Skip to main content
Mexican Football Club Tigres Now Accepts Bitcoin For Tickets
News

Mexican Football Club Tigres Now Accepts Bitcoin For Tickets

Tigres supporters can purchase match tickets with bitcoin through a partnership between cryptocurrency exchange Bitso and ticketing platform Boletomovil.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Tigres supporters can purchase match tickets with bitcoin through a partnership between cryptocurrency exchange Bitso and ticketing platform Boletomovil.

Mexican football club Tigres is now accepting bitcoin as payment for match tickets, the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Tigres supporters will already be able to use cryptocurrencies to purchase tickets for the club’s next match against America on April 23 through a partnership established between Latin American cryptocurrency exchange Bitso and online Mexican ticketing platform Boletomovil. Bitcoin payments company BitPay is also joining the collaboration to make the integration happen.

“Our commitment is to make cryptocurrencies useful for everyone,” said Daniel Vogel, Bitso co-founder and CEO, in a statement. “We love this agreement between Bitso and Boletomovil which will allow the day-to-day usage of cryptocurrencies for our clients in Tigres’ sports events, thus extending its usage as payment method for any type of event.”

The acceptance of Bitcoin payments marks another step in the partnership between the Mexican football team and the cryptocurrency exchange.

Bitso became a Tigres sponsor in November. At the time, the duo said they would explore new opportunities for the club as it sought to integrate more facets of the burgeoning industry onto its operations. The exchange is also a sponsor of Mexico’s national football team.

“Since we announced our alliance with Bitso, we talked about the possibility of exploring new opportunities for the club, and today is the day to continue growing together,” said Mauricio Culebro Galván, president of Tigres. “Tigres continues to look to the future and new initiatives will surely come with Bitso to continue offering greater services.”

Boletomovil is looking into extending the acceptance of bitcoin in its platform beyond Tigres matches. According to the statement, the co-founder and CEO of Boletomovil, Walter Gonzalez, said the online ticketing services provider is open to adding the alternative payment method across its platform.

“We are very happy with this alliance,” said Gonzalez. “The use of cryptocurrencies is a reality, and whoever does not see it that way is staying in the past. With this agreement between Boletomovil and Bitso, we innovate to live up to what our clients require.”

Project+9+-+Vision.001 (1)
Business

Real Bedford Football Club To Accept Bitcoin Through OpenNode

By NamciosJan 26, 2022
News
Porsche Towson now accepts bitcoin payments through BitPay
Business

Maryland Porsche Dealer Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn Amick18 hours ago
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Southeast Asia’s Largest Online Sneaker Marketplace Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMar 15, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Sling TV to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

By Shawn AmickFeb 22, 2022
News
Law & justice - Colorado State Commissioner Issues New Cease-and-Desist Orders Against Four Crypto Firms
Business

Colorado To Accept Bitcoin For State Taxes

By NamciosFeb 16, 2022
News
- AT&T Now Accepts Bitcoin
Business

AT&T Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Jimmy AkiMay 23, 2019
155f02e8-2069-494b-97f5-7e5d74187407_ACD2 (1)
Business

Dutch Football Club PSV Holds Bitcoin On Its Balance Sheet

By NamciosSep 22, 2021
Payments - Discovering New Payment Efficiencies Through Decentralized Applications
Business

Stripe, FTX Partner For Bitcoin Business Payments

By Shawn AmickMar 10, 2022
News
Op-ed - Billion Dollar Mexican Retail Company Famsa Accepts Bitcoin
Culture

Billion Dollar Mexican Retail Company Famsa Accepts Bitcoin

By Joseph YoungOct 12, 2015
ab_global-network-scaled copy
Business

Ubersmith Partners With BitPay To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 12, 2022
News
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn Amick18 hours ago
News
Bitcoin betting site Sportsbet.io has sponsored placement of the Bitcoin logo on Watford F.C.’s Premier League uniforms.
Business

Mercado Bitcoin Is The New Sponsor Of Brazilian Football Club Corinthians

By NamciosSep 3, 2021
Regulation - Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin
Business

U.S. Real Estate Company Harbor To Accept Bitcoin

By NamciosJan 24, 2022
News
The new free wallet service from Casa is built on its premium security technology while offering private key management education and encrypted recovery phrase storage.
Business

Real Bedford Football Club To Secure Its Bitcoin With Casa

By NamciosJan 13, 2022
Payments - Study Predicts Bitcoin Could Become Leading Payment System Within Decade
Business

SFLMaven To Accept Bitcoin As Payment, Add BTC To Balance Sheet

By Shawn Amick10 minutes ago
News