October 6, 2021
Valkyrie Investments CEO On Bitcoin: “Absolutely A Digital Store Of Value”
Publish date:

Leah Wald discussed Bitcoin on Monday, saying it is "one of the strongest monetary networks."
Author:
  • Valkyrie Investments CEO Leah Wald said that she doesn't think that BTC is fool's gold, unlike the JPMorgan CEO. "I think it is a wonderful digital gold and has done a brilliant job of nailing that store of value narrative."
  • Wald added that although Bitcoin is still in its early stages, "it is establishing itself as one of the strongest monetary networks and absolutely a digital store of value."
  • When it comes to a digital dollar, her opinion is that it would "solidify and strengthen the case for bitcoin."

On Monday, Valkyrie Investments CEO Leah Wald was interviewed on Bloomberg Quicktake. She discussed the bitcoin price, which at the time was hovering around $48,000, and shared her thoughts on JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon's opinion that "Bitcoin is "fool's gold."

"If bitcoin can push past $50,000 and maintain this price we do expect this bull run to take it to near highs during the fourth quarter," Wald said. "I'm very excited for October; I'm excited for Q4."

Her predictions have materialized so far. After jumping past $50,000 on Tuesday, bitcoin climbed as high as $55,000 today as around $27 million of BTC futures shorts were liquidated.

Wald also refuted Dimon's claims that bitcoin has no intrinsic value and is "a little bit of fool's gold."

"I obviously don't think that it is fool's gold," Wald asserted. "I think it is a wonderful digital gold and has done a brilliant job of nailing that store of value narrative."

"I think we are still in a collectibles phase," she added. "But little by little it is establishing itself as one of the strongest monetary networks and absolutely a digital store of value."

The head of Valkyrie Investments also commented on the recent movements of the Federal Reserve in regards to a central bank digital currency (CBDC). She expects the organization to begin reviewing the pros and cons of a CBDC in the U.S. soon and seek public comments on the digital dollar.

When asked what the impact of a digital dollar would be on the Bitcoin price, Wald shared that she thinks the outcome would be very bullish.

"I personally think that [a digital dollar] would solidify and strengthen the case for bitcoin."

