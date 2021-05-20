University Of Pennsylvania Receives Anonymous $5 Million Bitcoin Donation

University Of Pennsylvania Receives Anonymous $5 Million Bitcoin Donation

The University of Pennsylvania received a $5 million donation in bitcoin to support financial innovation at its Wharton business school.
Author:
Publish date:
The University of Pennsylvania received a $5 million donation in bitcoin to support financial innovation at its Wharton business school.

Per an announcement from the University of Pennsylvania, the school has received “a new anonymous gift of $5 million in the form of Bitcoin — the largest cryptocurrency gift the University has ever received.” The donation will go to support innovation in finance for the university’s Wharton business school.

“Facilitated by NYDIG … the landmark commitment will support the growth of programs within the Stevens CEnter for Innovation in Finance at the Wharton School,” according to the announcement. “By engaging students with Wharton faculty and financial institution leaders, they become immersed in learning about the digital currency ecosystem.”

The Stevens Center for Innovation in Finance was established in 1991 as “a top entity for education and research in the field of fintech,” the university said.

The university’s president, Amy Gutmann, expressed delight at the school being the recipient of such a gesture. Gutmann noted that the nature of philanthropic giving is changing and that the university will continue to seek ways to make a difference in the world.

“As the nature of philanthropy continues to evolve, Penn stands at the forefront of innovative ways to make a difference in the world,” she said, per the announcement. “At the [Stevens] Center, the intersection of finance and technology is being reinvented through research, exploratory projects, and engagement with industry leaders.”

Op-ed - Canadian University Will Now Accept Bitcoin Donations
Culture

Canadian University Will Now Accept Bitcoin Donations

Grayscale Investments has voluntarily filed to have its Bitcoin Trust, the first digital currency investment product, regulated by the SEC.
Business

Grayscale Gifts $1 Million To Coin Center, Will Match Up To $1 Million More In February

Despite mixed developments, a lawmaker in India has confirmed that the country has no cryptocurrency ban.
Culture

Cricket Star Donates One BTC To Help India’s COVID-19 Fight

Adoption & community - Beyond the Classroom: The Rise of University Blockchain Labs
Culture

Beyond the Classroom: The Rise of University Blockchain Labs

Op-ed - Tsinghua University and Bitcoin Company Huobi Launch Digital Assets Research Initiative
Business

Tsinghua University and Bitcoin Company Huobi Launch Digital Assets Research Initiative

As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Compute North Raises $25 Million To Expand Bitcoin Mining Operations

Op-ed - John Scianna’s Draper University Campaign
Business

John Scianna’s Draper University Campaign

Op-ed - Bitcoin Engineering Course at Stanford University Introduces Hands-on Approach with the 21 Bitcoin Computer
Business

Bitcoin Engineering Course at Stanford University Introduces Hands-on Approach with the 21 Bitcoin Computer

BTC energy
Business

The Cost of Sound Money: New Tool Tracks Bitcoin’s Energy Consumption

Bitcoin Donations
Business

BitPay Has Processed $37 Million of Bitcoin Donations Since 2017

bull market bitcoin spring
Business

Baillie Gifford Invests $100 Million In Blockchain.com

Adoption & community - Stanford Student Calls Out Crypto Professor for Inaccurate Bitcoin Lecture
Culture

Stanford Student Calls Out Crypto Professor for Inaccurate Bitcoin Lecture

Adoption & community - More Universities Add Blockchain Courses to Meet Market Demand
Culture

More Universities Add Blockchain Courses to Meet Market Demand

Op-ed - Trustless Bitcoin Anonymity Here at Last
Culture

Trustless Bitcoin Anonymity Here at Last

According to research by Coinbase, more people in the U.S. searched Google for “Bitcoin” than they did for “Kim Kardashian.”
Business

Mayor’s Proposal To Integrate Bitcoin Into Miami’s Operations Receives Approval