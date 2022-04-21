Skip to main content
SFLMaven To Accept Bitcoin As Payment, Add BTC To Balance Sheet
News

SFLMaven To Accept Bitcoin As Payment, Add BTC To Balance Sheet

Luxury jewelry reseller SFLMaven announced they plan to accept bitcoin as payment and have added BTC as a line item on their balance sheet.

Luxury jewelry reseller SFLMaven announced they plan to accept bitcoin as payment and have added BTC as a line item on their balance sheet.

  • SFLMaven, a premier distributor of luxury goods, has announced a balance sheet allocation to bitcoin and intention to accept BTC as payment.
  • The company started purchases of BTC, noting they added a line item for it on the balance sheet and will continue “periodic investments.”
  • SFLMaven said record breaking cash flows and increased web traffic through 2022 allowed them to strengthen diversification in bitcoin.

SFLMaven, a premier provider of luxury goods, will begin accepting bitcoin as payment for product purchases and intends to strengthen its reserves with BTC, according to a press release.

The press release states that SFL Maven has already begun the process of diversifying into bitcoin as a line item on its balance sheet.

“We believe in the future of Bitcoin and digital payment systems and that fiat currency systems represent a risk to the productivity of assets on the balance sheet because they are subject to monetary expansion, stimulus, and debt, which could continue to drag down value,” said Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven.

The company’s diversification strategy is being implemented, but the process of allowing purchases through bitcoin is still being worked out. Ladin explains the company’s hopes of allowing these purchases while commenting on their intention to continue allocation into BTC.

“As such, we have begun to diversify the Company’s exposure on the cash side with periodic investments in Bitcoin,” Ladin said. “We will also augment this step by transitioning to allow purchases in BTC as we continually work to widen our access to viable end-market customers interested in our unique products.”

SFLMaven has experienced unprecedented increases in cash flow over the course of 2022, per the release. The company has also seen a slight change of consumer base as it took notice of more tech-savvy customers looking for a different experience, which ultimately led the company to seek the integration of alternative forms of payment.

Every bitcoin chart and on chain analytic picture includes technical analysis lines.
Business

Global Supply Chain Logistics Company Flexport Has Bitcoin On Their Balance Sheet

By Shawn AmickFeb 28, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Sling TV to Accept Bitcoin as Payment

By Shawn AmickFeb 22, 2022
News
Porsche Towson now accepts bitcoin payments through BitPay
Business

Maryland Porsche Dealer Now Accepts Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn Amick18 hours ago
News
Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Business

Palantir Technologies Accepts Bitcoin Payments, Might Hold On Balance Sheet

By Peter ChawagaMay 11, 2021
Blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis has found that only a small fraction of coins sent to bitcoin mixers were previously used for illicit purposes.
Business

Surveillance Firm Chainalysis Adds Bitcoin To Balance Sheet

By NamciosOct 19, 2021
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Southeast Asia’s Largest Online Sneaker Marketplace Now Accepts Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickMar 15, 2022
News
155f02e8-2069-494b-97f5-7e5d74187407_ACD2 (1)
Business

Dutch Football Club PSV Holds Bitcoin On Its Balance Sheet

By NamciosSep 22, 2021
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn Amick18 hours ago
News
ab_global-network-scaled copy
Business

Ubersmith Partners With BitPay To Accept Bitcoin Payments

By Shawn AmickApr 12, 2022
News
Payments - Bitcoin Accepted as Payment Option by Major US Electronics Company
Business

Tesla Now Accepting Bitcoin As Payment

By Peter ChawagaMar 24, 2021
Payments - Discovering New Payment Efficiencies Through Decentralized Applications
Business

Stripe, FTX Partner For Bitcoin Business Payments

By Shawn AmickMar 10, 2022
News
memed-io-output (1)
Business

MicroStrategy Pledges to Add More Bitcoin to Balance Sheet

By Alex McShaneJul 29, 2021
Football Sports
Business

Tennessee Titans Become First NFL Team To Accept Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickApr 6, 2022
News
development-of-lightning-mobile-wallets-promises-faster-bitcoin-payments
Business

Igniting The Bitcoin Payments Revolution

By Shawn AmickApr 7, 2022
News
Michael Saylor
Business

MacroStrategy Closes $205 Million Bitcoin-Collateralized Loan From Silvergate Bank To Buy BTC

By Shawn AmickMar 29, 2022
News