Skip to main content
Greenpeace Intensifies Campaign Against Bitcoin Following Ethereum's Merge
News

Greenpeace Intensifies Campaign Against Bitcoin Following Ethereum's Merge

In addition to a $1 million ad budget, climate groups want to influence institutions such as Fidelity and BlackRock to push Bitcoin to switch from PoW to PoS.

In addition to a $1 million ad budget, climate groups want to influence institutions such as Fidelity and BlackRock to push Bitcoin to switch from PoW to PoS.

  • Greenpeace and the Environmental Working Group have launched a $1 million smear campaign against Bitcoin following Ethereum's Merge to PoS.
  • The campaign has a petition urging Fidelity, BlackRock and others to move Bitcoin away from PoW.
  • Opponents of Bitcoin need to understand how it actually works.

Greenpeace and the Environmental Working Group have intensified their attack against Bitcoin’s proof-of-work (PoW) with a $1 million ad campaign, per a press release.

The climate groups are pushing for institutions such as Fidelity, BlackRock, Block and PayPal to influence the Bitcoin protocol. The group's intentions are to have these institutions somehow help change the consensus mechanism from PoW to proof-of-stake (PoS).

The intensification of an attack that began in March with the launch of the “Change The Code, Not The Climate” campaign follows today’s completion of the Merge, an event which changed the consensus mechanism of Ethereum from PoW to PoS.

“Ethereum has shown it's possible to switch to an energy-efficient protocol with far less climate, air and water pollution,” said Michael Brune, director of the Change the Code, Not the Climate campaign.

However, one could argue that these climate groups are missing something very important about Bitcoin. Not only is PoW the true innovation and core to the successful functioning of Bitcoin, this would not be the first occurrence of institutional and corporate pressure to change the Bitcoin protocol.

Accordingly, the Block Size Wars saw many institutions arguing for larger block sizes on the blockchain which would have led to the centralization of nodes on the network, thereby lessening the distributed network we see today. Attempts to centralize the network ultimately failed as the decentralized network stood strong and an upgrade known as SegWit allowed for necessary upgrades to block sizes without centralizing the infrastructure of Bitcoin.

Furthermore, climate-based criticism of Bitcoin is becoming more debunked by the day. In fact, yesterday the executive chairman for pro-Bitcoin software analytics firm MicroStrategy published a paper refuting many common accusations.

An orange wave of bitcoin adoption is occurring top photo.
Culture

The Ripple Effects Of Change The Code’s Campaign Against Bitcoin

By Level39
Opinion
Stepping on a rake is a metaphor for making mistakes like shitcoiners and altcoiners make when not believing only in bitcoin top photo.
Business

The Ethereum Merge: Risks, Flaws And The Pitfalls Of Centralization

By Dylan LeClair And Sam Rule
Bitcoin Magazine Pro
Bitcoin is ultimately an open-source software determined by its code top photo.
Technical

Bitcoin's Code Is Immutable And Can Withstand Attempts To Make It Proof Of Stake

By Marty Bent
Marty's Bent
bitcoin nodes
Business

Bitcoin’s Proof Of Work Is Well Worth Its Fees

By Nic Carter and Lucas Nuzzi
Bitcoin mining relies on a system called proof of work.
Markets

Greenpeace, Ripple Lobby to Move Bitcoin Away From Proof-of-Work

By Namcios
News
White House Washington DC USA Regulation Biden
Business

White House Suggests Banning Proof-of-Work Mining Used By Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
News
Bitcoin gold coin crypto look
Technical

Proof Of Work Vs. Proof Of Stake: Why Bitcoin Won’t Change

By Namcios
Feature
Ethereum - Ethereum Classic Forges New Path; Revamped Monetary Policy Could Be Next
Business

Ethereum Classic Forges New Path; Revamped Monetary Policy Could Be Next

By Aaron van Wirdum
Adoption & community - How the Great Schism Can End Well for Ethereum Classic (Part 2 of 3)
Business

How the Great Schism Can End Well for Ethereum Classic (Part 2 of 3)

By Aaron van Wirdum
bitcoin nodes
Technical

Ethereum’s Centralization Endgame Makes The Case For Building On Bitcoin

By Shawn Amick
Opinion
Bitcoin remains the most valuable cryptocurrency because of three essential factors: elegant design, the solving of a real problem and resilience.
Culture

The People Will See The Value In Bitcoin’s Proof-of-Work

By Ulric Pattillo
Opinion
Technical - A Quantum Blockchain “Time Machine” Could Keep Future Blockchains Secure
Technical

The Coercion Of Ethereum's Difficulty Bomb

By Level39
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Bitcoin Mining Company CleanSpark Acquires 86 MW Mining Facility

By Shawn Amick
News
Adoption & community - Ethereum’s DAO Forking Crisis: The Bitcoin Perspective
Business

Ethereum’s DAO Forking Crisis: The Bitcoin Perspective

By Aaron van Wirdum
Bitcoin miners utilize special machines called mining rigs or ASICs top photo.
Business

Sustainable Bitcoin Miner CleanSpark Purchases Over 1,000 Mining Rigs

By Shawn Amick
News