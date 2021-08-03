Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Acquires Second Power Plant, Could Double Capacity

Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Acquires Second Power Plant, Could Double Capacity

Stronghold Digital Mining, a bitcoin miner powered by coal waste, has acquired a second coal refuse site in Pennsylvania with an 80 MW capacity.
Author:
Publish date:
Stronghold Digital Mining, a bitcoin miner powered by coal waste, has acquired a second coal refuse site in Pennsylvania with an 80 MW capacity.

Bitcoin mining company Stronghold Digital Mining has reportedly acquired a second coal refuse site in Pennsylvania. The firm also said it was "currently in negotiations" to obtain a third facility in the state.

The new power plant, Panther Creek, could generate a maximum of 80 megawatts (MW). If the company succeeds in actualizing that potential, the new facility could more than double Stronghold's total power capacity to 165 MW. The plant is located on a 33-acre site in the northeastern Pennsylvania borough of Nesquehoning.

"Coal refuse sites continue to wreak havoc across Pennsylvania," Greg Beard, the CEO of Stronghold, reportedly said. "We very much welcome the bipartisan political support to continue remediating these vast sites and return the land to the local community."

Stronghold is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company that operates a wholly-owned, low-cost power regeneration facility in Pennsylvania. The company's business model is focused on converting coal waste directly into value through bitcoin mining.

When rain or snow meets sulfur-rich waste coal dumps, the largest water polluter in Pennsylvania is formed – waste coal acid mine drainage (AMD). The AMD then runs off and contaminates nearby streams and rivers, threatening aquatic life as a result. By converting the waste coal into power to mine bitcoin, Stronghold has sought to restore the usability of geographical areas that AMD had previously damaged.

In June, Stronghold raised $105 million in two private placements of equity securities and estimated to eliminate around 200 tons of waste coal for each bitcoin mined. On July 27, the bitcoin miner filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed $100 million initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq.

Stronghold indicated in the filing that its current bitcoin mining operations consist of 1,840 rigs operating at 85 petahashes per second (PH/s). But if the public listing actualizes, the company said it plans to invest part of the proceeds in additional miners to increase its hash rate capacity.

Investing - NASDAQ Reportedly Looking Into Bitcoin Futures Despite Bear Market
Markets

Bitcoin Miner Stronghold Files For Nasdaq IPO

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Mining Farm Turning Waste Coal Into Bitcoin Raises $105 Million

A Russian aluminum plant, whose owner has been hit by U.S. sanctions, will lease space to a cryptocurrency mining company.
Business

Public Association Wants To Attract Bitcoin Miners To Russia

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Graystone Company Purchases 1,000 TH/s Capacity For Its Bitcoin Mining Operations

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Nuclear-Powered Ohio Bitcoin Mine To Be 100% Carbon Free

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

El Salvador President Invites Bitcoin Miners To Utilize Volcano Energy

Mining - Bitcoin’s Network Just Experienced Its Second Largest Downward Adjustment
Business

Solteir Mining To Power Operations With Solar Energy In Partnership With OPTEC

Mining - Is Bitcoin Mining Finally Profitable for Miners in 2019?
Business

Riot Acquires Whinstone With Intent On Operating North America’s Largest Bitcoin Mining Facility

Iranian mining devices seized
Business

China's Latest Bitcoin Crackdown Sees Exchanges Censored, Miners Go Offline

Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Business

Compass Partners With Oklo For Fission-Powered Bitcoin Mining

Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Genesis Makes $93 Million Purchase Of Canaan ASICs

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Miami Mayor Wants To Entice Chinese Bitcoin Miners To Set Up Shop In Florida

Environment, green, energy consumption, carbon, renewable
Business

Greenidge Generation To Repurpose Old Coal Ash Landfill Into A New Solar Farm

Mining - Montana Senator: Closing Coal Plant Could Hurt Bitcoin Mining Industry
Business

Montana Senator: Closing Coal Plant Could Hurt Bitcoin Mining Industry

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Is Nuclear Power The Future Of Bitcoin Mining?