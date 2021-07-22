Interview: Investing With A Bitcoin Mindset

Interview: Investing With A Bitcoin Mindset

Louis Liu, CEO of Mimesis Capital, discussed investing with the belief that fiat-denominated funds will cease to exist.
Louis Liu, CEO of Mimesis Capital, discussed investing with the belief that fiat-denominated funds will cease to exist.

For most investors, bitcoin is still just a hedge. It is a small allocation with tremendous upside. The majority of retail and institutional investors alike have yet to fully accept what hyperbitcoinization is going to do to the world of finance.

On this episode of the “Bitcoin Magazine Podcast,” host Christian Keroles sat down with Louis Liu, the CEO and founder of Mimesis Capital, an institutional investor investing with a Bitcoin mindset. Liu, a young, energized and brilliant investor, cut through the legacy investing hurristic with a sharp and clear reason why Mimesis, and eventually any other serious fund, will have to adopt and outperform a Bitcoin standard. According to Liu, fiat-denominated funds in the future will not exist and he believes that all serious investors will have to outperform bitcoin in order to prove their worth.

Scarcity drives every aspect of Liu’s investment mindset. Liu and Mimesis Capital have been investing heavily in bitcoin directly since the beginning of the pandemic. Following the large run up in price, Liu had also allocated capital to uniquely bitcoin-oriented businesses, like Unchained Capital, Swan Bitcoin and many more Bitcoin-only and Bitcoin-centric ventures. Liu believes in investing with a long-term mindset and in investing in organizations that make Bitcoin stronger. He does not see allocating bitcoin to these startups as losing out on a direct bitcoin investment, but rather as further investment in the bitcoin ecosystem.

Liu and Mimesis famously purchased the fractile encrypt sculpture from the Bitcoin 2021 art auction — another investment into scarcity. 

