September 29, 2021
Umbrel To Offer Plug-And-Play Bitcoin Node Server
Publish date:

Umbrel To Offer Plug-And-Play Bitcoin Node Server

Umbrel partnered with The Bitcoin Machines to offer a plug-and-play all-aluminum node and server combo.
Author:
Umbrel partnered with The Bitcoin Machines to offer a plug-and-play all-aluminum node and server combo.

Umbrel, an operating system (OS) purposefully built for running a Bitcoin node, Lightning Network node, and other self-hosted applications on a Raspberry Pi, announced today a partnership with Bitcoin node hardware maker The Bitcoin Machines to offer a plug-and-play Umbrel server solution.

“The server features a beautiful all-aluminum design with a 1.8" display, and is powered by a Raspberry Pi 4 with 1.6Ghz quad-core CPU and 8GB RAM, with the option to choose between 1TB and 2TB SSD for storage,” the company said in a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine.

Image via press release

Image via press release

Umbrel overjoyed non-technical users in the Bitcoin community when it debuted due to its focus on usability, user interface (UI), and user experience (UX). Still, users had to install the OS on a Raspberry Pi manually. The new offering seeks to bring the ability to run a Bitcoin node for even more people as all the user needs to do is plug the prebuilt device into their routers, with no configuration required. The server is already available to order at The Bitcoin Machines store, at $429 for the 1TB option and $559 for 2TB.

“Ever since we launched, people have been constantly amazed at how easy it’s become to run your Bitcoin and Lightning Network node, and now an entire personal server, with Umbrel,” said Mayank Chhabra, Umbrel’s cofounder and CEO. “But from a hardware standpoint, assembling your own Umbrel server...still requires multiple steps which can be intimidating for many.”

Image via press release

Image via press release

“This is why we’re so excited to partner with The Bitcoin Machines to offer a plug-and-play Umbrel server,” Chhabra added, “you literally just have to connect the device to your router, turn it on, and that’s it! Digital self-sovereignty and privacy just became much more accessible to the masses.”

Running your own Bitcoin node is vital for many reasons, but perhaps the most critical is that it is the only way for you to know for sure how much bitcoin you have. A node is the only way for you to truly enjoy Bitcoin’s property of trustlessness; if you don’t run a node yourself, someone is running one for you.

Umbrel started as an OS that sought to provide mainstream adopters with an easier-to-use way to participate in the Bitcoin peer-to-peer network. More recently, however, the OS expanded its offerings by enabling ten new self-hosted applications in its app store. Users were then able to set up their own self-sovereign, private solutions, including file hosting, messaging, photo and video hosting, among others.

Umbrel x TBM 3

Adoption & community - Bitcoin Dev Demos the First Lightning-Enabled Bitcoin ATM
Business

Circle K To Deploy Bitcoin ATMs In Stores Through Partnership With Bitcoin Depot

Jul 22, 2021
The U.S. government has filed a lawsuit against whistleblower Edward Snowden for violating secrecy agreements in his memoir and speaking engagements.
Markets

Edward Snowden: Global Bitcoin Game Theory To Begin Playing Out

Sep 8, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

NYDIG, Q2 Partner To Offer Bitcoin Services To 18.3 Million Bank Customers

Jun 25, 2021
Everything you need to know to install and operate a Bitcoin node connected to the blockchain via satellite, and enjoy full sovereignty.
Guides

How To Run A Bitcoin Node With The Blockstream Satellite

Sep 22, 2021
Image from iOS (3) (1)
Business

Billionaire Howard Marks: Bitcoin Has Advantages Relative To Gold

Sep 14, 2021
China’s central bank will run the top layer of its forthcoming digital currency and business institutions will run the second layer.
Markets

Despite Chinese Ban, 145 Bitcoin Nodes Are Still Running There

2 hours ago
Op Ed: Tendencies and Opportunities of Bitcoin Taxation in the EU - A close up of a bright light - Bitcoin
Business

Voltage Brings Turnkey BTCPay Server To Users Cloud-Based Bitcoin Infrastructure

Mar 3, 2021
Bitcoin is similar to diamonds in that both assets are precious and rare.
Business

Robo-Advisor Wealthfront Adds Bitcoin Exposure Offering

Jul 30, 2021
Regulation - New Cryptocurrency-Based ETP Arrives in Switzerland
Business

Worldline, Bitcoin Suisse Partner To Enable Merchants To Accept Bitcoin In Switzerland

Aug 19, 2021
An initiative by the Chamber of Digital Congress made $50 BTC contributions to all 535 members of Congress with bitcoin mined by U.S. operations.
Business

Midwest Utility Mines Bitcoin To Balance Electricity Supply

Sep 24, 2021
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software code run by nodes and computers.
Culture

Six Reasons Why You Should Run Your Own Bitcoin Node

Aug 3, 2021
As more institutional investors from the legacy financial system divert to Bitcoin, it is becoming more accepted.
Business

VanEck Files To Offer Bitcoin Futures Mutual Fund

Jun 22, 2021
Payments - Breez Wants to Make the Lightning Network More User Friendly
Business

Breez, Voltage Partner To Offer Lightning Nodes To Podcasters

Apr 6, 2021
Payments - This New Lightning Wallet Allows You to Receive Tips Without Running a Node
Business

Venmo Is Letting Users Convert Cash-Back To Bitcoin For Free

Aug 10, 2021
Despite mixed developments, a lawmaker in India has confirmed that the country has no cryptocurrency ban.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange Unocoin Will Allow Indians To Purchase Everyday Products With Bitcoin

Aug 11, 2021