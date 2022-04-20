Skip to main content
U.S Treasury Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Miners
News

U.S Treasury Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Miners

The Treasury department announced sanctions against companies and individuals who enable fiat payments or infrastructure for bitcoin mining in Russia.

The Treasury department announced sanctions against companies and individuals who enable fiat payments or infrastructure for bitcoin mining in Russia.

  • The U.S Treasury is applying sanctions against bitcoin mining in Russia.
  • The sanctions seek to impede the capacity for individuals to receive fiat payments, as well as computer hardware by applying pressure on the supply chain and payment processors.
  • According to the University of Cambridge, Russia is the third-largest country in the world for bitcoin mining."

The United States Treasury Department released a press release today announcing new sanctions aimed at bitcoin mining in Russia for their ongoing war in Ukraine, as they are the third-largest bitcoin miner in the world according to the University of Cambridge.

The Treasury department stated that reliance on fiat payments and the importation of computer equipment makes Russia vulnerable to sanctions if the U.S focuses on hindering the companies providing those services.

Since government entities cannot stop the actual process of mining bitcoin, the U.S Treasury decided to utilize other attack vectors that weaken the supply chain.

“Treasury can and will target those who evade, attempt to evade, or aid the evasion of U.S. sanctions against Russia, as they are helping support Putin’s brutal war of choice,” said Brian Nelson, Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. “The United States will work to ensure that the sanctions we have imposed, in close coordination with our international partners, degrade the Kremlin’s ability to project power and fund its invasion.”

One particular bitcoin mining company, Bitriver, was addressed in the press release thoroughly. Founded in 2017, Bitriver has three offices scattered across Russia. Legal ownership was changed to a Switzerland-based holding company in 2021. This company has been designated as operating in the “Russian Federation economy,” thereby making it and its ten Russian-based subsidiaries sanctionable.

In January, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia has distinct advantages when it comes to bitcoin mining as it relates to the energy surplus and climate conditions provided to them. The U.S Treasury agrees with the Russian president, stating “Russia has a comparative advantage in crypto mining due to energy resources and a cold climate.”

Adoption & community - Report: Despite Price Volatility Blockchain and Crypto Jobs Are In Demand
Markets

IMF Publishes Global Financial Stability Report Discussing Bitcoin

By Shawn AmickApr 19, 2022
News
Adoption - Russia's Crypto-Winter Shows Signs of a Thaw in Saint Petersburg
Business

Russia’s Tax Authority: Let Bitcoin, Crypto Be Used In Foreign Trade

By Shawn Amick5 hours ago
News
Investing - Thomson Reuters Survey Finds Increasing Interest in Cryptocurrency Trading
Markets

Biden Imposes Sanctions On Russia, Bitcoin Jumps To $39K

By NamciosFeb 24, 2022
News
Regulation - U.S. Bill Requiring Travelers to Declare Digital Currencies Resurfaces
Culture

U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Russia-Linked Bitcoin Addresses

By Oluwapelumi AdejumoApr 16, 2021
Law & justice - Karpeles Beats Embezzlement Charges in Mt Gox Ruling
Markets

Thailand Announces “Medium Of Payment” Ban For Bitcoin And Crypto

By Shawn AmickMar 23, 2022
News
Law & justice - A First: U.S. Treasury Makes Bitcoin Addresses Focal Point in Sanctions
Culture

A First: U.S. Treasury Makes Bitcoin Addresses Focal Point in Sanctions

By Colin HarperNov 28, 2018
Belarus and National Bitcoin Strategies
Markets

Belarus To Keep Liberal Bitcoin Rules, Russia Seeks Regulation

By NamciosJan 25, 2022
News
Bitcoin-Spot-ETF-Approval-Grayscale-Image
Markets

Grayscale CEO: Spot Bitcoin ETF Is A Matter Of When, Not If

By Shawn AmickApr 18, 2022
News
Federal agencies in Russia are reportedly developing proposals for confiscating cryptocurrencies by 2021. What could it mean for the country?
Markets

Russian Central Bank to Ban Bitcoin: Report

By NamciosDec 16, 2021
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo wants cryptocurrencies to be regulated under existing rules for electronic transactions.
Culture

U.S. Treasury Confirms We Can Remove 'Illicit Activity' From Bitcoin FUD Dice

By Gyges LydiasMar 16, 2022
Opinion
mining
Markets

Putin: Russia Has ‘Advantages’ In Bitcoin Mining

By NamciosJan 26, 2022
News
The "Number Go Up," or NGU Bull, is about being bullish on the price of bitcoin going up.
Markets

Allianz Chief Economic Advisor Predicts Bitcoin Going Higher Amid Inflation

By Shawn AmickApr 18, 2022
News
putin_ap_18354412373547_2500-1200x800
Business

Putin Supports Bitcoin Mining in Russia: Report

By NamciosJan 27, 2022
News
Op-ed - Wineries Growing the Bitcoin Ecosystem: Where Wine Goes So Goes the World
Business

Brazilian Wine Club Now Accepts Bitcoin As Payment On Mobile App

By Shawn Amick1 hour ago
News
Privacy & security - Cybersecurity Firm Reports All Fortune 500 Companies Exposed on the Dark Web
Culture

Infura Sanctions Fiasco Shows Fragility of Non-Bitcoin Crypto

By NamciosMar 4, 2022
Feature