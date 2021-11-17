Skip to main content
November 18, 2021
Jordan Peterson Buys More Bitcoin: "Inflation Be Damned"
Publish date:

Jordan Peterson Buys More Bitcoin: "Inflation Be Damned"

The best-selling author bought more bitcoin after learning “a lot” in his conversation with Saifedean Ammous.
Author:

The best-selling author bought more bitcoin after learning “a lot” in his conversation with Saifedean Ammous.

Dr. Saifedean Ammous, author of “The Bitcoin Standard” and “The Fiat Standard,” joined Dr. Jordan B. Peterson, clinical psychologist, best-selling author, and host of The JBP Podcast, to discuss money, economics, incentives, decentralization, Bitcoin, and fiat currency.

“Learned a lot,” Peterson tweeted, after the conversation with Ammous. “Bought some more bitcoin. Inflation be damned.”

Ammous walked through many of the nuances of Bitcoin, including its technology and economic dynamics, shedding light on plenty of reasons why the monetary system is unique. The author of The Fiat Standard, a follow-up to his famous work The Bitcoin Standard, delved into details in a beginner-friendly fashion, hashing out complex topics into more straightforward concepts.

Peterson asked thoughtful questions, which were explored in detail throughout the conversation. Many of his doubts resonate with beginners, who naturally try to puzzle through the distinctiveness of Bitcoin and why exactly it is the solution for many problems society currently faces.

“There are no insiders on Bitcoin,” Ammous said while explaining how the monetary network manages to be a genuinely decentralized one, differently than other projects. “Bitcoin only has users...no admins. There is nobody with a master key.”

The aspect that any user is seen and treated equally by the Bitcoin network is powerful and revolutionary. All of the systems currently in place, based on fiat currencies, allow for discrimination and sanctions to be enforced arbitrarily. The unique way Bitcoin came about, which Ammous calls “the immaculate conception,” allowed it to grow organically and become the antifragile, distributed monetary network that it is today.

“At the end of the day, what makes me pay attention to Bitcoin is that it is neutral money that nobody can control,” Ammous said when comparing Bitcoin to the many other cryptocurrency projects.

In addition to discussing the fundamental aspects of Bitcoin, Ammous and Peterson also delved into the characteristics of the current monetary system based on debt and fiat currencies. Ammous reflected on the mainstream economic views of today, including that of central banks and governments, as opposed to Bitcoin’s structuring.

“From the mainstream perspective...money is the creation of the state and the only question is what is the state’s role in the management of money,” Ammous said. “But from the Austrian perspective, money is a product of the market and not the invention of the state. The state’s meddling in money...is irrational and cannot succeed for the same reasons central planning does not succeed and is also the root cause of the majority of economic problems that all economists are concerned with.”

Watch the entire conversation between Dr. Saifedean Ammous and Dr. Jordan B. Peterson on Youtube.

605684076
Business

$6 Billion Soros Fund CEO: Bitcoin Is More Than An Inflation Hedge

Oct 6, 2021
jp-morgan-file-gty-ml-200908_1599583350520_hpMain_16x9_1600 (1)
Markets

JPMorgan: Bitcoin’s Record Run Is Being Driven By Inflation

Oct 21, 2021
A forthcoming Bitcoin Improvement Proposal could greatly reduce the bandwidth required to run a full node.
Culture

Bitcoin Illuminates Inflation In The Fog

May 2, 2021
E5TQ7LCTPJFGPBBO2ARQ3VEO2I
Business

$1,200 Stimulus Check Would Now Be Worth $8,500 If Used To Buy Bitcoin

Aug 20, 2021
Bitcoin fixes inflation, which J Powell from the federal reserve loves to do, print money.
Markets

Bitcoin Surges To Record Highs As US Inflation Soars

Nov 10, 2021
bitcoin-magazine-lowbandwidth-800x529
Culture

Jordan Peterson’s New Book And Bitcoin

Apr 19, 2021
Bitcoin miners are producing a higher hashrate than ever as new hardware comes online, and SegWit is keeping pace — counting for 50 percent of total network activity.
Business

Mawson Infrastructure Group Buys 17,352 Bitcoin Mining Rigs From Canaan

Aug 13, 2021
Bitcoin held in self-custody runs on an entirely separate financial system than the traditional one, making it a systemic hedge.
Culture

Bitcoin: More Than an Inflation Hedge

Jul 14, 2020
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Culture

When More Isn’t Better: Inflation In The 21st Century

May 12, 2021
jp-morgan-file-gty-ml-200908_1599583350520_hpMain_16x9_1600
Business

JPMorgan: Institutional Investors Are Favoring Bitcoin Over Gold

Oct 7, 2021
image (10)
Business

Mayors Around the US Race To Embrace, Be Paid in Bitcoin

Nov 5, 2021
Bitcoin mining relies on a system called proof of work.
Business

Chinese Crackdown Allow North American Miners To HODL More Bitcoin

Aug 11, 2021
Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Template
Culture

Video: “The Fiat Standard” With Saifedean Ammous

Nov 25, 2020
Bottlepay-Logo-Dark
Business

NYDIG Acquires Bitcoin Payments App Bottlepay

Nov 1, 2021
Saving your bitcoin, not in a literal piggy bank, is a great practice.
Markets

As Your Other Assets Inflate, Bitcoin Can Protect Your Savings

Sep 2, 2021