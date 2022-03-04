Skip to main content
Shake Shack Is Testing Bitcoin Rewards With Cash App
News

Shake Shack Is Testing Bitcoin Rewards With Cash App

Shake Shack is introducing a limited-time trial of 15% bitcoin cashback rewards for customers using Cash App’s Cash Card.

Shake Shack is introducing a limited-time trial of 15% bitcoin cashback rewards for customers using Cash App’s Cash Card.

  • Cash Card users can get 15% cashback in bitcoin rewards for purchases through mid-March at Shake Shack.
  • The trial is meant to test Shake Shack's capacity to appeal to a younger audience interested in bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
  • The bitcoin reward system is built into Cash App’s “Cash Boost” program which lets users pick their own rewards for purchases.

Shake Shack is providing bitcoin rewards to customers who utilize Cash Card, a debit card linked to Cash App accounts, to make purchases during a trial period, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. As a cashback-style system, 15% of purchases will be paid back to Cash App users in bitcoin through mid-March.

Shake Shack reportedly intends to test its ability to reach a younger audience as Block Inc, the parent company of Cash App, Spiral, and Square, has a large customer base of millennials and Gen Z groups.

“If we just started taking crypto right now at our kiosk, it would have very low adoption,” Jay Livingston, chief marketing officer at Shake Shack, told the WSJ. “But through someone like Cash App, who’s been promoting it, you will get some more people that want it and that also want to learn.”

The utilization of Cash App as a marketing partner who has already thrust themselves into the Bitcoin ecosystem allows Shake Shack quick access to a growing user base of bitcoiners, without investing into the infrastructure or diluting any future attempts to adopt bitcoin. Livingston reiterated the need of partnering with those already successful in the space as a way to guarantee their own success.

“You’re always trying to place your bets on those things that truly will be meaningful and not waste resources on the ones that won’t,” Livingston explained.

The bitcoin rewards arrangement was built on Cash App’s Cash Boost system, which allows users to pick from a wide range of discounts and rewards available in the app. Users who take part in Shake Shack’s trial campaign would need to simply navigate to Cash App’s Cash Card tab, select “Save with Boost,” and choose the “Bitcoin boost” to enjoy 15% cashback in BTC on their purchase.

Video Game VR
Business

Stattrak Launches Bitcoin Rewards For Fantasy Esports With ZEBEDEE Partnership

By Shawn AmickFeb 17, 2022
News
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Cash App Reports $1.96B In Bitcoin Revenue In Q4 2021

By Shawn AmickFeb 24, 2022
News
Cash App, which is operated by payments company Square, offers Bitcoin investments to users.
Business

Jack Dorsey’s Cash App Integrates Bitcoin’s Lightning Network

By NamciosFeb 7, 2022
News
bitcoin gaming
Business

ZEBEDEE App Relaunches With Bitcoin Gaming Focus

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News
Payments - Coinbase Introduces Debit Card Linked to Cryptocurrency Balances for U.K. Customers
Business

Coinbase Card Users Can Now Make Bitcoin Payments And Reap Rewards With Apple Pay

By NamciosJun 1, 2021
Layer 2 protocols like the Lightning Network and the Liquid sidechain can make it easier for those who leverage bitcoin for remittances.
Business

Bitcoin Rewards Platform Satsback v2 Launches

By NamciosJan 12, 2022
News
Bitcoin100 bitcoin donations bitcoin adoption
Business

Quontic Launches First Bitcoin Rewards Checking Account

By Christian KerolesDec 15, 2020
With the potential of the Lightning Network and the growth of bitcoin rewards programs, the age of bitcoin-powered discounts may be here.
Business

Fintech Firm Upgrade Launches 1.5% Bitcoin Rewards Credit Card

By NamciosJul 21, 2021
Fold, a sats-back app that leverages the Lightning Network, is now available for anyone to use, with new merchants added just in time for Black Friday.
Business

Leading Bitcoin Rewards App Fold To Go Full Lightning In 2022

By NikSep 1, 2021
Fold’s new app allows users to spend fiat via a credit debit card and earn bitcoin back on purchases with select retailers.
Culture

The Incentives Of Bitcoin Rewards Rise With The Price

By Relevant Peter SchiffApr 29, 2021
Payments - This New Lightning Wallet Allows You to Receive Tips Without Running a Node
Business

Venmo Is Letting Users Convert Cash-Back To Bitcoin For Free

By NamciosAug 10, 2021
Adoption - Sats Back: How the Ebates of Bitcoin Plans to Convert Holders to Spenders
Business

Lolli Bitcoin Rewards App Available On iOS

By Peter ChawagaJun 17, 2021
Mining - Slush Pool Operator Braiins Set to Rollout Upgrades
Business

Bitcoin Mining Pool Braiins Launches Ukrainian Hashrate Donation

By Shawn AmickMar 1, 2022
News
Mining - Bitmain Announces Antminer s17 Date: Can It Turn the Company’s Fortunes Around?
Business

Bitcoin Miner Merkle Partners With Bitmain for 500 MW Farm

By Shawn AmickFeb 11, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Sling TV to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

By Shawn AmickFeb 22, 2022
News