Skip to main content
Bitcoin Game Theory Intensifies: Russia Accepts Bitcoin For Exports
Deep Dive

Bitcoin Game Theory Intensifies: Russia Accepts Bitcoin For Exports

News out of Russia indicates the country is open to accepting Bitcoin and other hard assets in exchange for oil and other commodity exports.

News out of Russia indicates the country is open to accepting Bitcoin and other hard assets in exchange for oil and other commodity exports.

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now.

In previous Daily Dives, we’ve discussed the continued bitcoin game theory playing out on the national stage. Today, it was taken another step further with this news:

Russia is open to accepting bitcoin for its natural resources exports, the chairman of the country’s Congressional energy committee, Pavel Zavalny, said in a press conference on Thursday.”

This comes at a time when Russia looks to demand that “unfriendly” countries pay for natural resources in hard currencies such as gold or in rubles. They are willing to accept bitcoin from “friendly” countries if countries choose this option.

The fact that bitcoin is even mentioned as an option at this scale is a testament to the power of its decentralized, permissionless monetary network properties and asset maturation on the international stage.

That said, if Russia were to use bitcoin the asset or Bitcoin the network to work around Western economic sanctions and traditional financial rails, one would expect a scenario in which Western opposition and regulation sentiment against Bitcoin would rise with its usage. That scenario playing out would force the next evolution of the United State’s policy stance on Bitcoin.

The U.S. has been relatively open to BItcoin’s innovation as it is now home to more than a third of global hash rate, home to one of the world’s largest exchanges in Coinbase and is seeing growing institutional Bitcoin adoption backed by American financial giants like Fidelity, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BlackRock. Not to mention that ConocoPhillips and Exxon Mobil, two of the largest American energy producers, are experimenting with bitcoin mining pilot programs. An international fight against Bitcoin now affects domestic industry growth on a much larger scale. 

News out of Russia indicates the country is open to accepting Bitcoin and other hard assets in exchange for oil and other commodity exports.

Source

Similarly, our last monthly report focused on the bifurcation of the incumbent monetary order, which is centered around the U.S. Dollar for global trade.

“As the dollar (and other currency rails) become increasingly weaponized, the need has arisen for an immutable settlement network of value across the internet. Bitcoin, comparable to the advent of the internet or electricity, is neither explicitly good nor bad, but rather a neutral tool for humans to use to scale trade and the transfer of value. - The Deep Dive February Monthly Report

This next section is purely hypothetical as of now and is meant to serve as a thought experiment.

Using some rough back-of-the-envelope math, Russia exported $493 billion worth of commodities in 2021, while the bitcoin network facilitated $13.1 trillion worth of change-adjusted transfer volume during the year. This would mean that if Russia started demanding payment for all of its exports in bitcoin, it would only make up 3.76% of volume across the bitcoin network.

News out of Russia indicates the country is open to accepting Bitcoin and other hard assets in exchange for oil and other commodity exports.

Bitcoin transfer volume since inception

News out of Russia indicates the country is open to accepting Bitcoin and other hard assets in exchange for oil and other commodity exports.

Bitcoin transfer volume reflected in a bar graph

While Russia certainly has not committed to transacting solely in bitcoin for international trade and currently this is an unlikely scenario, all roads lead to settlement occurring in a neutral, absolutely scarce bearer asset with a direct energy link. 

News out of Russia indicates the country is open to accepting Bitcoin and other hard assets in exchange for oil and other commodity exports.

Source

Receive 25% off when you subscribe to the Deep Dive premium bitcoin markets newsletter.

Organizations meant to help Ukraine resist occupation by Russia are raising significant amounts of bitcoin donations. But they need to do so more privately.
Markets

Russia Woes Increase Volatility Across Markets, Especially Bitcoin

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 23, 2022
Deep Dive
ukraine_flag_01 (4)
Markets

Bitcoin Reacts To Russia Ukraine Invasion

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 25, 2022
Deep Dive
The bitcoin price when carefully studied on a chart using analysis tells us what technical indicators are doing.
Markets

Can On-Chain Indicators Call Tops And Bottoms For The Bitcoin Price?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 24, 2022
Deep Dive
Fiat, dollars, shredding
Markets

Bitcoin Price Surge Unlikely With System Volatility So High

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 16, 2022
Deep Dive
Dollar bill, $100, burning
Markets

For Patient Accumulators, Economic Liquidity Issues Present Massive Bitcoin Opportunity

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 8, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Price Is Up
Markets

Bitcoin Market Momentum Flips Bullish

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 9, 2022
Deep Dive
To HODL, or hold on to your bitcoin, is to store it in a wallet and not sell it.
Markets

Bitcoin Supply Dynamics Are Looking Extremely Strong

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 17, 2022
Deep Dive
world global connection network
Markets

Analyzing Bitcoin Price Changes Based On Regional Working Hours

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 23, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Markets

Bitcoin Hash Ribbons As A Market Indicator

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 22, 2022
Deep Dive
Grayscale Investments took in $255 million in Q3 2019, setting a new quarterly record, despite the fact that the bitcoin price has dipped.
Markets

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Discount Hits Record Low

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 20, 2022
Deep Dive
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

Economic Uncertainty Will Impact The Bitcoin Price

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 22, 2022
Deep Dive
Bitcoin Core and Lightning Network nodes are integral to the network.
Markets

Bitcoin Lightning Network Continues To Grow

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 18, 2022
Deep Dive
CME Group has announced that it will offer options on its bitcoin futures contracts beginning in the opening months of 2020.
Markets

How Is CME Shaping Bitcoin Futures?

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleFeb 15, 2022
Deep Dive
Green candles represent bullish price action for bitcoin and is welcomed amongst HODLers.
Markets

Aggregate Bitcoin Price Has Increased By $87 Billion In Last Five Months

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJan 18, 2022
Deep Dive
Printing fiat money leads to inflation, and making more currency makes bitcoin satoshis more valuable.
Markets

As U.S. Inflation Hits 7.91%, Negative Impact On Bitcoin Price Looming

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleMar 11, 2022
Deep Dive