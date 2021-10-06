October 6, 2021
$6 Billion Soros Fund CEO: Bitcoin Is More Than An Inflation Hedge
Publish date:

$6 Billion Soros Fund CEO: Bitcoin Is More Than An Inflation Hedge

Dawn Fitzpatrick said yesterday that bitcoin has "crossed the chasm to mainstream" and that her fund owns "some coins."
Author:
Dawn Fitzpatrick said yesterday that bitcoin has "crossed the chasm to mainstream" and that her fund owns "some coins."
  • Soros Fund CEO Fitzpatrick said bitcoin is seen as more than an inflation hedge. "I think it has crossed the chasm to mainstream," she told Bloomberg in an interview.
  • Fitzpatrick also disclosed that her fund owns "some coins" but not a lot.
  • The Soros Fund CEO and CIO shared that inflation and real negative interest rates are prompting her fund to pile up cash and prepare for an eventual market crash and encouraged people to do the same.

Dawn Fitzpatrick, the CEO and chief investment officer of Soros Fund, a private investment management firm in the U.S. with over $6 billion in assets under management (AUM), joined Bloomberg for an interview on October 5 to discuss market outlook, inflation, and Bitcoin.

"Bitcoin is at $50,000 and I think that's the really interesting thing, I'm not sure bitcoin is only viewed as an inflation hedge here," Fitzpatrick told Bloomberg's Erik Schatzker at the Bloomberg Invest Global Summit.

Fitzpatrick also disclosed that her fund owns "some coins," however it was unclear if she was referring to bitcoin. In her view, bitcoin has many users worldwide and is not seen exclusively as an inflation hedge, contrastingly to the opinion of some mainstream investors like Paul Tudor Jones.

"I think it's crossed the chasm to mainstream," Fitzpatrick said.

The Soros Fund CEO and CIO continued, adding that cryptocurrencies at large have become a vast market.

"Cryptocurrencies now have a market cap of over $2 trillion," she said. "There's over 200 million users from around the world, so I think this has gone mainstream."

When asked about her fund's current market strategy, Fitzpatrick said that high inflation, paired with low-interest rates, is leading Soros Fund to take some profits and borrow against some securities to stockpile cash. In her view, a market crash is looming.

"I think we've all been surprised at how long [high inflation] feels like it's going to last now," she said, but it is reasonable to say that most Bitcoiners haven't been very surprised.

"A lot of this is supply-side inflation, and it is not clear that monetary tools really deal well with supply-side inflation. I think the risks are that this can become self-reinforcing," Fitzpatrick said.

In a world of quantitative easing and high inflation that erodes purchasing power, bitcoin comes to the rescue. The peer-to-peer electronic monetary network allows anyone to store and transact value in a currency that cannot be debased or confiscated.

Many high-profile economists and investors haven't yet grasped this reality, which indicates that we are still early. Make sure to enjoy the low prices before corporate FOMO begins.

Bitcoin held in self-custody runs on an entirely separate financial system than the traditional one, making it a systemic hedge.
Culture

Bitcoin: More Than an Inflation Hedge

Jul 14, 2020
Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Business

$41 Billion Hedge Fund GoldenTree Adds Bitcoin to Balance Sheet

Jul 30, 2021
Bitcoin Adoption
Markets

Report: Global Investment Funds Hold More Than $43 Billion In Bitcoin

Jun 15, 2021
When the bitcoin price rises that is known as a bull market and many things about investment in BTC make people bullish.
Markets

Report: George Soros' Investment Fund To Start Trading Bitcoin

Jul 1, 2021
Bitcoin is going to the moon.
Markets

Rothschild Investment Corp More Than Tripled Its Bitcoin Position

Jul 20, 2021
Op Ed: Tendencies and Opportunities of Bitcoin Taxation in the EU - A close up of a bright light - Bitcoin
Business

Valkyrie Investments CEO On Bitcoin: “Absolutely A Digital Store Of Value”

28 minutes ago
Bitcoin stands out in a sea of fiat currency, U.S. dollars and cents
Culture

Biden's $6 Trillion Budget Could Fuel Inflation Fears And Bitcoin Gains

May 27, 2021
Payments - Palestinian Fundamentalist Group Hamas Receives Funding via Bitcoin
Markets

First U.S. Bitcoin Mutual Fund Launched By $60 Billion Fund Manager

Jul 28, 2021
Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, is often accused of printing fiat money in Washington, D.C.
Culture

When More Isn’t Better: Inflation In The 21st Century

May 12, 2021
The power authority of Zhenjiang noticed an unusual spike in electricity consumption and abnormal line loss in some factories, and reported them to the local police.
Business

CEO Of Turkish Exchange Thodex Flees Country, Leaves User Funds Irretrievable

Apr 22, 2021
Mining - Belarus Could Get a Nuclear-Powered Bitcoin Mining Center
Business

Belarus President Urges Citizens To Mine Bitcoin Rather Than Seek Low-Paying Jobs Overseas

Sep 1, 2021
https___cdn.cnn.com_cnnnext_dam_assets_210406171514-02-jamie-dimon-file-restricted
Business

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Bitcoin Is Fool's Gold, Here's Why He's Wrong

Oct 4, 2021
Bitcoin is a superior choice to fiat, like the U.S. dollar, which some enthusiasts would burn if given the chance.
Business

CFO Of World’s Largest Hedge Fund Joins NYDIG To Focus On Bitcoin

May 7, 2021
Screen Shot 2021-09-14 at 08.08.04
Business

Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Predicts $500,000 Bitcoin Price By 2026

Sep 14, 2021
Bitcoin is often rendered as a gold coin or casascius coin
Markets

50 Years Since The Gold Standard Ended, Bitcoin Is Needed More Than Ever

Aug 20, 2021