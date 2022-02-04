Skip to main content
Marathon Mined 462 Bitcoin In January, Holds 8,595 BTC
News

Marathon Mined 462 Bitcoin In January, Holds 8,595 BTC

The public miner’s production last month was down about 4% from the month prior as Marathon’s operations fluctuated.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The public miner’s production last month was down about 4% from the month prior as Marathon’s operations fluctuated.

Public bitcoin miner Marathon Digital Holdings scooped over 462.1 new bitcoin in January, down from 484.5 BTC mined in the previous month as it faced a double-digit increase in Bitcoin’s hashrate and operational fluctuations in its Hardin, Montana, facility, the company said in a Friday statement. The miner now holds approximately 8,595 BTC with a fair market value of approximately $330.6 million.

Year-over-year, however, Marathon’s production increased by about 816%, a result of the miner’s relentless search for increased hashrate capacity and power hosting agreements. The company said it had received over 93,000 bitcoin mining rigs from Bitmain, 32,710 of which are up and running in its mining farms as it works to containerize thousands of machines to deploy at Compute North’s facilities.

Marathon signed an agreement with the infrastructure company in May to host and manage 73,000 of the miner’s machines, but a December expansion of the deal foresaw an extra 30,000 rigs to be accommodated.

“We have begun installing miners in containers at Compute North’s new facilities, where construction is progressing well,” Marathon’s CEO, Fred Thiel, said in a statement. “These containers are currently awaiting energization. Based on current schedules, we believe that miner deployments will accelerate during the first quarter and that that trend will continue into the second quarter and throughout the rest of the year.”

While construction of Compute North’s facilities remain underway, Marathon said it expects to fully deploy all its miners by early next year, bumping the company’s mining fleet to consist of nearly 200,000 machines outputting 23.3 exahashes per second (EH/s).

The huge growth in the miner’s hashrate capacity from the current 3.6 EH/s would be made possible by the arrival of the tens of thousands machines Marathon recently ordered. The company bought 78,000 mining machines from Bitmain at the end of last year, a record purchase that cost over $879 million.

Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Marathon Mined 3,197 BTC In 2021, An 846% Increase YoY

Jan 3, 2022
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Business

Marathon’s Bitcoin Production Fell In November Due To Maintenance Work On Power Plant

Dec 3, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Marathon Bought 78,000 Bitcoin Miners For $879 Million

Dec 29, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Marathon Shares Bitcoin Production Updates, Secures $100 Million RLOC

Oct 4, 2021
Investing - Fidelity’s Bitcoin Trading Is Only Weeks Away
Business

Fidelity Buys 7.4% Stake In Bitcoin Miner Marathon

Aug 10, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Miner Marathon Expands Compute North Hosting Deal To Over 100,000 Rigs

Dec 1, 2021
Bitcoin mining is an industry that secures the network and yields newly-created bitcoin for miners.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 116 TH Takes $265K Block Reward

Jan 13, 2022
News
mining
Business

Most Public Bitcoin Miners Are Thriving

Dec 3, 2021
After much deliberation, the Economic Commission of the Islamic Republic of Iran has submitted restrictions on energy costs for crypto miners.
Business

Core Scientific Mined Over 1K Bitcoin In December To End 2021 Holding 5,296 BTC

Jan 6, 2022
With 4.3 million bitcoin mining machines running on the network, Whatsminer’s founder predicts the Bitcoin hash rate will reach 120 exahashes by the end of 2019.
Markets

The State Of Bitcoin Mining In Kazakhstan

Jan 10, 2022
Mining - Hut 8 Mining on Sustainability
Business

Hut 8 Maintains ‘Hodl’ Strategy After Mining 265 Bitcoin In November

Dec 2, 2021
IMG_4431
Business

Marathon Digital to Raise $500M in Convertible Notes to Purchase Bitcoin and Bitcoin Miners

Nov 15, 2021
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 120 TH Finds Valid Block

Jan 11, 2022
News
As bitcoin’s price outpaces the cost of mining in China, it can be difficult to get your hands on a bitcoin miner.
Markets

Solo Bitcoin Miner With Only 86 TH Finds Valid Block

Jan 24, 2022
News
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Luxor Launches Bitcoin ASIC Trading Desk

Jan 11, 2022
News