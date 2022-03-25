Skip to main content
USDT Pilot Brings Tokens To Bitcoin’s Lightning Network
News

USDT Pilot Brings Tokens To Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

The first USDT stablecoin transaction on a Lightning channel happened earlier this week as Synonym showcases broader use cases for Bitcoin.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The first USDT stablecoin transaction on a Lightning channel happened earlier this week as Synonym showcases broader use cases for Bitcoin.

Bitcoin company Synonym sent the first USDT stablecoin transaction on the Lightning Network earlier this week to demonstrate how Bitcoin and Lightning could be leveraged for cheap and quick issuance and transfer of tokens and credit.

While Bitcoin provides a decentralized and immutable monetary network and Lightning enables the scaling of that system with a payment protocol, Synonym argues tokens could bring further innovation to the ecosystem as they allow the issuance of private credit and reputation on top of the robust two layers. At the same time, tokens can benefit from Lightning’s low-fee and instant transactions for a better user experience.

“Databases don’t offer the digital bearer instrument that Bitcoin does,” said Synonym CEO John Carvalho in a Twitter space on Friday when asked why to implement tokens on Lightning when supposedly easier options like databases on centralized servers exist. He added that the company does encourage users and developers to highlight new technologies and alternatives as ultimately Synonym might gravitate towards the most optimal solution.

Synonym’s current implementation relies on the Omni Layer, a decentralized asset protocol for Bitcoin, and OmniBOLT, which ports that layer’s functionality to Lightning channels.

According to Carvalho, an Omni transaction is a Bitcoin transaction with extra metadata, meaning it doesn’t require a separate blockchain that alternative protocols for asset issuance commonly leverage.

The feature is not yet broadly available to the public. Paolo Ardoino, CTO of Synonym’s parent company Tether Holdings, said in the live discussion that there is still much work to be done on Omni and OmniBOLT to consider the token-on-Lightning functionality ready to be released.

Synonym plans to release a mobile wallet and a browser extension wallet in the coming months that will support tokens on Lightning and Slashtags, a web-of-trust-like protocol the company teased last year. Finally, a partnership with Blocktank is expected to aid with Lightning liquidity.

Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

With Bitcoin Clarity, El Salvador Allows Strike To Abandon USDT

By NamciosJun 22, 2021
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Cash App Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

By NamciosFeb 7, 2022
News
Screen Shot 2022-02-08 at 3.03.26 PM
Business

Bitcoin Design Guide v2 Launches With Focus on Lightning

By NamciosFeb 9, 2022
News
image (20)
Business

Bitcoin App Strike Launches In Argentina

By NamciosJan 11, 2022
News
efvevefvfeve
Business

Bitcoin’s Liquid Network Gains Six New Federation Members

By NamciosJan 27, 2022
News
Sparkswap now features a desktop application with a first-of-its-kind killer feature: purchases that deposit bitcoin directly into Lightning wallets.
Business

CardCoins Users Can Now Top Up Their Lightning Wallets With Cash

By NamciosDec 15, 2021
NFTs Bitcoin and Art
Business

Bitcoin Art Collection Launched To Support Aarika Rhodes’ Campaign

By NamciosFeb 4, 2022
News
IMG_1644 (1)
Business

Bitcoin Node Maker nodl Launches Lightning-Only Product

By NamciosDec 1, 2021
Digital assets - Tether Updates Website
Business

Tether Updates Website, Says USDT Backed by “Reserves,” Not Just Cash

By Colin HarperMar 14, 2019
Payments - Freelancers on Traditional Platforms Can Now Invoice in Bitcoin Via Bitwage
Business

Bitwage Processes World’s First Bitcoin Payroll On Lightning

By NamciosDec 6, 2021
Digital assets - Tether Updates Website
Technical

Will Tether Migrate To The Bitcoin Blockchain With Advances In The Lightning Network?

By Marty Bent18 hours ago
Marty's Bent
Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange BitMEX To Purchase One of Germany’s Oldest Banks

By NamciosJan 18, 2022
News
Payments - Breez Wants to Make the Lightning Network More User Friendly
Business

Seetee Invests In Bitcoin Lightning Company Breez

By NamciosJul 28, 2021
robinhood-app-arrows
Business

Robinhood Starts To Allow Bitcoin Withdrawals

By NamciosJan 21, 2022
News
Investing - Thomson Reuters Survey Finds Increasing Interest in Cryptocurrency Trading
Markets

Biden Imposes Sanctions On Russia, Bitcoin Jumps To $39K

By NamciosFeb 24, 2022
News