Skip to main content
Stripe To Enable Millions of Merchants To Convert Payments Into Bitcoin via OpenNode
News

Stripe To Enable Millions of Merchants To Convert Payments Into Bitcoin via OpenNode

Stripe, a global payment processor, has partnered with OpenNode enabling businesses to convert fiat payments into bitcoin.

Stripe, a global payment processor, has partnered with OpenNode enabling businesses to convert fiat payments into bitcoin.

  • Stripe, one of the largest payment processors in the world, just announced businesses will be able to convert any amount of payments into bitcoin.
  • The functionality comes through a partnership with Bitcoin Lightning Network infrastructure provider, OpenNode, through Stripe’s new app marketplace.
  • Stripe simultaneously announced the launch of its app marketplace which allows custom UIs to integrate with Stripes global customer base.

Stripe, one of the leading payment processors in the world, just announced a partnership with bitcoin payments infrastructure company OpenNode, which will allow businesses to convert fiat payments into bitcoin.

Through the OpenNode app located in Stripe’s app marketplace, users will be able to convert fiat payments into bitcoin in real time. Businesses can set an automatic amount of their payments to be converted into bitcoin, or they will be able to manually convert any amount into bitcoin they wish.

Businesses will be able to view their bitcoin wallets and conversion rates at a glance within the app, as seen below.

Image Source

Image Source

The application will also allow businesses to connect directly with their bank accounts enabling accessible bitcoin conversions from fiat at any time as depicted below.

Image Source

Image Source

The automatic conversion from fiat to bitcoin is accomplished through a split-payment feature located in the app, which businesses will be prompted through when going through the initial setup process. Should businesses choose not to set up split conversion initially, they can simply return to the app’s setting and enable the feature at any time.

Stripe’s app marketplace was also announced today which will allow companies like OpenNode to create customer user interfaces that will streamline workflows and allow data syncing compatibility between Stripe and its participating partners.

Using Stripe’s open application programmable interface (API), developers can start building apps that will support Stripe integrations. Billing for applications will be fairly straightforward for businesses looking to build on Stripe as the company said Stripe apps do not currently offer billing for apps, however apps can either be free or paid for but companies will need to handle their billing outside of the marketplace at launch. 

Giving the gift of bitcoin, as an investment or donation.
Business

OpenNode, BigCommerce Partner To Bring Bitcoin Payments To 60,000 Merchants

By Peter ChawagaJun 29, 2021
Payments - Discovering New Payment Efficiencies Through Decentralized Applications
Business

Stripe, FTX Partner For Bitcoin Business Payments

By Shawn AmickMar 10, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

One-Click Bitcoin Payments Are Now Available In 30 Countries

By Shawn AmickMay 17, 2022
News
The e-commerce platform Shopify has partnered with OpenNode to enable Lightning Network payments for its more than 500,000 merchants.
Technical

Shopify Merchants Can Now Accept Lightning Network Payments With OpenNode

By Colin HarperAug 28, 2019
Regulation - Mexico’s Proposed Crypto Laws Create New Barriers For Exchanges
Business

Tauros, IBEX Mercado Partner For Mexico’s First Lightning-Enabled Bitcoin Exchange

By Shawn AmickMay 5, 2022
News
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Bitcoin Company OpenNode Raises $20M At $220M Valuation

By NamciosFeb 9, 2022
News
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

NYDIG Partners With Jack Henry & Associates To Offer Bitcoin Services To Banks

By Shawn AmickMay 10, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Payment Processor OpenNode Gets $1.25M From Investors
Technical

Bitcoin Payment Processor OpenNode Gets $1.25M From Investors

By Jimmy AkiDec 19, 2018
Adoption - Coinme and Coinstar Plan Expansion of Bitcoin ATMs Across 19 U.S. States
Business

Coinme Has Launched 23 Bitcoin-Enabled Kiosks In Vermont

By Shawn AmickApr 26, 2022
News
Bitcoin is similar to diamonds in that both assets are precious and rare.
Business

Continental Diamond Becomes Minnesota's First Jewelry Store To Accept Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMay 11, 2022
News
Startups - Cryptocurrency Exchange Bitfinex Plans Move to Switzerland
Business

Swiss Luxury Watchmaker TAG Heuer Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment Online

By Shawn AmickMay 19, 2022
News
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Markets

Report: Arcane Crypto Releases Bitcoin Lightning Network Research

By Shawn AmickApr 14, 2022
News
Project+9+-+Vision.001 (1)
Business

Real Bedford Football Club To Accept Bitcoin Through OpenNode

By NamciosJan 26, 2022
News
ab_global-network-scaled copy
Business

Ubersmith Partners With BitPay To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 12, 2022
News