Google Ad Policy Updates Require Regulatory Compliance From Bitcoin Exchanges And Wallets

Google Ad Policy Updates Require Regulatory Compliance From Bitcoin Exchanges And Wallets

Google has updated its requirements for bitcoin exchange and wallet advertisements, requiring FinCEN, state and federal compliance.
Author:
Publish date:
Google has updated its requirements for bitcoin exchange and wallet advertisements, requiring FinCEN, state and federal compliance.

Web search giant Google plans to update its requirements for advertisements from bitcoin-focused businesses next month.

“In August 2021, Google will update the Financial products and services policy to clarify the scope and requirements to allow the advertisement of cryptocurrency related business and services,” according to a statement from the company. “Beginning August 3, advertisers offering Cryptocurrency Exchanges and Wallets targeting the United States may advertise those products and services when they meet the following requirements and are certified by Google.”

The statement went on to list that these businesses will need to be registered with the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) as money services businesses and with at least one state as money transmitters, or with federal- or state-chartered bank entities. They will also need to comply with legal requirements set by state and federal authorities.

Any existing cryptocurrency exchange certifications will be revoked on August 3, and advertisers will have to seek out new certifications with Google when it publishes an application form on July 8, 2021.

The statement also clarified that “Ads for initial coin offerings [ICOs], DeFi trading protocols, or otherwise promoting the purchase, sale or trade of cryptocurrencies or related products” will not be allowed. ICO presales, cryptocurrency loans, initial decentralized exchange (DEX) offerings, token liquidity pools, celebrity cryptocurrency endorsements, unhosted wallets and unregulated decentralized applications were all listed as examples of things that cannot be advertised.

Google has generated 30% of worldwide digital ad revenue in recent years, and its advertising policy can have major influence on the success of businesses. Regulatory requirements enforced through these policies could very well determine the success of many bitcoin exchanges or wallets. 

Digital assets - What Big Tech’s Ban Might Mean for Cryptocurrency Advertising
Business

What Big Tech’s Ban Might Mean for Cryptocurrency Advertising

“Thanks to the arrival of bitcoin, Argentines may finally have a sound money alternative before them.”
Business

Argentina Authorities Require Bitcoin Exchanges To Provide Transaction Data

Adoption & community - Bitcoin Wallet Forced to Drop Key Privacy Features From Google Play App
Technical

Bitcoin Wallet Forced to Drop Key Privacy Features From Google Play App

Regulation - Australian Government Publishes Update on Cryptocurrency and ICO Rules
Business

Australian Government Publishes Update on Cryptocurrency and ICO Rules

Vancouver-based DMG has launched a new bitcoin mining pool that emphasizes regulatory compliance over low fees, offering a new industry avenue.
Business

New North American Mining Pool Bets On Region And Regulatory Compliance

Op-ed - Bitcoin Regulatory Update- 02/07/14
Business

Bitcoin Regulatory Update- 02/07/14

FinCEN Files, Bitcoin And Money Laundering
Business

FinCEN Proposes KYC For Withdrawing Cryptocurrency To Private Wallets

Op-ed - Op Ed: Cryptocurrency Advertising Continues to Face Scrutiny
Business

Cryptocurrency Advertising Continues to Face Scrutiny

Regulation - B2C2 Gets Go-Ahead from U.K. Regulators to List Bitcoin Derivative
Business

Luno Forced To Remove Bitcoin Ads In U.K.

BitcoinMagazine®-WALLETSFORBEGINNERS-pt1
Guides

Bitcoin Wallets For Beginners, Part One: Self Custody And Avoiding KYC

Adoption - Behlendorf: Google Can Benefit From “High-Velocity Development on Fabric”
Culture

Behlendorf: Google Can Benefit From “High-Velocity Development on Fabric”

Regulation - Huobi Resumes Operations in Japan as a Fully Regulated Exchange
Business

bitFlyer Bridges Global Markets By Opening U.S. Access To Japanese Yen Pair For Bitcoin

A report from the Blockchain Transparency Institute indicates that wash trading by cryptocurrency exchanges has dropped significantly this year.
Markets

Bitcoin Magazine’s Guide To Exchange Scaling Support

Mining - Google Play Store Removes Mining Apps from Offerings
Business

Google Play Store Removes Mining Apps from Offerings

A lawsuit filed against Craig Wright will move forward after a judge rejected Wright’s motion to dismiss it.
Business

Turkish Government Requiring Exchanges To Report Bitcoin Trades Over $1,200