Associates Corporation wants to offer a bitcoin futures mutual fund in the United States.

"The [Bitcoin Strategy] Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, in bitcoin futures contracts ... as well as pooled investment vehicles and exchange-traded products that provide exposure to bitcoin," per the filing. "The Fund does not invest in bitcoin or other digital assets directly."

According to the filing, the fund will make its indirect bitcoin investments through a subsidiary and that investment could reach up to 25% of the value of the fund's total assets. The subsidiary, a wholly-owned limited company based in the Cayman Islands, operates under the islands' laws and can invest in bitcoin directly.

Additionally, the filing shows that the fund's target exposure to bitcoin investments will be approximately 100% of the fund's net assets. But it may rise above that level when the fund chooses to employ leveraged exposure in bitcoin.

If bitcoin investments don't consume all of the fund's net assets, it may resort to alternative investment vehicles to provide liquidity, serve as margin or collateralize the fund's or the subsidiary's investments. According to the filing, such alternative avenues include U.S. treasuries, money market funds, cash and cash equivalents, mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. government agencies and even sovereign debt obligations of non-U.S. countries.

The Bitcoin Strategy Fund's portfolio will be managed by Gregory Krenzer, who will be primarily responsible for the day-to-day portfolio management of the fund. Krenzer has been with VanEck since 1994 and has over 25 years of experience in financial markets.

This filing is not VanEck’s first related to bitcoin. The company filed for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) with the SEC at the end of 2020, but its approval has recently been delayed.

Morgan Stanley is a legacy financial institution that will inevitably embrace Bitcoin.
Business

NYDIG, FS Investments File To Offer Another Bitcoin Fund Through Morgan Stanley

The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Morgan Stanley Files To Offer Bitcoin Exposure Through Institutional Funds

Regulation - U.S. SEC Delays Decision on VanEck's Bitcoin ETF Until February 2019
Business

U.S. SEC Delays Decision on VanEck's Bitcoin ETF Until February 2019

Following frustrated attempts from regulators around a bitcoin ETF, VanEck and SolidX are opting for a trial run with institutional investors.
Markets

VanEck, SolidX to Pilot Bitcoin Offering to Institutional Investors

Investing - VanEck/SolidX ETFs Delayed Again as SEC Seeks Comment on Fund Proposal
Markets

VanEck/SolidX ETFs Delayed Again as SEC Seeks Comment on Fund Proposal

As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

Guggenheim Exploring Fund That Could Offer Bitcoin Exposure

Despite another delay in the SEC’s decision on bitcoin ETF filings, there’s lots of accredited interest in bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin ETF Delayed Again, but Wall Street Already Has Its On-Ramps

- SEC Delays VanEck ETF Yet Again
Business

SEC Delays VanEck ETF Yet Again

New York–based Stone Ridge Asset Management has filed to launch a bitcoin futures fund, vying to add to the growing list of investment vehicles now offered.
Markets

Stone Ridge Wants Bitcoin Futures to Join List of Investment Vehicles

Regulation - “We Did This With Gold”: Could VanEck Be Bitcoin’s Best Bet for an ETF?
Business

“We Did This With Gold”: Could VanEck Be Bitcoin’s Best Bet for an ETF?

bull market bitcoin spring
Markets

VanEck Launches ETF Offering Exposure To Bitcoin-Focused Companies

Digital assets - Cboe Files (Again) for (Yet Another) Bitcoin ETF
Business

Cboe Files (Again) for (Yet Another) Bitcoin ETF

Bitcoin mining requires a significant amount of energy but it is also driving miners to renewable energy sources that help the Earth stay green.
Business

One River Files To Offer Carbon Neutral Bitcoin ETF

Investing - VanEck
Markets

VanEck, Cboe and SolidX Meet With SEC to Discuss a Bitcoin ETF

VanEck and SolidX have withdrawn an SEC proposal for their latest attempt at a bitcoin ETF, setting this potential institutional on-ramp back again.
Markets

NYDIG Files For Bitcoin ETF Approval