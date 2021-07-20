JP Morgan Wealth CEO Says Clients See Bitcoin as Asset Class to Invest In

JP Morgan Wealth CEO Says Clients See Bitcoin as Asset Class to Invest In

In a newly released video, JP Morgan's head of wealth management says clients are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as an asset class.
Author:
Updated:
Original:
In a newly released video, JP Morgan's head of wealth management says clients are increasingly viewing Bitcoin as an asset class.

JP Morgan Asset & Wealth Management CEO Mary Callahan Erdoes says the banking giant’s clients see bitcoin as an asset class and “want to invest.”

The remarks came in a video clip from "Bloomberg Wealth with David Rubenstein” released Tuesday by the media outlet, but that was first recorded on June 7.

When asked by Rubenstein whether she would facilitate transactions for clients who love Bitcoin, Erdoes appeared to defer, arguing it’s “blockchains and digital currencies” that are “changing different financial markets.”

She went on to remark that there is debate as to whether Bitcoin is an asset class or not, but that JP Morgan’s clients increasingly believe it is.

“A lot of our clients say that’s an asset class, and I want to invest, and our job is to help them put their money where they want to invest,” she said.

Erdoes clarifies that JP Morgan doesn’t view “Bitcoin as an asset class, per se.” She points out that only time will prove Bitcoin as a store of value and implied that the volatility of the bitcoin price in U.S. dollars was one of JP Morgan’s reservations.

In April it was announced JP Morgan planned to allow wealthy clients to invest in Bitcoin through a forthcoming actively managed fund. They will likely become the second largest bank to offer access to bitcoin, second to Morgan Stanley.

As of July, the wealth management divisions at major banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America do not currently allow their advisors to offer direct bitcoin investments. However, JP Morgan does provide exposure to customers through investments in companies like MicroStrategy, Square, and Tesla, who hold bitcoin in reserve.

The company has also been hiring for roles for its blockchain unit Onyx, a project which was announced in October of 2020 to reflect their “commitment to innovation," and to build a “more inclusive financial system.” 

Jamie Dimon image via JP Morgan Facebook

European Central Bank presidential nominee Christine Lagarde appears open to cryptocurrency and aware of its potential for social good.
Business

Goldman Sachs To Offer Clients Bitcoin Investment Vehicles

Adoption & community - Simon Dixon Reflects on the 10th Anniversary of Bitcoin
Markets

Morgan Stanley Set To Offer Clients Access To Bitcoin Funds

Morgan Stanley is a legacy financial institution that will inevitably embrace Bitcoin.
Business

NYDIG, FS Investments File To Offer Another Bitcoin Fund Through Morgan Stanley

Screen Shot 2021-07-20 at 10.26.37 AM
Markets

Ark Adds Bitcoin Exposure Buying $8 Million Worth of Grayscale Shares

Op-ed - Morgan Stanley Veteran Jacob Dienelt Joins Bitcoin 2.0 Startup
Business

Morgan Stanley Veteran Jacob Dienelt Joins Bitcoin 2.0 Startup

Blockchain - EY Report: How the Wealth Management Industry Could Benefit from the Blockchain
Business

EY Report: How the Wealth Management Industry Could Benefit from the Blockchain

Blockchain - Wealth and Asset Management Report Predicts Blockchain Use by 2021
Business

Wealth and Asset Management Report Predicts Blockchain Use by 2021

Investing - Famed Endowment Manager Invests Yale’s Money in Crypto Funds.
Markets

Famed Endowment Manager Invests Yale’s Money in Crypto Funds.

The Bank of International Settlements is supporting the world’s central banks as they issue their own digital currencies, following Facebook’s libra.
Business

Morgan Stanley Files To Offer Bitcoin Exposure Through Institutional Funds

Investing - Morgan Creek
Markets

Morgan Creek, Bitwise Team Up to Launch Digital Asset Index Fund

Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Sponsored Story

Avenir, The Simplest Way To Invest In Bitcoin And Digital Assets

New York’s new task force and research and innovation division will help regulate crypto use and crypto companies.
Business

JP Morgan Revises Bitcoin Target To $130,000, Citing Decreased Volatility

New Zealand’s Māori haven’t held economic sovereignty in the past or today. But does Bitcoin offer a chance to change the future?
Business

New Zealand Retirement Fund Invests In Bitcoin

Investing - Bitcoin Surges Above $5
Markets

The Macro Case For Investing In Bitcoin

Investing - U.S. Investors See Bitcoin as “Risky
Markets

U.S. Investors See Bitcoin as “Risky,” Opt for “Security Over Growth”