Skip to main content
Bitcoin Miner Riot Q2 Update Underscores Market Conditions, Holds Over 6,000 BTC
News

Bitcoin Miner Riot Q2 Update Underscores Market Conditions, Holds Over 6,000 BTC

The company still holds a large treasury and ramped up its infrastructure through a $14 million bitcoin sale and dumping over 30 million shares onto the market.

The company still holds a large treasury and ramped up its infrastructure through a $14 million bitcoin sale and dumping over 30 million shares onto the market.

  • Riot increased its mining fleet to over 44,000 miners and still has more than 3,000 left to deploy.
  • The company’s bitcoin production rose 107% YoY.
  • A $14 million bitcoin sale and a 30 million share offering strengthened the company’s cash position.

Bitcoin miner Riot released its Q2 bitcoin mining and production update on Tuesday, which highlights ongoing capitulation trends in the bitcoin mining industry, but Riot’s capitulation paid for expansion while others simply needed to stay afloat.

Notably, Riot increased its year-over-year (YoY) BTC production by 107%, resulting in the production of 1,395 BTC valued around $34 million at press time, as opposed to last year’s 675 BTC, or roughly $16 million.

Riot’s production can be attributed to its growing miner fleet. The company currently boasts 44,720 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) BTC miners with a hash rate of 4.4 exahash per second (EH/s), which it will expand to 47,511 ASICs outputting near 4.9 EH/s once all of its recently shipped miners are fully deployed.

However, amid Riot’s growth in both self-mining and hosted facilities driving the company’s hashrate, it still had to sell $14.4 million worth of bitcoin along with dumping an additional 30.6 million shares on the stock market, which raised an additional $267 million. Thus, the company now holds assets valued at $496 million with $270 million of that being cash-on-hand, up from its $113 million cash value in Q1.

Therefore, even though the miner capitulated and sold some of its bitcoin while dumping shares on the market, the company is financially stronger. Additionally, it is worth noting the company still holds a treasury of 6,653 BTC, or nearly $159 million.

Truly, the bitcoin mining industry has traversed dangerous waters during this market downturn. Large-scale miners like Core Scientific and Bitfarms sold more bitcoin than they mined during Q2. Nevertheless, other miners such as Hut 8 and Digithost continue to hodl every bitcoin they produce. 

Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

The Current State Of Public Bitcoin Mining

By Sam RuleApr 26, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
A bitcoin mining rig with connected power supply unit (bitcoin miner) top photo.
Business

Bitfarms Mined 405 Bitcoin In April, Now Holds 5,646 BTC

By Shawn AmickMay 2, 2022
News
Marathon Digital Holdings Facility
Business

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Digital Eyes 199,000 Miners, Holds over 9,000 BTC

By Shawn AmickMay 4, 2022
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Publicly-Traded Bitcoin Miners Continue To Outperform

By Dylan LeClairAug 6, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
When bitcoin miners HODL their bitcoin in cold storage bitcoin wallets or other secure means, they keep their rewards safe top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Blockchain Announces 1 Gigawatt Facility in Navarro County, Texas

By Shawn AmickApr 27, 2022
News
Mining - Hut 8 Mining on Sustainability
Business

Hut 8 Maintains HODL Strategy, Adds 330 BTC To Treasury In July

By Shawn AmickAug 5, 2022
News
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Bitfarms Mined 431 BTC in May, Now Holds $192 Million In Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickJun 1, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Riot Produced 464 BTC In October, Up 433% Year Over Year

By NamciosNov 3, 2021
mining
Business

Most Public Bitcoin Miners Are Thriving

By NamciosDec 3, 2021
Bitcoin mining company Bitfarms is taking advantage of Québec’s hydropower and new Chinese mining equipment to expand operations.
Business

Public Miners Start Selling Bitcoin Treasuries

By Dylan LeClair And Sam RuleJul 6, 2022
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Marathon Digital Holdings Facility
Business

Will Marathon Digital Join Other Miners In Selling Bitcoin? CEO Weighs In

By NamciosJul 6, 2022
Feature
Public complaints around bitcoin mining noise pollution are growing, but miners have plenty of solutions at their disposal. Let’s use them top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Mawson Infrastructure Produced 185 Bitcoin In Record-Breaking May

By Shawn AmickJun 16, 2022
News
Public complaints around bitcoin mining noise pollution are growing, but miners have plenty of solutions at their disposal. Let’s use them top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Produced 312 BTC In Recent Update

By Shawn AmickJun 2, 2022
News
In addition to the KYC-free units of censorship-resistant internet money, mining bitcoin at home brings unique security threats top photo.
Markets

U.S Treasury Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Miners

By Shawn AmickApr 20, 2022
News
Mining machines, also called mining rigs or ASICs, are used by bitcoin miners to mine bitcoin top photo.
Business

GEM Mining Announces 14,000 Miner Deployment And BTC Production Update

By Shawn AmickMar 3, 2022
News