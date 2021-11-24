Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
International Fair Design Miami To Accept Bitcoin Payments For Artworks
International Fair Design Miami To Accept Bitcoin Payments For Artworks

Fairgoers will be able to buy selected objects with bitcoin through Coinbase, Design Miami said.
  • International fair Design Miami will accept bitcoin payments for artwork this year.
  • The fair will be held between December 1 and 5 in Miami Beach, alongside Art Basel.
  • Design Miami has also introduced its companion mobile app, allowing fairgoers to explore and purchase art from their fingertips.

International design fair Design Miami will accept bitcoin payments for the first time in this year’s edition, according to a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine. The event’s 17th edition will be held in Miami Beach on the first five days of December, featuring presentations from 22 of the world’s leading galleries and 19 curio exhibitions.

“Design Miami/ is excited to expand its digital offering for this year’s fair, introducing the Official Design Miami/ Mobile App,” per the statement. “The new app is a companion to Design Miami/ events, offering users the ability to engage like never before...and, for the first time, click-to-buy exhibited works right from the show floor.”

“Building on this digital innovation, Design Miami/ will be the first major fair to accept cryptocurrency for payment through Coinbase for any objects available on the online Marketplace,” it added.

In addition to the addition of bitcoin and cryptocurrency payments for artwork, Design Miami will also feature an exclusive collection of NFTs, “commissioned from select artist-designers affiliated with Design Miami’s international creative community.”

In this year’s edition, the fair will embrace a hybrid format, offering in-person and digital talks from big names in art, design, and architecture, including designer Daniel Arsham, architect Florencia Rodriguez, and artist and fashion designer Samuel Ross.

Each edition of Design Miami showcases museum-quality furniture, lighting, and objets d’art from vetted galleries around the world. Each year, the fair takes place alongside Art Basel in Miami, Florida, in December and Basel, Switzerland, in June. Enthusiasts can also access Design Miami any day of the year through their website, featuring shoppable works from the fair’s expert galleries.

