Skip to main content
La Haus Sells First House In Colombia For Bitcoin
News

La Haus Sells First House In Colombia For Bitcoin

The Latin American real estate platform secured a deal in bitcoin for an apartment in Natura City, in the north of Colombia.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Latin American real estate platform secured a deal in bitcoin for an apartment in Natura City, in the north of Colombia.

Latin American real estate market leader La Haus has closed another home sale for bitcoin, the first in Colombia after recently selling a property in Mexico, Valora Analitik first reported.

La Haus’ VP of innovation and future, Jehudi Castro, told Bitcoin Magazine that the transaction represented a downpayment for an apartment at Natura City, an exclusive apartment complex owned by Titles and Real Estate Developments, which is being built in the Bellavista sector, Santa Marta, in the north of Colombia.

Castro added that the apartment cost approximately $98,000 in total, which at the time of writing translates to about 2.45 BTC. The buyer paid 0.03 bitcoin in the downpayment and will make incremental payments in bitcoin until the apartment’s construction is completed, which is expected to happen in 2025.

“We are working to bring this type of alternative to the rest of the country, so that the payment methods and the form of investment are not a barrier to access residential goods,” Castro said, per the report.

Bitcoin’s power shone by frictionlessly completing the transaction across borders, as the buyer was traveling internationally at the time of purchase. Payment processing company OpenNode facilitated the transaction to be made instantly through the Lightning Network.

La Haus, which has strived to bring U.S. tech-enabled real estate services to the Latin American real estate market, started accepting payments in bitcoin for its real estate properties in November after starting a collaboration with OpenNode. The payment processor allows La Haus to receive bitcoin payments with ease both on-chain and on the Lightning Network, Bitcoin’s layer-2 scaling solution.

The company sold its first home for bitcoin last month when a Peruvian woman exchanged 5.78 BTC for an exclusive apartment located in one of the most highly valued areas of the city of Tulum, Mexico's Riviera Maya.

Regulation - Mexico’s Proposed Crypto Laws Create New Barriers For Exchanges
Business

Apartment Bought In Mexico For 5.78 Bitcoin

Jan 13, 2022
News
Investing - Gemini Exchange Announces Full Adoption of the SegWit Protocol
Business

Colombia’s Biggest Bank To Offer Bitcoin Trading

Dec 6, 2021
Cryptocurrency exchange OKCoin has pledged to donate up to 1,000 BTC to developers of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV.
Business

Milo Launches Bitcoin Mortgage In The U.S.

Jan 18, 2022
News
image (20)
Business

Bitcoin App Strike Launches In Argentina

Jan 11, 2022
News
Strike Launches Public Beta
Business

Bitcoin App Strike In Argentina: Under The Hood

Jan 13, 2022
News
Some members of the U.S. Congress in the United States support Bitcoin.
Industry Events

First U.S. House Hearing On Bitcoin Mining Shows Misunderstandings

Jan 20, 2022
News
During an on-stage discussion at the Bitcoin 2021 event, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey discussed Bitcoin, censorship and banking the unbanked.
Business

Jack Dorsey To Launch A Legal Defense Fund For Bitcoin Developers

Jan 12, 2022
News
Project+9+-+Vision.001 (1)
Business

Real Bedford Football Club To Accept Bitcoin Through OpenNode

Jan 26, 2022
News
Regulation - Russian Real Estate Firm Experiments With Selling a Luxury Mansion for Bitcoin
Business

U.S. Real Estate Company Harbor To Accept Bitcoin

Jan 24, 2022
News
Marking a massive increase since the beginning of 2019, BitMEX’s insurance fund now reportedly holds more than $312 million worth of bitcoin.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange BitMEX To Purchase One of Germany’s Oldest Banks

Jan 18, 2022
News
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Marathon Mined 462 Bitcoin In January, Holds 8,595 BTC

1 hour ago
News
Payments - Freelancers on Traditional Platforms Can Now Invoice in Bitcoin Via Bitwage
Business

Bitcoin Payroll Provider Bitwage Launches New Platform

Jan 26, 2022
News
seed-announcement-bitcoinmagazine-01
Business

Bitcoin Company Voltage Raises $6M In Seed Round

Jan 20, 2022
News
From IRS code to state regulations, paying your employees in bitcoin can be “fraught with peril” in the United States. Here’s why.
Business

Arkansas Will Pay You $10K In Bitcoin To Move There

Jan 13, 2022
News
Review - Kraken: An Overview of One of Europe's Top Bitcoin Exchanges
Business

Customers Can Now Verify Kraken’s Bitcoin Reserves

22 hours ago
News