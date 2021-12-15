Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Ledn Raises $70 Million, Announces Bitcoin-Backed Mortgage Product
Publish date:

Ledn Raises $70 Million, Announces Bitcoin-Backed Mortgage Product

Ledn customers will be able to purchase properties with their bitcoin holdings by early next year.
Author:

Ledn customers will be able to purchase properties with their bitcoin holdings by early next year.

Bitcoin lending platform Ledn has raised $70 million in a Series B financing round that leads the platform into a $540 million valuation, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The round was led by 10T Holdings, a growth equity firm focused on cryptocurrency companies. Existing venture investors also joined in the round, including London-based Kingsway Capital, Coinbase Ventures, billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard, John Pfeffer, and CMT Digital.

Ledn also announced its new bitcoin-backed mortgage product, a pioneering offering that lets customers use their bitcoin holdings to purchase real estate, allowing them to acquire a property while benefiting from Bitcoin’s price appreciation.

“Clients will be able to blend an equal amount of Bitcoin and property collateral as part of the mortgage loan,” according to a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “This unique collateral structure, which relies on the stability of real estate to buffer against the volatility of Bitcoin, was designed to provide clients with a generous window to service their Bitcoin collateral during times of high market volatility.”

Ledn said the offering is currently in pilot mode. The company expects to launch the product broadly to its U.S. and Canadian customers early next year and is targeting over $100 million in bitcoin-backed mortgage originations by the end of the first quarter.

“Most people that hold extensive wealth in Bitcoin still can’t utilize their assets to qualify for a mortgage at a bank,” Adam Reeds, Ledn co-founder and CEO, said in a statement. “Our clients want to diversify their portfolio in order to protect their wealth and then utilize that wealth for instances such as purchasing a home, but one should not come at the expense of the other. That is why we are launching this product, in order to provide access to key financial products for those who choose to invest outside the mainstream of legacy banks.”

When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

SoftBank-Backed Brazilian Bitcoin Exchange Raises $50 Million In Extension Round

Nov 30, 2021
Investing - NASDAQ Reportedly Looking Into Bitcoin Futures Despite Bear Market
Business

Swan Bitcoin Raises $6 Million, Aims To List On Nasdaq By 2024

Nov 22, 2021
- Mobile Bitcoin Wallet BRD Raises $15 Million
Business

Mobile Bitcoin Wallet BRD Raises $15 Million, Plans for Expansion in Asia

Jan 25, 2019
Fiat money, like the U.S. dollar or USD, is constantly being devalued as bitcoin grows.
Business

Bitcoin Lending Platform Ledn Raises $30 Million In Series A

May 26, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-08-24 at 7.47.37 AM
Business

Blockstream Raises $210 Million, Now Valued At $3.2 Billion

Aug 24, 2021
When Bitcoin projects, businesses and platforms raise money (fundraise), they receive large amounts of capital in fiat.
Business

Bitcoin Exchange FTX Raises $900 Million, Largest Raise In Exchange History

Jul 20, 2021
ASICs are used to mine bitcoin by bitcoin miners in order to obtain more bitcoin.
Business

Marathon Shares Bitcoin Production Updates, Secures $100 Million RLOC

Oct 4, 2021
donate bitcoin
Markets

Bitcoin-Based Lending And Savings Platform Ledn Raises $2.7 Million

Feb 8, 2021
23082021-One-Year-Since-Launch,-Invictus-Capital’s-Bitcoin-Alpha-Reaps-Benefits-Release-image-3
Business

Companies Now Hold Over 1.6 Million Bitcoin, Almost 8% Of Total Supply

Aug 25, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Business

NYDIG, Q2 Partner To Offer Bitcoin Services To 18.3 Million Bank Customers

Jun 25, 2021
Bitcoin charity BitGive
Business

Bitcoin Water Trust, With Unique HODL Charity Model, Quickly Raises $1.3 Million In BTC

Jun 15, 2021
Op-ed - Snapcard CEO: 2016 Will Be a Humongous Year for Bitcoin in Brazil
Business

Latin America's Largest Company To Enable Bitcoin Investments Via Payments App

Nov 23, 2021
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Giant Genesis Digital Assets Raises $431 Million

Sep 21, 2021
Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Business

Argo Blockchain Secures $20 Million, Bitcoin-Backed Loan To Expand Texas Mining Farm

Jun 29, 2021
The recent ruling that national banks can custody bitcoin raises questions
Business

NYDIG: Bitcoin Is Coming To Hundreds Of U.S. Banks This Year

May 5, 2021