Solteir Mining To Power Operations With Solar Energy In Partnership With OPTEC

Solteir Mining To Power Operations With Solar Energy In Partnership With OPTEC

Bitcoin mining company Solteir announced a partnership with OPTEC to have its mining operations in Pennsylvania run on clean solar energy.
Author:
Publish date:
Bitcoin mining company Solteir announced a partnership with OPTEC to have its mining operations in Pennsylvania run on clean solar energy.

Bitcoin mining firm Solteir announced its new renewable energy mining partnership with OPTEC International. The collaboration will leverage OPTEC's solar-paneled generators to mine bitcoin at Solteir's mining facility in Bradford County, Pennsylvania.

"We are very excited to be announcing our pilot solar partnership with OPTEC International," commented Jesse Fastenberg, Solteir cofounder. "At this year's annual Mining Disrupt Conference in Miami, there were so many conversations about mining with cleaner renewable energy and our responsibility to do so for the betterment of society. We look forward to a long term and successful solar powered Bitcoin mining partnership with OPTEC."

The new operations are expected to be up and running by the Fall of 2021. After the inaugural move, Solteir and OPTEC expect to move mining operations into one of OPTEC's own facilities, where it plans to scale the operations.

Solteir is a data center provider specifically geared for bitcoin mining. The firm provides a complete lifecycle hosting of ASIC rigs along with a managed hosting solution for miners.

OPTEC is a California-based developer and manufacturer of electronic LED, solar-powered off-grid led lighting, and power generation equipment.

Bitcoin's energy consumption has become a hot topic lately, with the common misconception that it is detrimental for the planet. Consequently, a wave of "green" partnerships like this has been spurred over the past few months.

But the way Bitcoin can contribute to the environment, and the planet at large extend far beyond green mining. In a white paper released in April, Square outlined the opportunity that Bitcoin represents to facilitate the transition to a cleaner and more resilient electricity grid by serving as a complementary technology for energy production and storage.

Furthermore, Bitcoin can also help energy companies increase their profit margins, leverage stranded energy, and capture pollutant waste while contributing to the best monetary network in the world.

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Crusoe Energy Seeking Loan To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Nuclear-Powered Ohio Bitcoin Mine To Be 100% Carbon Free

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Blockstream, Square To Build Solar-Powered Bitcoin Mining Facility

Study: 74 Percent of Bitcoin Mining Powered With Renewable Energy
Business

Study: 74 Percent of Bitcoin Mining Powered With Renewable Energy

Startups - New Blockchain-Based Renewable Energy Pilot to Power 500
Business

New Blockchain-Based Renewable Energy Pilot to Power 500,000 Homes

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Barred From China, BIT Mining Has Started Moving Bitcoin Mining Operations To Kazakhstan

Canaan Creative, a major Chinese bitcoin miner manufacturer, has reportedly filed an IPO application with the U.S. SEC.
Business

Canaan To Begin Mining Bitcoin Itself, Setting Up Operations In Kazakhstan

Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Business

Argo Blockchain Secures $20 Million, Bitcoin-Backed Loan To Expand Texas Mining Farm

Argentina is expanding its peer to peer usage of bitcoin as an alternative to its national currency.
Culture

Subsidized Energy And Shrinking Economy Lead To Bitcoin Mining Boom In Argentina

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

BlockFi Hosts Bitcoin Mining Operations With Blockstream

Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin.
Business

Local Reports Indicate Bitcoin Miners In Sichuan Have Been Ordered To Shut Down

An importer of cryptocurrency mining gear is reportedly under investigation for dodging $1.2 million in Russian customs fees.
Business

China's Yunnan Province To Inspect Bitcoin Mining Operations As Rumors Of Ban Swirl

Layer1 has secured new funding to develop a full-stack bitcoin mining infrastructure and bring more of the global hash power to the U.S.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Firm Genesis Makes $93 Million Purchase Of Canaan ASICs

Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Business

Compass Partners With Oklo For Fission-Powered Bitcoin Mining

Bitcoin mining is a practice that will drive green energy use with renewable energy that helps the climate.
Business

Is Nuclear Power The Future Of Bitcoin Mining?